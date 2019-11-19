RESOLUCIÓN DE DINÁMICA DE SISTEMAS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RESOLUCIÓN DE EJERCICIOS DE DINÁMICA DE SISTEMAS INTEGRANTES: • APAZA MENDOZA, ALEX MANUEL • CÁCERES PANDURO, ENRIQUE • DE...
Área Empresarial Control de Calidad La empresa ECOCHIP es una empresa de tamaño mediano dedicada a la fabricación de circu...
ECOCHIP no tiene ninguna política específica para reducir el número de controladores, pero deja que la natural dinámica de...
Recogemos la siguiente información: - Actualmente hay 80 controladores más 20 controladores en formación. - Cada controlad...
Área Física Ingestión de Tóxicos El ser humano ha reconocido el carácter venenoso de determinadas plantas y animales desde...
El esquema más sencillo permite imaginar un organismo que recibe una determinada cantidad de tóxico, y a la vez elimina un...
2) El escenario está constituido por el recinto donde está contenida la fuente de emisión. Su volumen permite calcular la ...
  1. 1. RESOLUCIÓN DE EJERCICIOS DE DINÁMICA DE SISTEMAS INTEGRANTES: • APAZA MENDOZA, ALEX MANUEL • CÁCERES PANDURO, ENRIQUE • DEL RÍO SULLÓN, CÉSAR • TESTINO IBARRA, ANGELA MARÍA
  2. 2. Área Empresarial Control de Calidad La empresa ECOCHIP es una empresa de tamaño mediano dedicada a la fabricación de circuitos integrados. Los circuitos integrados son pequeños componentes electrónicos de materiales semiconductores que tienen las mismas prestaciones que circuitos electrónicos completos (amplificadores, osciladores, etc.). Debido a lo delicado del proceso productivo empleado, únicamente del 30 al 50% de la producción es utilizable. Por ello, todas las unidades producidas deben ser controladas antes de ser vendidas. Existe preocupación en la empresa por las repercusiones de la calidad de los productos en la imagen de la empresa. ECOCHIP ha observado que en ocasiones sus compradores devuelven muchas unidades defectuosas, mientras que en otras épocas se producen muy pocas devoluciones. Los gestores de ECOCHIP se hallan muy sensibilizados por esta situación, y cuando perciben un incremento de reclamaciones y devoluciones contratan a más personal para el control final para así aumentar la minuciosidad de este proceso. La cuantía de estas nuevas contrataciones se halla condicionada por el número de controladores existente y la frecuencia de las reclamaciones recibidas (06). Las grandes dificultades del proceso de control final requiere algunos meses de formación, aunque algunos controladores aprenden con más rapidez que otros. Los controladores en formación no verifican circuitos integrados para la venta, ya que en ECOCHIP no desean correr el riesgo de que controladores inexpertos puedan dejar pasar unidades defectuosas. Los nuevos empleados que reciben formación como controladores son directamente instruidos por controladores expertos. Un controlador experimentado asignado en tareas de formación de un nuevo empleado debe dedicar la mitad de su tiempo a esta tarea (08), y el resto de tiempo realiza los usuales controles de productos acabados.
  3. 3. ECOCHIP no tiene ninguna política específica para reducir el número de controladores, pero deja que la natural dinámica de este personal corrija los excesos que se puedan producir (02). Actualmente, la fuerte demanda obliga a los controladores a seguir en su trabajo el mismo ritmo de la producción. Por ello, el tiempo dedicado a la comprobación final de un circuito integrado depende del volumen de producción (10). Los clientes parecen percibir fluctuaciones en la calidad de los productos que la empresa ECOCHIP les suministra. Así, durante algunos períodos los clientes devuelven muchas unidades defectuosas, mientras que en otros períodos se reciben muy pocas devoluciones. Lo anterior implica que un buen modelo debe mostrar una tendencia hacia la fluctuación en la calidad de los productos de la empresa ECOCHIP. Cuando el número de controles a realizar por empleado aumentan debido al incremento en las ventas, la calidad final disminuye. Transcurrido un tiempo se contrata a nuevos controladores. Este incremento de controladores inicialmente reduce el número de controladores efectivos, hasta que los nuevos controladores están suficientemente capacitados y pueden ayudar en el control. Las nuevas tareas de formación reducen aún más la calidad observada. Sin embargo, cuando el período de formación finaliza, la cantidad de controles a realizar por empleado disminuye y la calidad observada aumenta.
