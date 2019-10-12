One of the best things about my job as a book reviewer is that unlike most conventional readers — who read books out of passion purely as they have other things to do, I get to read a lot of books that are out of the box and rather unconventional because of my work.

His Secret Obsession is one of those books because I don’t fit in the expected demographic of its readers. But, that’s the fun part, right?

As a straight single man who has been in the dating game and has had relationships, I can have some interesting insights because the book is written about my kind of men. Maybe even check its authenticity.

While I have noticed phrases like “His Secret Obsession Scam” parading the internet, I don’t believe it is. It has some interesting points that I think justifies its price. Also, I wanted to learn more about this mystery called “love” as well.