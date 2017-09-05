Cuidados del medio ambiente.docx

CUIDADOS DEL MEDIO AMBIENTE DIANA PAOLA LEGUIZAMON ROJAS ANGELA PATRICIA ARIAS SOLER INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA JOSE CAYETANO V...
CUIDADOS DEL MEDIO AMBIENTE PRESENTADO A: YUDI MILENA MOSQUERA PEÑA GRADO: DECIMO A INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA JOSE CAYETANO VA...
TABLA DE CONTENIDO 1.0 INTRODUCCION 4 2.0 OBJECTIVOS: 5 2.1 OBJECTIVOS GENERALES: 5 2.2OBJECTIVOS ESPESIFICOS: ¡ERROR! MAR...
1.0 INTRODUCCION En este trabajo se hablara sobre los cuidados y la importancia que deben tener las personas en el medio a...
2.0 OBJECTIVOS: 2.1 OBJECTIVOS GENERALES: Dar a conocer las prevenciones de cómo cuidar el medio ambiente. Ayudar a la con...
3.0 JUSTIFICACION Este informe sobre el medio ambiente lo hacemos porque queremos dar información a las personas sobre cóm...
4.1 ¿QUE SON LOS CUIDADOS DEL MEDIO AMBIENTE? Es el deber de todos cuidar el medio ambiente para vivir en un ambiente sano...
4.4*NO MALTRATAR LOS ANILAMES: No debemos maltratar los animales porque ellos son los amigos del hombre .los animales son ...
*4.5 no botar basuras No debemos botar las basuras a las calles porque contaminamos el medio ambiente porque cada día dest...
abusar o hacer mal uso de los recursos naturales que se obtienen del medio ambiente, lo ponemos en peligro y lo agotamos. ...