  4. 4. Recogemos la siguiente información: - Actualmente hay 80 controladores más 20 controladores en formación. - Cada controlador permanece de media en la empresa 16 meses. - Son necesarios 4 meses de formación para que un controlador en formación pase a ser controlador. - El valor de calidad aceptable estándar es 1. - Actualmente se producen 7000 chips al mes, que se corresponden con igual cifra de pedidos. - Realizaremos un Test simulando que a partir del periodo 10 existe un incremento en los pedidos de 700 chips al mes. - Se considera cada unidad devuelta como una reclamación. - Las devoluciones se recibe con un retraso de 3 meses. - La calidad observable tiene un retraso de 3 meses sobre el valor de la calidad actual. - La producción se ajusta a la media de los pedidos de los últimos 6 meses. - Los pedidos que se reciben son función de la calidad observable. - Analizaremos un periodo de 60 meses.
  5. 5. Área Física Ingestión de Tóxicos El ser humano ha reconocido el carácter venenoso de determinadas plantas y animales desde los primeros estadios de su historia. No obstante, el enorme desarrollo de las actividades industriales, en particular las químicas, determinó la creación de una gran cantidad de sustancias químicas artificiales, tanto en calidad de materias primas como de residuos de determinados procesos, muchas de las cuales presentan efectos adversos para los seres vivos, y de ellos, los seres humanos. El estudio de estas sustancias y sus efectos sobre el hombre ha determinado el surgimiento de una ciencia relativamente nueva, la toxicología, que en su desarrollo ha incorporado conocimientos de otras ciencias, como la fisiología, la farmacología, la bioquímica y la epidemiología. Se desprende de esto que el estudio de la problemática derivada de la exposición a sustancias tóxicas requiere del concurso de varias disciplinas y en consecuencia de una visión más global que la de cada disciplina en particular. Resulta entonces interesante mirar estos problemas desde la óptica de la Dinámica de Sistemas, que integra los distintos elementos que los componen en un modelo de análisis y medición que opera sistemáticamente y en consecuencia permite observar las mutuas influencias entre los mismos. Cuando un organismo se expone a una sustancia tóxica se desencadenan una serie de procesos extremadamente complejos de absorción, distribución, metabolización y eliminación (ADME) cuyas velocidades son muy difíciles de calcular.
  6. 6. El esquema más sencillo permite imaginar un organismo que recibe una determinada cantidad de tóxico, y a la vez elimina una proporción del mismo. Si la eliminación es muy rápida, es probable que el organismo pueda tolerar nuevas cantidades en forma fraccionada. Pero si es muy lenta, la exposición durante un periodo largo puede dar lugar a una acumulación que alcance e incluso sobrepase el umbral de toxicidad, con todas sus consecuencias, desde reacciones alérgicas a la muerte. Sin embargo, la sola peligrosidad de una sustancia no alcanza para caracterizar el riesgo de intoxicarse. Se deben considerar todos aquellos factores que contribuyen a que el tóxico sea realmente incorporado al organismo, tales como el escenario de la exposición, la concentración en el medio contaminado, la vía, frecuencia y duración de la exposición y las características del individuo. Por otra parte, el análisis de riesgo es en si mismo una herramienta de gestión que permite implementar medidas de mitigación. En el modelo siguiente, que simula la emisión de un tóxico es estado gaseoso y su inhalación por un individuo expuesto se recoge estos aspectos organizados de la siguiente manera: 1) La emisión del tóxico desde una fuente puntual, calculada en moles/hora, para una cierta Temperatura ambiente expresada en ºK, desde una superficie de evaporación medida en m2. La presión de vapor es la de la sustancia en consideración, a la temperatura del ambiente. El régimen de transferencia al ambiente queda caracterizado por un coeficiente de transferencia de masa.
  7. 7. 2) El escenario está constituido por el recinto donde está contenida la fuente de emisión. Su volumen permite calcular la concentración efectiva, que se expresa en mg/m3 al multiplicar la emisión en moles/hora por el peso molecular de la sustancia. Esta concentración se compara con el límite permitido (en este caso la dosis de referencia para inhalación), y a través de la relación entre ambas, se regula la tasa de renovación de aire, como medida de mitigación. 3) Finalmente, el nivel Tóxico acumulado representa la cantidad en el organismo expuesto. En el mismo se recibe una cantidad denominada Incorporación, que se mide en mg/hora, que está determinada por la variable Concentración, la Tasa de inhalación, que es el volumen horario de aire respirado por un individuo sano, y la Exposición efectiva, que permite simular una semana laboral con un cierto turno de trabajo (Duración del turno), descanso diarios y descansos de fin de semana. El Tóxico acumulado disminuye por Eliminación, la que responde a una cinética de primer orden, es decir, la cantidad acumulada es proporcional a la cantidad presente en función del Coeficiente de Eliminación. Como dato adicional se calcula la Concentración interna, dividiendo el tóxico acumulado por el peso corporal.

