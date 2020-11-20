Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA EMAUS TEMA: EL CANTON DURAN ALUMNA CASTRO AREVALO ANGELICA INDIRA CURSO: 2º BACHILLERATO ESP/ INFORMATICA
NUESTRO CANTON DURAN Durán es un cantón de la provincia del Guayas, en el Ecuador. Está ubicado en el margen oriental del ...
Geografía La zona donde se asienta el sector es en general plana, con varias elevaciones, entre ellas: "Peñón del Río" con...
La ciudad y el cantón Durán, al igual que las demás localidades ecuatorianas, se rige por una municipalidad según lo previ...
Concejo Cantonal El poder legislativo de la ciudad es ejercido por el Concejo Cantonal de Durán el cual es un pequeño parl...
Demografía La ciudad de Durán forma parte de la Conurbación de Guayaquil Además es la segunda ciudad más poblada del Guaya...
atrás que se llama Cuenca. El Santuario del Divino Niño Jesús, se encuentra ubicado en la Cdla. Pedro Menéndez Gilbert. El...
Transporte Autobuses  Urbanos Línea Trayecto L1 Elsa Bucarám - Abel Gilbert L2 Los Tubos - Primavera 2 L3 - L4 La Primave...
Ferrocarril Desde la estación de Durán se puede realizar viajes a Quito y a numerosas poblaciones de la provincia como Yag...
Canela TV 24 América Visión 34 Educa TV 43 Oromar TV 26 Televisión Satelital 36 Enlace Ecuador 46 Asomavisión 28 LaTele 38...
cantón de Durán, provincia del Guayas. Es usado mayoritariamente para la práctica del fútbol y tiene capacidad para 2.000 ...
HIMNO AL CANTÓN DURAN Himno del Cantón Durán Letra y música: Luis Victoriano Sánchez Borja
WEBGRAFIA https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cant%C3%B3n_Dur%C3%A1n https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dur%C3%A1n_(Ecuador)#Geograf%...
  1. 1. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA EMAUS TEMA: EL CANTON DURAN ALUMNA CASTRO AREVALO ANGELICA INDIRA CURSO: 2º BACHILLERATO ESP/ INFORMATICA - C PARIODO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  2. 2. NUESTRO CANTON DURAN Durán es un cantón de la provincia del Guayas, en el Ecuador. Está ubicado en el margen oriental del río Guayas. Está situada frente a la ciudad de Guayaquil, capital provincial, a la que está unida por el puente de la Unidad Nacional. El cantón Durán tiene tres parroquias: Eloy Alfaro , Divino Niño y El Recreo. Según datos oficiales del INEC según censo 2010, el cantón tiene 255.769 habitantes.2 Fue creada como parroquia rural del cantón Guayaquil el 16 de octubre de 1902. El 10 de enero de 1986 mediante Ley de Creación, fue separada administrativamente de Guayaquil, siendo convertida en cantón durante el gobierno de León Febres-Cordero.3 En el presente forma parte de la aglomeración urbana de Guayaquil más allá de la conurbación urbana que podría denotar, pues su actividad económica, social y comercial está fuertemente ligada a Guayaquil, siendo ciudad dormitorio para miles de trabajadores que cruzan a Guayaquil por vía terrestre. Es considerada parte de la Conurbación de Guayaquil la cual es la segunda ciudad más poblada de la conurbación y es también parte de la Zona de Planificación #8 junto con el cantón de Guayaquil y de Samborondón, ambas separadas por el puente de la unidad nacional. Toponimia El Sr. José Durán Maristany, de origen español (El Masnou- Barcelona) se estableció en Durán y construyó una piladora y el hotel Durán, las personas se acostumbraron a decir vamos a Durán. Esto cuando Durán era aún un caserío y existía únicamente por el ferrocarril. José Durán donó las tierras por donde cruzaría el ferrocarril en la época del entonces presidente Eloy Alfaro, por tal motivo y como homenaje al presidente y al terrateniente se le puso Eloy Alfaro-Durán.
