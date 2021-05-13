Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ángel Mendoza 10°G
La solidaridad La solidaridad es un valor personal que supone la capacidad que tienen los miembros que pertenecen a una co...
Ejemplo de solidaridad • Ayudar a los ancianos
Conclusión La solidaridad es un valor que es importante en una comunidad que debemos poner en practica todo el tiempo por ...
El mensaje es que hay que practicar el valor de la solidaridad entre todas las personas ya que esto nos ayuda a solucionar...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Presentations & Public Speaking
45 views
May. 13, 2021

valor de la solidaridad

presentación del valor de la solidaridad de Angel Mendoza 10°G

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

valor de la solidaridad

  1. 1. Ángel Mendoza 10°G
  2. 2. La solidaridad La solidaridad es un valor personal que supone la capacidad que tienen los miembros que pertenecen a una comunidad de actuar como un todo. Esto se produce porque los miembros comparten intereses y necesidades entre sí, gracias a los lazos sociales que les unen.
  3. 3. Ejemplo de solidaridad • Ayudar a los ancianos
  4. 4. Conclusión La solidaridad es un valor que es importante en una comunidad que debemos poner en practica todo el tiempo por que hay muchas personas que necesitan de una ayuda así que es necesario mantener nuestros avitos y se solidario
  5. 5. El mensaje es que hay que practicar el valor de la solidaridad entre todas las personas ya que esto nos ayuda a solucionar las necesidades de la comunidad de una mejor manera y mas rápida y eficaz para un bienestar común unidos avezamos para un mejor progreso Mensaje

×