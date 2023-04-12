Successfully reported this slideshow.
HEALTH 4_Q3_W7.pptx

Apr. 12, 2023
HEALTH 4_Q3_W7.pptx

Apr. 12, 2023
HEALTH 4_Q3_W7.pptx

  1. 1. Sa Oras ng Karamdaman, Wastong Preskripsyon ang Kailangan
  2. 2. PRESCRIPTION Ito ay itinatala ng lisen- syadong doktor o mang- gagamot sa kanyang pasyente upang maka-bili ng gamot.
  3. 3. Mga Nilalaman ng Preskripsyon 1. Pangalan ng doktor 2. Address at contact number ng clinic ng doktor 3. Oras at araw ng paggamot ng doktor 4. Impormasyon ng pasyente 5. Pangalan ng gamot
  4. 4. Mga Nilalaman ng Preskripsyon 6. Hakbang sa pag-inom sa bawat araw 7. Dami ng gamot na iinumin sa bawat araw 8. Pirma ng doktor 9. License number ng doktor
  5. 5. Ano ang ibig sabihin ng Rx? Simbolong kadalasang makikita sa reseta Kumakatawan sa salitang Latin na “recipe” na ang litera na ibig sabihin ay “to take”