  3. 3. Geografía La zona donde se asienta el sector es en general plana, con varias elevaciones, entre ellas: "Peñón del Río" con aprox. 120 m.s.n.m., y del Cerro "Las Cabras" con altura m.s.n.m. 88 . (Según Luis M. Sánchez Gaete, periodista e investigador del cantón)) que suele experimentar deslaves, lo que pone en peligro a sus habitantes. El perímetro urbano fue originalmente irregular, con varios cerros, riachuelos y lagunas que aún se presentan como restos de una ecología en disolución. Existen aproximadamente 2 canteras de piedra caliza para la construcción en la zona sur y noreste del centro de la ciudad, que previamente fueron cerros de una cadena montañosa que se conectaba hasta las orillas del río Daule, donde se une con el Babahoyo, a la altura de sector de "La Puntilla" que pertenece al cantón Samborondón que separa a los cantones: Durán y Guayaquil. Clima El climade Durán depende de variosfactores.Porsuubicaciónenplenazona ecuatorial, la ciudad tiene una temperatura cálida durante casi todo el año. No obstante, su proximidad al Océano Pacífico hace que las corrientes de Humboldt (fría) y de El Niño (cálida) marquen dos períodos climáticosbiendiferenciados.Uno lluvioso y húmedo,concalortípico del trópico,que se extiende diciembre aabril (conocidocomo inviernoque corresponde al verano austral); y el otro seco y un poco más fresco(conocidocomo veranoque corresponde al invierno austral), que va desde mayo a diciembre. Gobierno y política Territorialmente, Durán está organizada en tres parroquias urbanas. El término "parroquia" es usado en el Ecuador para referirse a territorios dentro de la división administrativa municipal.
  4. 4. La ciudad y el cantón Durán, al igual que las demás localidades ecuatorianas, se rige por una municipalidad según lo previsto en la Constitución de la República. El Gobierno Autónomo Descentralizado Municipal de Durán, es una entidad de gobierno seccional que administra el cantón de forma autónoma al gobierno central. La municipalidad está organizada por la separación de poderes de carácter ejecutivo representado por el alcalde, y otro de carácter legislativo conformado por los miembros del concejo cantonal. La Municipalidad de Durán, se rige principalmente sobre la base de lo estipulado en los artículos 253 y 264 de la Constitución Política de la República y en la Ley de Régimen Municipal en sus artículos 1 y 16, que establece la autonomía funcional, económica y administrativa de la Entidad. Alcaldía El poder ejecutivo de la ciudad es desempeñado por un ciudadano con título de Alcalde del Cantón Durán, el cual es elegido por sufragio directo en una sola vuelta electoral sin fórmulas o binomios en las elecciones municipales. El vicealcalde no es elegido de la misma manera, ya que una vez instalado el Concejo Cantonal se elegirá entre los ediles un encargado para aquel cargo. El alcalde y el vicealcalde duran cuatro años en sus funciones, y en el caso del alcalde, tiene la opción de reelección inmediata o sucesiva. El alcalde es el máximo representante de la municipalidad y tiene voto dirimente en el concejo cantonal, mientras que el vicealcalde realiza las funciones del alcalde de modo suplente mientras no pueda ejercer sus funciones el alcalde titular. El alcalde cuenta con su propio gabinete de administración municipal mediante múltiples direcciones de nivel de asesoría, de apoyo y operativo. Los encargados de aquellas direcciones municipales son designados por el propio alcalde. Actualmente el Alcalde de Durán es Dalton Narvaéz, elegido para el periodo 2019 - 2023.
