HOW TO PUT HOW TO PUT AUDIO? PT.2 AUDIO? PT.2
Click "Extracted" to get audio from a video
Click "Voice Over" to insert your voice to video
WHAT WHAT HAPPENS IF HAPPENS IF YOU CLICK THE YOU CLICK THE SOUND ICON? SOUND ICON?
If you click "Sounds" you can see a lot
Click one icon above and choose your bgm
Click "Rock" above to see choices
Click "Fresh" above to see choices
Click "Warm" above to see choices
Click "Vlog" above to see choices
