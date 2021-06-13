Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria, Ciencia y Tecnología Univ...
San Francisco, Mayo de 2021 Unidad 3: Seguridad de las redes 1- Configuración de un Proxy: Cuando se usa un servidor proxy...
-Si la red utiliza un servidor proxy, en Configuración del proxy, seleccione Usar un servidor proxy para conexiones HTTP. ...
3- Restricción de acceso a servicios (TCP_wrappers) TCP Wrapper es un sistema que nos permite permitir, denegar o filtrar ...
4- Configuración de un servidor Kerberos; VPN’s con IPsec: Kerberos es un protocolo de autenticación de redes de ordenador...
Redes del computador unidad 3
Jun. 13, 2021

Redes del computador unidad 3

Unidad III: Seguridad de Las Redes

Redes del computador unidad 3

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria, Ciencia y Tecnología Universidad Nacional Experimental Rafael María Baralt Redes del Computador integrante: Soto Angel C.I: 30.762.937 Sección “12” Trayecto 2.2
  2. 2. San Francisco, Mayo de 2021 Unidad 3: Seguridad de las redes 1- Configuración de un Proxy: Cuando se usa un servidor proxy para conectarse a Internet, se deben especificar los detalles de dicho servidor. La ventana Configuración del proxy de red le permite escribir las opciones de configuración automática, del proxy y de la autenticación del servidor proxy. La Configuración del proxy de red permite conectarse a Internet mientras realiza tareas, como la activación del servicio o el acceso a las opciones de soporte. En la ventana Configuración del proxy de red, puede realizar las siguientes acciones: - Si desea que el navegador detecte automáticamente la configuración de la conexión de red, en Configuración automática, seleccione Detectar configuración automáticamente.. -Si el servidorproxy requiere una URL de configuración automática, en Configuración automática, seleccione Usar el script de configuración automática. Escriba la URL del archivo PAC en el cuadro URL. - Si la red utiliza un servidor proxy, en Configuración del proxy, seleccione Usar un servidor proxy para conexiones HTTP. En el cuadro Dirección, escriba la dirección URL o la dirección IP del servidor proxy y, en el cuadro Puerto, escriba el número de puerto del servidor proxy. Puede especificar un valor entre 1 y 65535
  3. 3. -Si la red utiliza un servidor proxy, en Configuración del proxy, seleccione Usar un servidor proxy para conexiones HTTP. En el cuadro Dirección, escriba la dirección URL o la dirección IP del servidor proxy y, en el cuadro Puerto, escriba el número de puerto del servidor proxy. Puede especificar un valor entre 1 y 65535. 2- Configuración de un firewall (ipchains, iptables) Los cortafuegos, unos mecanismos bastante extendidos para proteger un equipo o una red de estos. También conocidos como "firewalls", los podemos encontrar como dispositivos externos al PC (conectados entre la máquina a proteger y la red), o bien como un software implementado sobre un sistema operativo. Los primeros son denominados "Hardware Firewall" (cortafuegos por hardware) y los segundos, más comunes entre los usuarios 'de a pie' se conocen como "software firewall" (cortafuegos por software). La cantidad de marcas que fabrican estos dispositivos (Hardware Firewall) sería incontable y casi tendríamos que dedicar un post sólo para enumerarlas; pero para nombrar alguna de las más conocidas tenemos a Cisco o Linksys. Además de las funciones propias de un cortafuegos, estos dispositivos suelen implementar otras características, como pueden ser soportar VPN, QoS, proxis, entre otros. Los cortafuegos por software, destaca un nombre, IPtables, el cortafuegos que por defecto viene integrado con la mayoría de las distribuciones Linux, y es en el que nos centraremos, no sin mencionar antes los distintos tipos de software firewall que podemos encontrar. -Cortafuegos de Estado: Este firewall comprobará el estado del paquete en la transmisión diferenciando entre una nueva conexión y otra ya existente. -Cortafuegos de capa de aplicación: Tiene en cuenta el contenido del paquete a nivel de aplicación, pudiendo hacer así un filtrado más específico. -Cortafuegos de filtrado de paquetes: Con este tipo analizamos y filtramos los paquetes transmitidos o recibidos, según alguno parámetros designados previamente como por ejemplo direcciones IP, puertos a usar, origen, destino.
