May. 14, 2021

Linea de tiempo angel reyes

Linea de tiempo sobre el Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño

Linea de tiempo angel reyes

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Extensión Cabimas Realizado por: Reyes, S. Angel D. C.I. 30.086.538 Ingeniería Industrial N°45 Mayo, 2021 -LINEA DE TIEMPO- INSTITUTO POLITÉCNICO SANTIAGO MARIÑO Lanzamiento: 1991
  2. 2. INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” FUNDADOR: DR. RAUL QUERO SILVA SIENDO EL FUNDADOR DE LA UNIVERSIDAD SE LE CONOCE COMO ECONOMISTA EGRESADO DE LA UNIVERSIDAD DEL ZULIA, ESPECIALISTA EN HISTORIA SOCIAL Y ECONOMIA DE VENEZUELA EN LA UNIVERSIDAD SANTA MARÍA, CON MAESTRIA Y DOCTORADO EN HISTORIA EN LA MISMA UNIVERSIDAD, ASÍ COMO TAMBIÉN OBTUVO EL DOCTORADO HONORIS CAUSA, EN LA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA DE ARAGUA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” CONOCIDA COMO LA UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA QUE OFRECE CARRERAS DE INGENIERÍA EN VENEZUELA, CONTEMPLA ALREDEDOR DE 13 SEDES EN EL ESTADO VENEZOLANO, OFERTANDO CARRERAS COMO ARQUITECTURA, INGENIERIA CIVIL, ELÉCTRONICA, INDUSTRIAL, MANTENIMIENTO MECÁNICO Y EN SISTEMAS. PSM SAN CRISTOBAL PSM CABIMAS
  3. 3. INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” 1991 Fue establecida legalmente por el Estado Venezolano según decreto presidencial N° 1.839 1991 Se crea una Asociación Se establece una asociación entre el instituto universitario de Tecnología Antonio José de Sucre y el ciudadano Dr. Raúl Quero Silva, quienes promueven la constitución de una sociedad civil 1991 Se empiezan las actividades académicas con las carreras de Arquitectura y las ingenierías en mantenimiento mecánico, industrial, electrónica. 1992 Se crea la extensión de la Costa Oriental del Lago y la ampliación a Maracaibo 1993 La cobertura de la universidad se amplia, teniendo sedes de extensión en Barinas, Mérida, Caracas, Porlamar, San Cristóbal, Maturín, Puerto Ordaz y Tovar 1993 1993 La extensión de Maracay está oficialmente activa para tener un total de 13 extensiones a lo largo del país. 3 meses o años 2001 Acto protocolar para la primera promoción de Arquitectos e Ingenieros del Politécnico Santiago Mariño La actualidad Presentado y dando cara ante el problema pandemia que vivimos, mientras sigue siendo símbolo de excelencia académica.

