Cantones de Manabi

LCDA. ÁNGELA VICTORIA ALCIVAR MOREIRA
Política La estructura política de Manabí está conformada por el Gobierno Autónomo Descentralizado Provincial denominado c...
División administrativa Manabí está dividido en 22 cantones, que a su vez están conformados por parroquias urbanas y rural...
×