  4. 4. 3- Restricción de acceso a servicios (TCP_wrappers) TCP Wrapper es un sistema que nos permite permitir, denegar o filtrar el acceso a los servicios de un servidor con sistema operativo UNIX (como por ejemplo Linux o BSD). Los ficheros principales implicados en TCP Wrappers son “/etc/host.allow” y “/etc/host.deny”. En el fichero /etc/host.allow se indican las políticas permisivas y en el fichero /etc/host.deny las políticas restrictivas. Las políticas o reglas para filtrar el acceso al servidor desde la red se definen de la siguiente forma: Demonios o lista de demonios del sistema : Lista de equipos : Acción a realizar A continuación detallamos cada campo: Demonios: Son servicios que existen en sistemas operativos Unix como por ejemplo sshd (servicio SSH), slapd (servicio LDAP) o proftpd (servicio FTP). Para crear una regla común para varios demonios debemos indicar su nombre separados por comas. Existe también el comodín “ALL” que hace que dicha política afecte a todos los demonios del sistema. Lista de equipos: En este campo indicamos a que equipos aplicamos esta política. Podemos indicar una dirección IP, un rango de direcciones IP, o un nombre de dominio. También podremos usar el comodín “ALL” para que esta política afecte a todos los equipos que intenten acceder. También existe el operador “EXCEPT” que nos permite eliminar de la regla uno o varios equipos. Acción a realizar: Aquí debemos indicar si la política permite el acceso o deniega el acceso a los demonios indicados anteriormente. Las palabras que se usa denegar el acceso es “deny”. En caso de dejar este campo vacío, significa que permitimos el acceso a los demonios y equipos indicados. Opcionalmente, podemos enviar comandos con la directiva “spawn”. Esta directiva suele ser utilizada para la creación de registros de conexión al propio equipo. Existe también la directiva “twist” quesustituye el servicio o demonio solicitado por el comando que le hemos especificado. Esto significa que por defecto se deniega el acceso. Esto es muy útil para la creación de honeypost.
  5. 5. 4- Configuración de un servidor Kerberos; VPN’s con IPsec: Kerberos es un protocolo de autenticación de redes de ordenador creado por el MIT que permite a dos ordenadores en una red insegura demostrar su identidad mutuamente de manera segura. Sus diseñadores se concentraron primeramente en un modelo de cliente-servidor, y brinda autenticación mutua: tanto cliente como servidor verifican la identidad uno del otro. Los mensajes de autenticación están protegidos para evitar eavesdropping y ataques de Replay. Kerberos se basa en criptografía de clave simétrica y requiere un tercero de confianza. Además, existen extensiones del protocolo para poder utilizar criptografía de clave asimétrica. Una Virtual Private Network (VPN) se podría decir que es una extensión de una red local, de esta manera podemos conectar a una red a miles de kilómetros como si estuviéramos físicamente en ella. Hay que tener en cuenta, que la información que estamos tratando va encriptada y solamente es funcional para los que estén dentro de esta. El costo es mínimo, y hoy en día es una de las maneras más factibles a la hora de conectar. Referencias bibliográficas: https://www.welivesecurity.com/la-es/2020/01/02/que-es-proxy-para-que-sirve/ http://redespnfi.blogspot.com/2016/06/configuracion-de-un-firewall.html http://redespnfi.blogspot.com/2016/06/restriccion-de-acceso-servicios-tcp.html#:~:text=junio%2 0de%202016-,restricci%C3%B3n%20de%20acceso%20a%20servicios%20(TCP%20wrappers),son%2 0%E2%80%9C%2Fetc%2Fhost. http://redespnfi.blogspot.com/2016/06/configuracion-de-servidor-keberos-y.html

