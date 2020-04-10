Presentación Base De Datos Empresa Data Solutions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESIDENTE EJECUTIVO Y DIRECTOR GENERAL Ingeniero fundador de nuestra empresa “Data Solutions” visionario en el campo de l...
3 Nuestras Mentes Brillantes EQUIPO EJECUTIVO Genesis Patxot 18-SIIN-1-097 VP Administrativo. Responsable por el cumplimie...
4 Nuestros Origenes Historia Data Solutions De donde venimos? Data Solutions Tiene sus orígenes en agosto del año 2008, Su...
Ser reconocida como la mejor empresa en manejo y soluciones de datos, pasando a ser aliados estratégicos de nuestos client...
6 Modelo de Negocios Modelo de Negocios Cabe destacar que nos proyectamos para que el cliente pueda tener una prueba gratu...
7 NUESTRO PUBLICO Nicho de Mercado FARMACIAS TIENDAS TECNOLOGICAS FERRETERIAS PLANTAS DE ENSAMBLE SUPERMERCADOS SECTOR LOG...
Nuestra Solucion Que ofrecemos 8 Menos esfuerzos y una gestion de personal mas eficientes obtener resultados optimos Optim...
Como funciona nuestra Base de Datos Infografia 01 02 03 04 05 Recepcion Entrada de materiales del inventario a la base de ...
Resultados 10 Unificando procesos Unificando procesos internos operacionales y financieros 01 Definiendo Objetivos La cons...
Resultados 11 Digitalizando procesos. La automatizacion de procesos ha convertido a nuestros clients en empresas “Paper Le...
Resultados 12 Generando Reporeria La Implementacion de soluciones en Base de Datos, contoles y ajustes ha generado reporte...
13 INTUITIVO: Requiere pocos conocimentos informáticos para ser utlizada SEGURIDAD: Edición, Creación y Ajustes de materia...
14 Solo disponible versión de escritorio, necesario uso de computador Entrenamiento mínimo obligatorio sobre el uso del so...
15 NUESTROS COMPETIDORES Competidores y el mercado Global Data Data Experts Inventory Management By Data Solutions 80% 60%...
¿Cuántos seguidores queremos obtener por semana / mes / año? Nuestra meta es obtener 100,000 seguidores al año, 8,333 al m...
Precios adicionales no incluidos • Training personal: $5.00 USD p/p, con un monto aparte de $10.00 USD para certificación ...
18 Planes y Soluciones Standard. Lista de Precios Pruebas 15 Dias gratis COMPRAR Crece con migo USD$ 30 por año COMPRAR Pr...
19 Conclusiones Razones para adquirir nuestros productos • Es el producto con mejor margen costo/calidad • Elaborado por p...
  1. 1. PRESIDENTE EJECUTIVO Y DIRECTOR GENERAL Ingeniero fundador de nuestra empresa “Data Solutions” visionario en el campo de la informatica, cuenta con vasta experiencia en programacion, manejo de Base de Datos, Big Data y Soluciones Cloud. 2 Angel Gonzalez 18-SIIN-1-003
  2. 2. 3 Nuestras Mentes Brillantes EQUIPO EJECUTIVO Genesis Patxot 18-SIIN-1-097 VP Administrativo. Responsable por el cumplimiento de los objetivos asi como por nuestra Vision, Mision y Valores Gabriel Garcia 18-SIIN-1-050 VP Mercadeo responsable del plan estratejico de mercadeo y comunicaciones. Jose Lora 16-EIIN-1-194 VP Operaciones Dirige el equipo de desarrolladores, logistica e implementacion Juan Cuevas 18-SIIN-1-030 VP. Ventas Responsable de crear las estrategias de ventas, determina las direcciones y la oferta de valor hacia nuestros clientes
  3. 3. 4 Nuestros Origenes Historia Data Solutions De donde venimos? Data Solutions Tiene sus orígenes en agosto del año 2008, Surge inicialmente como una empresa de desarrollo orientada a proveer servicios de factoría de software, siendo esta actualmente una de sus principales líneas de negocio. Para diciembre de ese mismo año, logramos adquirir inversiones de pequeñas empresas de desarrollo de software y desde entonces y hasta el momento, nos hemos posicionado en el mercado, logrando tener presencia en muchas instituciones prestigiosas de República Dominicana, pertenecientes a distintos sectores, tales como el farmacéutico, bancario, seguros, entre otros. A pesar de ser una empresa joven en el mercado, nuestros consultores tienen amplia trayectoria en el campo del desarrollo de software y manejos de bases de datos, lo que le permite a nuestra empresa convertirse rápidamente en excelentes aliados tecnológicos de sus clientes. Hemos desarrollado proyectos de capacitación y consultoría en las diferentes áreas de la tecnología. En este mismo año, nos certificamos en la ISO 9001 para las actividades de Consultoría y capacitación en ingeniería de software. Desarrollo, provisión y mantenimiento de sistemas a medida y productos de software, Provisión de personal especializado en ingeniería de software, convirtiéndose en la primera empresa de la República Dominicana, en su mercado, en obtener esta prestigiosa garantía internacional; lo que denota y respalda la calidad de los servicios brindados. Para el año 2013, nos certificamos en la ISO 27001 para establecer un Sistema de gestión de seguridad de la información de forma rápida y eficaz, para que así nuestros clientes se sientan seguros. En la actualidad Data Solutions está relacionado con el Aseguramiento de la Calidad de Software. En este sentido, brindamos asesoría para la conformación de áreas de calidad dentro de las instalaciones de nuestros clientes.