  5. 5. Concejo Cantonal El poder legislativo de la ciudad es ejercido por el Concejo Cantonal de Durán el cual es un pequeño parlamento unicameral que se constituye al igual que en los demás cantones mediante la disposición del artículo 253 de la Constitución Política Nacional. De acuerdo a lo establecido en la ley, la cantidad de miembros del concejo representa proporcionalmente a la población del cantón.4 Durán posee 11 concejales, los cuales son elegidos mediante sufragio (Sistema D'Hondt) y duran en sus funciones cuatro años pudiendo ser reelegidos indefinidamente. De los once ediles, seis representan a la "circunscripción 1" mientras que cinco representan a la "circunscripción 2". El alcalde y el vicealcalde presiden el concejo en sus sesiones. Al recién instalarse el concejo cantonal por primera vez los miembros eligen de entre ellos un designado para el cargo de vicealcalde de la ciudad. Organización territorial El cantón se divide en tres parroquias urbanas:  Eloy Alfaro  El Recreo  Divino Niño
  6. 6. Demografía La ciudad de Durán forma parte de la Conurbación de Guayaquil Además es la segunda ciudad más poblada del Guayas: Población de la Provincia del Guayas Posición en Guayas Posición en todo el país Ciudad Población 1 1 Guayaquil 2 291 158 2 6 Durán 235 769 3 14 Milagro 133 508 4 19 Daule 65 145 5 29 Samborondón 42 637 Turismo La segunda ciudad ofrece varios puntos turísticos como su malecón, clubes, muelles, entre otros. Anualmente se celebra en este cantón una serie de festivales entre los cuales se destaca la "Feria Internacional del Ecuador" o más conocida como la "Feria de Durán". En los últimos años la Fundación Malecón 2000 de Guayaquil patrocina un proyecto de desarrollo que comprende el impulso de la comunidad y la conservación de la flora y de fauna de la Isla Santay, que pertenece a Durán, además del desarrollo turístico. Malecón de Durán, que está ubicado en las calles malecón entre Quito y Yaguachi. Donde se puede disfrutar de áreas verdes, un mirador, juegos infantiles y un muelle fluvial. La Cooperativa UrbaDuran Línea 17-4, cuya frecuencia es cada 10 minutos, deja en la calle de
  7. 7. atrás que se llama Cuenca. El Santuario del Divino Niño Jesús, se encuentra ubicado en la Cdla. Pedro Menéndez Gilbert. El 25 de diciembre de cada año se realiza una procesión. Para llegar a este Santuario se puede utilizar cualquiera de las siguientes opciones: Cooperativa Panorama Línea 81. Cooperativa 16 de Octubre línea 18 ruta 1 y 6. Cooperativa UrbaDuran 17-4 Todas las rutas de buses dejan en la calle Nicolás Lapentti a la entrada de la cdla. Pedro Menéndez Gilbert, desde ahí se debe caminar alrededor de tres cuadras por la calle principal hasta llegar al santuario. El Humedal Isla Santay, está ubicado frente a la cabecera cantonal de Durán en el Río Guayas. Fue declarado sitio Ramsar # 1041. En este ecosistema se encuentran cuatro especies de mangles, flora y fauna característica de este tipo de hábitat. Su único acceso es mediante lanchas durante el día y es recomendable evitar hacerlo en aguaje. La isla Santay, principal destino turístico de Durán La Feria de Durán, la que se lleva a cabo en el Recinto (km. 2 1⁄2 Av. León Febres Cordero). Se realiza los primeros días de octubre, durante el evento se hace la presentación de distintos productos y por la noche se puede apreciar la presentación de artistas invitados. Se puede llegar en la Cooperativa Panorama Línea 81 Ruta 1. La Exposición Nacional de Ganadería, se la realiza en el km 5 1⁄2 vía Durán – Yaguachi, en los primeros días de octubre. Aquí se presentan las mejores razas de ganado de los hacendados del Ecuador. Además tiene la "Estación de Tren Ecuador, Durán" desde la estación de Durán parte la ruta Sendero de Arrozales. En este recorrido el turista podrá conocer la flora y fauna de la zona además de la historia arquitectónica, religiosa y libertaria de sus pueblos. En el destino de Yaguachi se ofrece el servicio del Café del Tren y como opcional se puede realizar un city tour con visita a la catedral. Las frecuencias de salida son de jueves a domingo y feriados a las 09:00, y 13:15 horas.
