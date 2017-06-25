Deber ntics

Nombre: Angel Miranda Fecha: 05 de junio Docente : Juan Carlos Tema: Política actual en el ecuador
 Tras unas elecciones bastante reñidas y luego de denuncias de fraude electoral, Lenín Moreno es oficialmente el nuevo pr...
GOBIERNO DE CORREA Y AHORA PRESIDENTE ACTUAL LENIN MORENO Esa omnipresencia, para los fieles a su "Revolución Ciudadana", ...
 No la del poderlo todo, sino la del querer llevar su poder (ejecutivo e indiscutido) a todas partes: desde los pasillos ...
UNA CUESTIÓN POLÍTICA Esta división tajante de las aguas hace que, dependiendo del interlocutor, uno reciba versiones del ...
Es la economía Como reconoce a BBC Mundo el actual Ministro Coordinador de Política Económica, Diego Martínez, los altos p...
 Sin embargo, para el economista Walter Spurrier, aunque hay aspectos para destacar como la mayor recaudación impositiva ...
 Llegó el final  La despedida del poder de Rafael Correa no ha sido fácil, pero era difícil que un hombre que gobernó su...
GRACIAS