  4. 4. Ser reconocida como la mejor empresa en manejo y soluciones de datos, pasando a ser aliados estratégicos de nuestos clientes Mision Valores Integridad Responsabilidad Respeto Competencia Disposición y lealtad Eficiencia Pro actividad Creatividad Vision Ser una de las empresas de mayor prestigio, con proyección internacional en la provisión de productos y servicios de ingeniería de software, satisfaciendo y redefiniendo las expectativas de nuestros clientes. Nuestra Razon de Ser
  5. 5. 6 Modelo de Negocios Modelo de Negocios Cabe destacar que nos proyectamos para que el cliente pueda tener una prueba gratuita del programa pero con funciones limitadas donde luego del periodo de prueba, deberá pagar para seguir utilizando nuestros servicios. A este le ofrecemos es un software dirigido de manera exclusiva al uso del inventario donde pueda tener un control de movimiento de materiales, entradas, salidas, stock, muda y todo lo concerniente a su negocio. Como expresamos anteriormente, vamos dirigidos a microempresas, de forma que debemos hacer nuestro producto asequible y por la misma razón damos el tiempo de prueba para que nuestros clientes tengan la oportunidad de probar nuestro programa. Los ofreceremos nuestros productos a través de plataformas y páginas webs de manera tal que sea fácil y asequible a ellos, nuestros clientes podrán usar su sistema electrónico de pago que les sea mas cómodo por vía de las plataformas o pueden acceder a nuestro website que también es seguro. Luego de adquirido nuestro producto, habrá una amplia publicidad para que nuestros clientes puedan ver mediante videos ilustrativos la cantidad de facilidades y beneficios que le puede traer el tener dicho producto en su negocio, podrán ver las características, los paquetes, precios y podrán ver todo con detalles una vez entren a nuestro sitio web, será un programa dirigido a las microempresas.
  6. 6. 7 NUESTRO PUBLICO Nicho de Mercado FARMACIAS TIENDAS TECNOLOGICAS FERRETERIAS PLANTAS DE ENSAMBLE SUPERMERCADOS SECTOR LOGISTICO Jose Francisco Lora 16-EIIN-1-194
  7. 7. Nuestra Solucion Que ofrecemos 8 Menos esfuerzos y una gestion de personal mas eficientes obtener resultados optimos Optimizacion de Recursos Humanos Sistema informatico de almacenamiento y gestion de informacion orientado a almacenes Base Datos La opcion de digitalizar procesos Procesos Automatizados Solucion adptable a sistemas con minima capacidad de recursos Versatilidad La facilidad de enlazar en tiempo real recuses en cualquir lugar del mundo donde este instalado el sistema Conectividad Jose Francisco Lora 16-EIIN-1-194 Jose Francisco Lora 16-EIIN-1-194
  8. 8. Como funciona nuestra Base de Datos Infografia 01 02 03 04 05 Recepcion Entrada de materiales del inventario a la base de datos Procesamiento Funcion interna en la cual la base de datos organiza la informacion introducida en las diferentes tablas Consulta Visualizar informacion referente a los articulos como ubicacion, lote, cantidad, etc. Arqueos Mediante consulta podras realizar arqueos al inventario los cuales te permitan mantener el control de tus mercancias Despachos Salidas de materiales del inventario 9 Jose Francisco Lora 16-EIIN-1-194
  9. 9. Resultados 10 Unificando procesos Unificando procesos internos operacionales y financieros 01 Definiendo Objetivos La consolidacion de procesos de control ha facilitado la definicion e identificacion de objetivos 02 Como ha solucionado la vida de nuestros clientes Jose Francisco Lora 16-EIIN-1-194
  10. 10. Resultados 11 Digitalizando procesos. La automatizacion de procesos ha convertido a nuestros clients en empresas “Paper Less” lo cual reduce costos aumentando la seguridad al no utlizar documentos que puedan estropearse o extrapapelarse 03 Puestos Claves Identificacion de perdonal clave “Administradores DBA”, definiendo responsabilidades y apuntando a personas claves lo cual centraliza proceos 04 Como ha solucionado la vida de nuestros clientes Jose Francisco Lora 16-EIIN-1-194