  8. 8. Transporte Autobuses  Urbanos Línea Trayecto L1 Elsa Bucarám - Abel Gilbert L2 Los Tubos - Primavera 2 L3 - L4 La Primavera 2 - El Recreo L5 Panorama - Arbolito  Interurbanos Línea Trayecto 17-1 La Primavera 2 - Guayaquil Terminal Terrestre 17-2 La Primavera 2 - Guayaquil Centro 17 La Primavera 2 - La Puntilla - La Aurora 17-A Guayaquil Centro - Puntilla Aurora 18-1 28 de agosto - Guayaquil Centro 18-2 Los Tubos - Guayaquil Centro 81 Abel Gilbert - Guayaquil Centro 81-1 Panaorama - Guayaquil Centro 81-1 Expalsa - Guayaquil Centro 81-3 El Recreo - Guayaquil Centro 81-2 El Dorado (El Recreo) - Guayaqui Centro 81-R El Recreo - La Puntilla - La Aurora 81-T Terminal terrestre Guayaquil- Recreo
  9. 9. Ferrocarril Desde la estación de Durán se puede realizar viajes a Quito y a numerosas poblaciones de la provincia como Yaguachi, Milagro y General Antonio Elizalde (Bucay). Medios de comunicación La ciudad posee una red de comunicación en continuo desarrollo y modernización. En la ciudad se dispone de varios medios de comunicación como prensa escrita, radio, televisión, telefonía, Internet y mensajería postal.  Telefonía: Si bien la telefonía fija se mantiene aún con un crecimiento periódico, esta ha sido desplazada muy notablemente por la telefonía celular, tanto por la enorme cobertura que ofrece y la fácil accesibilidad. Existen 3 operadoras de telefonía fija, CNT (pública), TVCABLE y Claro (privadas) y cuatro operadoras de telefonía celular, Movistar, Claro y Tuenti (privadas) y CNT (pública).  Radio: En la localidad existe una gran cantidad de sistemas radiales de transmisión nacional y local, e incluso de provincias y cantones vecinos.  Medios televisivos: La mayoría de canales son nacionales, aunque se ha incluido canales locales recientemente. El apagón analógico se estableció para el 31 de julio de 2022.16 Las principales emisoras de televisión son: Canales de televisión de la ciudad de Guayaquil Canales VHF Emisora Canal Emisora Canal Emisora Canal Ecuavisa 2 Ecuador TV 7 TVC 11 RTS 4 Gamavisión 8 Canal Uno 12 Teleamazonas 5 TC Televisión 10 Canales UHF Emisora Canal Emisora Canal Emisora Canal TV Legislativa 22 Telerama 32 UCSG Radio y Televisión 42
  10. 10. Canela TV 24 América Visión 34 Educa TV 43 Oromar TV 26 Televisión Satelital 36 Enlace Ecuador 46 Asomavisión 28 LaTele 38 TeleCiudadana 48 RTU Radio y Televisión Unidas 30 ESPOL TV 40 Televisión Pagada Emisora Canal CN Plus 3 Deporte La Liga Deportiva Cantonal de Durán es el organismo rector del deporte en todo el Cantón Durán y por ende en la urbe se ejerce su autoridad de control. El deporte más popular en la ciudad, al igual que en todo el país, es el fútbol, siendo el deporte con mayor convocatoria. Actualmente existen tres equipos de futbol duraneños activos en la Asociación de Fútbol del Guayas, que participan en la Segunda Categoría del Guayas. Al ser un cantón pequeño en la época de las fundaciones de los grandes equipos del país, Durán carece de un equipo simbólico de la ciudad, por lo que sus habitantes son aficionados en su mayoría de los clubes guayaquileños: Barcelona Sporting Club y Club Sport Emelec. En 2011 el Círculo Deportivo Ferroviarios de Durán, ascendió de Segunda Categoría a Serie B convirtiéndose en el único club duraneño en llegar a Serie B, sin embargo, descendió en 2014. Escenarios deportivos El principal recinto deportivo para la práctica del fútbol es el Estadio Pablo Sandiford. Está ubicado en el kilómtero 1 ½ Vía Durán-Tambo y avenida Roberto Borrero Elizalde del
  11. 11. cantón de Durán, provincia del Guayas. Es usado mayoritariamente para la práctica del fútbol y tiene capacidad para 2.000 espectadores. Desempeña un importante papel en el fútbol local, ya que los clubes duranenses como el Atlético Durán, Paladín "S", Chacarita y Embajadores hacían y/o hacen de locales en este escenario deportivo. El estadio es sede de distintos eventos deportivos a nivel local, así como es escenario para varios eventos de tipo cultural, especialmente conciertos musicales (que también se realizan en el Coliseo de la Liga Cantonal de Durán del cantón Durán). Comidas Típicas Se puede degustar de una variedad de platos típicos como el caldo de salchicha, el yapingacho, el encebollado, los ceviches de mariscos. Pero lo más tradicional y lo que nos caracteriza es la sabrosa fritada. Alcalde que tuvo hasta la actualidad del cantón duran
  12. 12. HIMNO AL CANTÓN DURAN Himno del Cantón Durán Letra y música: Luis Victoriano Sánchez Borja
