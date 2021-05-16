Olimpiadas4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LAS OLIMPIADAS IV FIN Y PRINCIPIO
El emperador romano Teodosio I adoptó en el año 380 el cristianismo como única religión del imperio. Esto significó que to...
Los juegos Olímpicos consiguieron resisitir algunos años al Edicto de Tesalónica, pero, finalmente, se considera que la úl...
Aunque ya había habido intentos previos, especialmente en el siglo XIX, tanto en Inglaterra como en la propia Grecia, en j...
En la Carta Olímpica se recogen los principios y fundamentos del olimpismo moderno. En ella se determina: "Lo más importan...
El movimiento olímpico tiene además el objetivo de poner el deporte como forma de vida, el ejemplo y el respeto de las per...
ALTIUS, CITIUS, FORTIUS Es una locución latina que significa "más rápido, más alto, más fuerte".
La primera olimpiada de la era moderna se celebró en el estadio Panathinaikos de Atenas en el año 1896.
Como hemos visto el mundo griego está presente en todo el movimiento olímpico. Por ejemplo, es de agradecer en algunas edi...
Se han mantenido algunas de las pruebas… como las carreras, los saltos, los lanzamientos… Recordemos que se introdujo el t...
Se ha mantenido la Villa Olímpica… La convivencia entre los atletas… Se ha mantenido el premio simbólico a los ganadores, ...
No hay relación con la religión y obviamente no se adora a Zeus Olímpico. Y lamentablemente, no se ha respetado en muchas ...
Pero en las Olimpiadas actuales hay elementos tomados del mundo griego que no estuvieron nunca en los Juegos Olímpicos y d...
Esta carrera de larga distancia (actualmente, 42km y 195 m.) se estableció como deporte olímpico en la primera olimpiada d...
Sin embargo, la historia nos dice que esta no fue la carrera que hizo Fidípides, sino que corrió de Atenas a Esparta (246 ...
En 1982 se celebró una expedición oficial de las Fuerzas Aéreas Británicas para probar si era posible cubrir los casi 250 ...
Y hablando de cosas que pasaron en los años 80… No fue hasta la Olimpiada de los Ángeles en 1984 cuando se celebró la prim...
Uno de los momentos más emotivos de la ceremonia inaugural es la llegada de la antorcha olímpica al estadio y su encendido...
La primera vez que se usó la Antorcha Olímpica fue en Amsterdam en 1928. Dos olimpiadas después, en las Olimpiadas de Berl...
Las LAMPADEDROMÍAS eran carreras de Antorchas que se celebraban en Atenas. Cada equipo tenía unos 40 corredores que recorr...
El fuego que llega al estadio se enciende en el templo de Hera en Olimpia. El fuego se enciende por medios naturales, conc...
VÍDEO-RESUMEN DE LA CEREMONIA DE 2020
Por cierto, has visto algo histórico… La atleta que recibe la primera el fuego de manos de la sacerdotisa… es la griega An...
  1. 1. LAS OLIMPIADAS IV FIN Y PRINCIPIO
  2. 2. El emperador romano Teodosio I adoptó en el año 380 el cristianismo como única religión del imperio. Esto significó que todas las manifestaciones religiosas no cristianas debían ser abolidas para pasar a respetar el culto monoteísta del dios cristiano..
  3. 3. Los juegos Olímpicos consiguieron resisitir algunos años al Edicto de Tesalónica, pero, finalmente, se considera que la última edición de los Juegos Olímpicos fue en el año 393. Por tanto, las olimpiadas antiguas tuvieron casi 300 ediciones y duraron más de 1000 años.
  4. 4. Aunque ya había habido intentos previos, especialmente en el siglo XIX, tanto en Inglaterra como en la propia Grecia, en junio de 1894 el francés Pierre de Coubertin, creó el Comité Olímpico Internacional y se planteó como objetivo revivir los antiguos Juegos Olímpicos en el que compitieran países entre sí.
  5. 5. En la Carta Olímpica se recogen los principios y fundamentos del olimpismo moderno. En ella se determina: "Lo más importante en los Juegos Olímpicos no es ganar sino participar, al igual que la cosa más importante en la vida no es el triunfo sino la lucha. Lo esencial no es haber vencido sino haber luchado bien."
  6. 6. El movimiento olímpico tiene además el objetivo de poner el deporte como forma de vida, el ejemplo y el respeto de las personas y por lo tanto, el COI tiene como objetivo la colaboración en la paz mundial, recordando la tregua olímpica. También se establecía –cosa que fue cambiada en los años 80- el carácter “no profesional” de todos los participantes.