  11. 11. Resultados 12 Generando Reporeria La Implementacion de soluciones en Base de Datos, contoles y ajustes ha generado reporteria utlil para la toma de desiciones tempranas que permiten aumentar la rentabilidad de las empresas 05 Reduccion de perdidas Mediante los controles digitales hemos reducido significativente las perdidas por manejo inapropiados en los inventarios. 06 Como ha solucionado la vida de nuestros clientes Jose Francisco Lora 16-EIIN-1-194
  12. 12. 13 INTUITIVO: Requiere pocos conocimentos informáticos para ser utlizada SEGURIDAD: Edición, Creación y Ajustes de materiales en inventario controladas por usuarios específicos. CONTROL: Reporteria Historica, transaccional, corrective, devoluciones, lotes entre otros permitiendo tener datos que facilitan la toma de desiciones. SOPORTE: Disponibilidad de soporte Tecnico 24h/7d. LIGEREZA: Requiere pocos recursos de hardware y red para su funcionamiento DISPONIBILIDAD: Debido al la poca cantidad de recursos necesarisos para su funcionamiento, le permite tener un indice de fallas muy por debajo del resto de sus competidores en el Mercado. VENTAJAS Jose Francisco Lora 16-EIIN-1-194
  13. 13. 14 Solo disponible versión de escritorio, necesario uso de computador Entrenamiento mínimo obligatorio sobre el uso del software No contamos con versión web OPORTUNIDADES Jose Francisco Lora 16-EIIN-1-194
  14. 14. 15 NUESTROS COMPETIDORES Competidores y el mercado Global Data Data Experts Inventory Management By Data Solutions 80% 60% 90% Jose Francisco Lora 16-EIIN-1-194
  15. 15. ¿Cuántos seguidores queremos obtener por semana / mes / año? Nuestra meta es obtener 100,000 seguidores al año, 8,333 al mes y 1,970 seguidores semanales utilizando publicidad en las redes sociales, motores de búsqueda y páginas web. • Clientes objetivos Microempresas, emprendedores • Estrategia de precios / ofertas 1. Versión de prueba: gratuita por 15 días, funciones limitadas. 2. Plan Crece conmigo: precio de oferta por lanzamiento, funciones básicas, $30.00 USD licencia por un año. 3. Plan Premium: precio oferta por lanzamiento, funciones básicas + funciones pro, $40.00 USD licencia por un año este incluye soporte. 4. El Cambiazo: para usuarios de otros software que quieran entrar en el nuestro se le reducirá un 20% del plan Gold y un 15% del plan Básico por el primer año servicio. 5. Para nuestro clientes mas fieles que tengan mas de 36 meses operando con nuestro sistema podrán participar en la rifa de un 12 meses de servicio totalmente gratis (ciertas condiciones se aplican).
  16. 16. Precios adicionales no incluidos • Training personal: $5.00 USD p/p, con un monto aparte de $10.00 USD para certificación • Integración de funciones adicionales a petición del cliente: $20.00 USD • Estrategia de promoción / Estrategia de marketing en línea ¿Qué medios utilizaremos? • Publicidad en los buscadores – $5,000.00 USD mensual, al año 60,000 USD • Diseño y programación de la página web – $26,000.00 USD, única inversión • Diseño y personalización en las cuentas de las redes sociales. - $5,000.00 USD, única inversión • Creación de vídeo corporativo – $30,000.00 USD, única inversión Costo total publicidad: $121,000.00 USD • Proyecciones financieras Se espera que con el crecimiento anual a nivel de seguidores de la empresa obtener un ingreso mínimo de 2.5 millones de dólares sin deducir los gastos operacionales de la empresa.
  17. 17. 18 Planes y Soluciones Standard. Lista de Precios Pruebas 15 Dias gratis COMPRAR Crece con migo USD$ 30 por año COMPRAR Premium UD$ 40 por año COMPRAR Cambiazo A Negociar COMPRAR Funciones Ilimitadas Soporte Tecnico limitado FAQ o correo electronico 1000 Articulos Transacciones Ilimitadas 20 usuarios Soporte Tecnico Correo o via Telefonica Articulos Ilimitados Transacciones Ilimitadas Usuarios Ilimitados Sopote Tecnico M2M Articulos Ilimitados Transacciones Ilimitadas Usuarios Ilimitados Sopote Tecnico M2M Servicio de programacion
  18. 18. 19 Conclusiones Razones para adquirir nuestros productos • Es el producto con mejor margen costo/calidad • Elaborado por profecionales altamente clasificados • Cumple con las demandas del competitivismo actual • Hacemos nuestros clientes parte de nosotros y que se sientan identificados con nosotros • Gracias a su facil interfaz le genera comodidad al cliente • Muestra los pasos que se deben seguir para su correcto funcionamiento • Ofrecemos más de lo que el cliente necesita

