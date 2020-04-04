Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD METROPOLITANA DE EDUCACIÓN, CIENCIAS Y TECNOLOGÍA Angel Gonzalez Trabajo final Analisis y Comportamiento Organ...
INTRODUCCIÓN  Procesos estrategicos  El diseño y cultura organizacional  Estrés laboral  El tele trabajo
OBJETIVOS Mediante el siguiente trabajo se estaran temas referentes o que tiene cierta coorelacion en conjunto con lo que ...
PROCESOS ESTRATEGICOS Las estretegias, debemos saber que una estregia puede llegar a comprender cierta atencion a un proce...
EL DISEÑO Y CULTURA ORGANIZACIONAL El diseño cultural organizacional no es mas que el hecho de cómo una empresa puede lleg...
ESTRÉS LABORAL El estrés laboral se ve ocasionado por una saturacion de la persona, esto tomando en cuenta la cantidad de ...
TELETRABAJO El teletrabajo se ha convertido en una de las preferencias más importantes de los trabajadores a la hora de de...
INFOGRAFIA  https://www.eoi.es/blogs/miguelanibalechavarria/2012/02/27/diseno- organizacional/  http://www.efectoestrate...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Trabajo final

20 views

Published on

Análisis y comportamiento organizacional

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Trabajo final

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD METROPOLITANA DE EDUCACIÓN, CIENCIAS Y TECNOLOGÍA Angel Gonzalez Trabajo final Analisis y Comportamiento Organizacional
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN  Procesos estrategicos  El diseño y cultura organizacional  Estrés laboral  El tele trabajo
  3. 3. OBJETIVOS Mediante el siguiente trabajo se estaran temas referentes o que tiene cierta coorelacion en conjunto con lo que es el Analisis y Comportamiento Organizacional para asi poder tener una vision mas amplia en similitud con otros ambitos, a la misma vez se podra tener un mayor aporte intelectual al material ya entregado.
  4. 4. PROCESOS ESTRATEGICOS Las estretegias, debemos saber que una estregia puede llegar a comprender cierta atencion a un proceso de gestacion o a un contenido directo de un proyecto o proceso. Desde cierto punto de vista se debe tener en cuenta la esencia de conocer como debemos conducir una tarea o un trabajo, llevando una planeacion y poner en marcha esa tarea llevandola de la mano con la estrategia. La elaboración de una estrategia no es un fenómeno individual, envuelve a toda la organización. Hoy probablemente ni siquiera un proyecto de desarrollo personal pueda lanzarse obviando que existen partes interesadas, que haremos alianzas o dependeremos de varios proveedores de apoyo; con todas estas personas necesitamos alinearnos en algún momento, compartir información y criterios a fin de arribar a un plan dinámico y coherente que ofrezca un mínimo de garantías de éxito.
  5. 5. EL DISEÑO Y CULTURA ORGANIZACIONAL El diseño cultural organizacional no es mas que el hecho de cómo una empresa puede llegar a mejorar su rendimiento al crear un ambiente con una personalidad y un alma unica que pueda llegar a hacer que las personas lleguen a realizar decisiones correctas y hagan lo correcto, dentro de las empresas es dificil copiar esto entre la competencia ya que seria algo unico entre cada empresa. Esto se ve mas reflejado dentro de la cultura. En cuanto al diseño es el proceso de elegir una estructura de tareas, responsabilidades y relaciones de autoridad dentro de las organizaciones. Se pueden representar las conexiones entre varias divisiones o departamentos de una organización e un organigrama.
  6. 6. ESTRÉS LABORAL El estrés laboral se ve ocasionado por una saturacion de la persona, esto tomando en cuenta la cantidad de tareas que se le han sido encomendadas, el estrés puede traer consigo repercuciones a la salud fisicamente o mentalmente, esto puede llevar a la persona a un deterioro. También se ha visto la interacción entre las demandas de trabajo, el control del trabajador y el apoyo social. De tal forma que un nivel alto de apoyo social en el trabajo disminuye el efecto del estrés, mientras un nivel bajo lo aumenta. El apoyo social es la ayuda que pueden dar los superiores y compañeros de trabajo, cuando es adecuado puede amortiguar parte estrés generado por la combinación de las altas exigencias laborales y el bajo control sobre el trabajo.
  7. 7. TELETRABAJO El teletrabajo se ha convertido en una de las preferencias más importantes de los trabajadores a la hora de decantarse por una oferta laboral, en una empresa u otra. Y es que, el hecho de que se conceda la posibilidad de teletrabajo es un recurso bien valorado tanto en comodidad como en ahorro económico, al evitarse el desplazamiento diario.
  8. 8. INFOGRAFIA  https://www.eoi.es/blogs/miguelanibalechavarria/2012/02/27/diseno- organizacional/  http://www.efectoestrategia.pe/index.php/en/experiencia/diseno-de-cultura- organizacional  http://madridsalud.es/el-estres-laboral-y-su-prevencion/  https://www.modelocurriculum.net/dudas/que-es-el-teletrabajo-y-como- funciona

×