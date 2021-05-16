Olimpiadas5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿JUGABAN LOS GRIEGOS Y ROMANOS A LA PELOTA?
Una de las primeras fuentes que conocemos y quizás la más famosa sea la que aparece en el canto 6 de la Odisea donde Nausí...
“Y después de bañarse y ungirse con el grasiente aceite, tomaron el almuerzo junto a la orilla del río y aguardaban a que ...
La expresión que se usa es: σφαίρῃ … ἔπαιζον  σφαίρῃ: con una esfera  ἔπαιζον: este verbo significa “lo que hacen los ni...
William Paxton, Nausícaa, 1937
Mosaico romano de la Villa del Casale en Sicilia. S. IV d.C Jugadoras de Voley Playa. S.XX
Museo Nacional de Atenas. s. V a.C.
Estela funeraria ática procedente de El Pireo, de la primera mitad del siglo IV a.C.,
Estela funeraria ática. Aprox. 510 a.C.
Este era un deporte por equipos que después en Roma se denominó Harpastum. Aunque no se han conservado las reglas del jueg...
Roma. Vía portuense. S. II d.C.
Quizá sea este espectáculo lo más parecido al Harpastum que podemos ver hoy en día.
Este deporte se practica desde la Edad Media en la ciudad de Florencia, en la plaza frente a la Basílica de la Santa Cruz....
Así se denomina hoy el fútbol en Italia. Y su etimología también nos remite al latín, pero nos genera dudas: Se afirma que...
• Pero también se puede pensar que proviene de la palabra “calx, calcis” que es un piedra CALiza. • De ahí proviene el ele...
FIN
  1. 1. ¿JUGABAN LOS GRIEGOS Y ROMANOS A LA PELOTA?
  2. 2. Una de las primeras fuentes que conocemos y quizás la más famosa sea la que aparece en el canto 6 de la Odisea donde Nausícaa, hija del Rey de los feacios, acude a lavar la ropa a las aguas de un río, y después de la comida inicia con sus criadas un juego de pelota que se interrumpe cuando el griterío despierta al náufrago Ulises que dormía tras un matorral.
  3. 3. “Y después de bañarse y ungirse con el grasiente aceite, tomaron el almuerzo junto a la orilla del río y aguardaban a que la ropa se secara con el resplandor del sol. Apenas habían terminado de disfrutar el almuerzo, las criadas y ella misma (Nausícaa) se pusieron a jugar con una pelota, despojándose de sus velos. Y Nausícaa de blancos brazos dio comienzo a la danza.”
  4. 4. La expresión que se usa es: σφαίρῃ … ἔπαιζον  σφαίρῃ: con una esfera  ἔπαιζον: este verbo significa “lo que hacen los niños”… “jugaban”
  5. 5. William Paxton, Nausícaa, 1937
  6. 6. Mosaico romano de la Villa del Casale en Sicilia. S. IV d.C Jugadoras de Voley Playa. S.XX
  7. 7. Museo Nacional de Atenas. s. V a.C.
  8. 8. Estela funeraria ática procedente de El Pireo, de la primera mitad del siglo IV a.C.,
  9. 9. Estela funeraria ática. Aprox. 510 a.C.
  10. 10. Este era un deporte por equipos que después en Roma se denominó Harpastum. Aunque no se han conservado las reglas del juego los grabados y algunas descripciones literarias parece ser que había unas líneas que delimitaban el campo. No se sabe muy bien si el objetivo del juego era conseguir que la pelota llegara a la meta del equipo contrario o conseguir que la pelota se mantuviera lo más posible en el campo propio sin que el rival la arrebatase. Debía ser una mezcla entre el fútbol, el rugby e incluso el fútbol americano.
  11. 11. Roma. Vía portuense. S. II d.C.
  12. 12. Quizá sea este espectáculo lo más parecido al Harpastum que podemos ver hoy en día.
  13. 13. Este deporte se practica desde la Edad Media en la ciudad de Florencia, en la plaza frente a la Basílica de la Santa Cruz. Los jugadores visten prendas de estilo medieval y se abren camino hacia la portería con puñetazos, patadas y codazos. El partido se juega con motivo de la festividad del santo patrón de Florencia, San Juan Bautista.
  14. 14. Así se denomina hoy el fútbol en Italia. Y su etimología también nos remite al latín, pero nos genera dudas: Se afirma que puede venir de la raíz “calc-” que significa: talón, pie, pisada… de ahí viene nuestras palabras: calzado, calcañar, … y como el lenguaje es como es, siguió subiendo por la pierna y dio calcetín y luego calza, calzón y calzoncillos… ¿Se llamó así porque se usaban los pies o porque los jugadores usaban “calzas” que son esos pantalones que habrás visto en el vídeo?
  15. 15. • Pero también se puede pensar que proviene de la palabra “calx, calcis” que es un piedra CALiza. • De ahí proviene el elemento químico Calcio y también algo que usamos todavía hoy en los campos de fútbol: la cal. • En latín por usarse también para pintar límites la palabra significa también “meta”… • ¿Estaba pintada de cal la “meta” a la que debían llevar el balón los jugadores de harpastum?
  16. 16. FIN