  7. 7. ALTIUS, CITIUS, FORTIUS Es una locución latina que significa "más rápido, más alto, más fuerte".
  8. 8. La primera olimpiada de la era moderna se celebró en el estadio Panathinaikos de Atenas en el año 1896.
  9. 9. Como hemos visto el mundo griego está presente en todo el movimiento olímpico. Por ejemplo, es de agradecer en algunas ediciones en las que los atletas han recibido sus coronas de olivo.
  10. 10. Se han mantenido algunas de las pruebas… como las carreras, los saltos, los lanzamientos… Recordemos que se introdujo el triple salto al pensarse que era así como los griegos lo hacían… Se ha mantenido una ceremonia inaugural en la que se realiza el Juramento Olímpico.
  11. 11. Se ha mantenido la Villa Olímpica… La convivencia entre los atletas… Se ha mantenido el premio simbólico a los ganadores, pero también el recibimiento y la alta consideración de los ganadores olímpicos. No se han mantenido las carreras de carros, aunque sí que hay presencia de la hípica.
  12. 12. No hay relación con la religión y obviamente no se adora a Zeus Olímpico. Y lamentablemente, no se ha respetado en muchas ocasiones la tregua olímpica, que recordemos que al menos debía respetar a los atletas… El incidente más lamentable ocurrió en los Juegos Olímpicos de Múnich en 1972 en donde unos terroristas secuestraron y mataron a once atletas de Israel.
  13. 13. Pero en las Olimpiadas actuales hay elementos tomados del mundo griego que no estuvieron nunca en los Juegos Olímpicos y debes saber diferenciarlos.
  14. 14. Esta carrera de larga distancia (actualmente, 42km y 195 m.) se estableció como deporte olímpico en la primera olimpiada de Atenas. La idea de Coubertin era recordar la hazaña de Fidípides, el heraldo que, tras la batalla de Maratón de los griegos contra los persas (490a.C) corrió hasta Atenas a anunciar la victoria, para morir nada más conseguirlo.
  15. 15. Sin embargo, la historia nos dice que esta no fue la carrera que hizo Fidípides, sino que corrió de Atenas a Esparta (246 km.) para pedir refuerzos. Y Heródoto nos dice que llegó al día siguiente. A finales del s. XIX se pensaba que correr 40 km. era algo sobrehumano y que recorrer 246 km. era imposible…
  16. 16. En 1982 se celebró una expedición oficial de las Fuerzas Aéreas Británicas para probar si era posible cubrir los casi 250 kilómetros en un día y medio. Tres corredores tuvieron éxito en completar la distancia. El primero fue John Foden con un tiempo de 37:37 Hoy en día se corre esa carrera de ultrafondo y se denomina Spartatlón
  17. 17. Y hablando de cosas que pasaron en los años 80… No fue hasta la Olimpiada de los Ángeles en 1984 cuando se celebró la primera Maratón Femenina, que ganó la estadounidense Joan Benoit.
  18. 18. Uno de los momentos más emotivos de la ceremonia inaugural es la llegada de la antorcha olímpica al estadio y su encendido. Este fuego se mantiene encendido durante todos los días que duran los juegos olímpicos y se apaga en la ceremonia de clausura… Esta presencia del fuego no dejará de ser un potente símbolo religioso…
  19. 19. La primera vez que se usó la Antorcha Olímpica fue en Amsterdam en 1928. Dos olimpiadas después, en las Olimpiadas de Berlín, se tomó otra idea griega para encender la antorcha olímpica… llevarla desde el templo de Hera en Olimpia hasta Berlín en una carrera de relevos.
  20. 20. Las LAMPADEDROMÍAS eran carreras de Antorchas que se celebraban en Atenas. Cada equipo tenía unos 40 corredores que recorría aproximadamente 25 metros. Ganaba el equipo que llegara antes al final con la antorcha encendida.
  21. 21. El fuego que llega al estadio se enciende en el templo de Hera en Olimpia. El fuego se enciende por medios naturales, concentrando los rayos del sol. Para ello, se invoca a Apolo. La ceremonia de encendido del fuego y el inicio de la carrera de relevos de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo -aplazados por la crisis del Coronavirus- se celebró el 12 de marzo de 2020.
  22. 22. VÍDEO-RESUMEN DE LA CEREMONIA DE 2020
  23. 23. Por cierto, has visto algo histórico… La atleta que recibe la primera el fuego de manos de la sacerdotisa… es la griega Anna Korakaki, doble medallista olímpica (oro y bronce) en Río 2016 en tiro olímpico y es… la primera mujer en la historia en ser la primera relevista del fuego olímpico

