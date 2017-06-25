Le fiabe aiutano a crescere? Come la narrazione delle fiabe contribuisce alla crescita dei bambini
Che cosa si intende per fiaba La fiaba è una narrazione di origine popolare caratterizzata da racconti medio – brevi centr...
A cosa servono le fiabe? • Hanno un importanza essenziale nello sviluppo del bambino. • Soddisfano il desiderio dei bambin...
Lo sviluppo psicologico del bambino attraverso le fiabe • Area del linguaggio: il bambino apprende nuovi vocaboli e molti ...
Tutti questi fattori permettono al bambino di capire come è giusto essere e com’è giusto comportarsi.
Che cosa rappresentano le fiabe? • Le fiabe rappresentano la vita dell’uomo in tutte le sue parti, il suo cammino evolutiv...
Le fiabe sono troppo cruente per i bambini? • Le fiabe trasmettono contenuti veri e vicini all’uomo ma sono in molti ad ob...
Il significato psicologico della fiaba secondo Bruno Bettelheim • La fiabe aiutano a tradurre in immagini visive gli stati...
• Pongono il bambino di fronte ai principali problemi umani; • Esprimono in modo simbolico un conflitto interiore e sugger...
Hansel e Gretel • Nelle fiaba si evidenzia il tentativo del bambino di aggrapparsi ai genitori anche se è giunto il moment...
Cappuccetto Rosso • La nonna, simbolo di bontà, viene sostituita dal lupo cattivo che minaccia di uccidere Cappuccetto; • ...
• Il lupo rappresenta il senso di colpa che assale i bambini quando compiono un’azione contro il volere dei genitori; • Ca...
Bibliografia e Sitografia • ARLATI Veronica, Emozioni in fiaba. Aiutare i bambini ad accogliere e gestire la propria sfera...
Le fiabe aiutano a crescere? Come la narrazione delle fiabe contribuisce alla crescita dei bambini

In questa presentazione si illustra come la narrazione delle fiabe sia utile per lo sviluppo psicologico dei bambini

Le fiabe aiutano a crescere? Come la narrazione delle fiabe contribuisce alla crescita dei bambini

  1. 1. Le fiabe aiutano a crescere? Come la narrazione delle fiabe contribuisce alla crescita dei bambini
  2. 2. Che cosa si intende per fiaba La fiaba è una narrazione di origine popolare caratterizzata da racconti medio – brevi centrata su avvenimenti e personaggi fantastici coinvolti in storie che presentano un intento formativo o di crescita morale.
  3. 3. A cosa servono le fiabe? • Hanno un importanza essenziale nello sviluppo del bambino. • Soddisfano il desiderio dei bambini di sentirsi raccontare gli eventi. • Permettono di attivare le modalità della realtà e della fantasia.
  4. 4. Lo sviluppo psicologico del bambino attraverso le fiabe • Area del linguaggio: il bambino apprende nuovi vocaboli e molti altri elementi linguistici; • Area dell’emotività e della affettività: il bambino si affeziona ai vari personaggi immedesimandosi in loro, vivendo in prima persona le loro avventure e venendo a contatto con emozioni forti; • Area della socialità e della moralità: la fiaba permette al bambino di conoscere modalità relazionali positive o negative verificandone le conseguenze.
  5. 5. Tutti questi fattori permettono al bambino di capire come è giusto essere e com’è giusto comportarsi.
  6. 6. Che cosa rappresentano le fiabe? • Le fiabe rappresentano la vita dell’uomo in tutte le sue parti, il suo cammino evolutivo attraverso le prove, le difficoltà, gli incontri con il Male, la solitudine, la perdita di se stessi e la ricerca della propria essenza.
  7. 7. Le fiabe sono troppo cruente per i bambini? • Le fiabe trasmettono contenuti veri e vicini all’uomo ma sono in molti ad obiettare che queste siano troppo cruente per i bambini; • Il bambino vive due mondi, quello immaginario fiabesco e quello reale. Vive dentro di se la sua personale rappresentazione del male, cioè quella che lui riesce ad immaginare e sopportare; • La fiaba nella sua interezza, rappresenta un cammino evolutivo e sarebbe ingiusto operare tagli privandola del suo significato
  8. 8. Il significato psicologico della fiaba secondo Bruno Bettelheim • La fiabe aiutano a tradurre in immagini visive gli stati interiori; • Permettono di trasportare nella realtà significati nascosti; • Elaborano l’inconscio;
  9. 9. • Pongono il bambino di fronte ai principali problemi umani; • Esprimono in modo simbolico un conflitto interiore e suggeriscono come risolverlo.
  10. 10. Hansel e Gretel • Nelle fiaba si evidenzia il tentativo del bambino di aggrapparsi ai genitori anche se è giunto il momento di cavarsela da solo; • La fiaba aiuta il bambino a fronteggiare le sue paure più grandi uscendone vittorioso; • Incoraggia il bambino quando ha timore di essere abbandonato dai genitori; • La fiaba agisce a livello inconscio alleviando le ansie del bambino.
  11. 11. Cappuccetto Rosso • La nonna, simbolo di bontà, viene sostituita dal lupo cattivo che minaccia di uccidere Cappuccetto; • Cappuccetto dopo essere stata mangiata dal lupo si trasforma in un’adulta perché capisce che per crescere è necessario superare eventi negativi della vita; • Il lupo rappresenta una minaccia anche se la bambina non lo percepisce come tale;
  12. 12. • Il lupo rappresenta il senso di colpa che assale i bambini quando compiono un’azione contro il volere dei genitori; • Cappuccetto Rosso quando passa dall’essere una vittima al carnefice riproduce in sé la stessa aggressività del lupo; • La fiaba suggerisce al bambino come controllare i sentimenti contradditori senza esserne soprafatto e senza compromettere i legami familiari.
  13. 13. Bibliografia e Sitografia • ARLATI Veronica, Emozioni in fiaba. Aiutare i bambini ad accogliere e gestire la propria sfera emotiva, Milano, Red Edizioni, 2016 • BETTELHEIM Bruno, Il mondo incantato: uso, importanza e significati psicoanalitici delle fiabe, Milano, Giangiacomo Feltrinelli Editore, 2005 • VALENTINOTTI Carmen, Fiabe toccasana. Le storie che danno conforto ai bambini, Milano, Red Edizioni, 2008 • http//: www.weheartit.com

