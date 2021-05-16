Olimpiadas3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hasta el s. IV a.C. no hubo en Olimpia un espacio dedicado a albergar al público. Con todo, este espacio estaba reservado ...
El público “acampaba” en los alrededores, al igual que se hace hoy en los festivales de música… Cada delegación llevaba un...
Como estaban próximos los Juegos Olímpicos, Dionisio envió a la competición numerosas cuadrigas, con mucho las más rápidas...
Los de Éfeso le levantaron a Alcibíades una tienda magníficamente ornamentada; los de Quíos le proporcionaron la alimentac...
Al margen de las tiendas lujosas, otras tiendas eran compartidas y acogían gente que no se conocían entre sí. Así por ejem...
Platón, el hijo de Aristón, compartió tienda en Olimpia con unos desconocidos, que tampoco lo conocían a él. Los cautivó d...
Como podemos suponer, no había muchas comodidades. Y el ambiente debía ser agobiante y sobrepoblado… Con pocas infraestruc...
Un hombre de Quíos estaba enfadado con su esclavo y le dijo: “Yo no te voy a llevar al molino, sino que te voy a llevar a ...
¿Y no pasa en Olimpia? ¿No os asáis? ¿No estáis agobiados y apretados? ¿No os bañáis a duras penas? ¿No os empapáis cuando...
Regresaba de Olimpia Diógenes y alguien le preguntó si había allí mucha gente. Respondió: “Mucha gente sí, pero pocas pers...
Yo, Cecilio, panadero, estoy enterrado aquí, yo que contemplé doce veces las carreras del estadio en Olimpia. Inscripción ...
TRABAJO DE INVESTIGACIÓN. DIÁGORAS. UN CAMPEÓN OLÍMPICO Entre los aspectos que no deben faltar estarían: • ¿de donde era? ...
Como ejemplo de que el juego limpio a veces se veía suprimido por malas artes lee este papiro que fue descubierto hace ape...
Aurelio Acila, también llamado Sarapión, sumo sacerdote de la espléndida ciudad de los antinoítas, saluda a Marco Aurelio ...
En cambio, si el propio Demetrio viola alguno de los términos escritos y acordados con mi hijo, de igual modo pagará a mi ...
May. 16, 2021

Presentación de apoyo para Cultura Clásica de 4ºESO

  1. 1. Las mujeres estaban totalmente marginadas en las Olimpiadas, no sólo porque no podían participar en las pruebas. Ni siquiera podían asistir como público. Sin embargo, las mujeres tenían en Olimpia sus propias competiciones.
  2. 2. Dos meses después de las Olimpiadas se celebraban las Fiestas Heraeas, esto es, en honor a Hera y en ellas, había carreras femeninas.
  3. 3. Cada cuatro años tejen a Hera un peplo las 16 mujeres y ellas mismas convocan una competición, los Juegos Hereos. La competición consiste en una carrera para muchachas, no todas de la misma edad, sino que corren las primeras las más jóvenes y después de ellas las segundas en edad y las últimas las muchachas que son mayores. Y corren de la siguiente manera: llevan suelto el cabello y una túnica les llega un poco por encima de la rodilla y enseñan el hombro derecho hasta el pecho. También a ellas les está asignado para la competición el estadio olímpico, pero se les reduce para la carrera aproximadamente la sexta parte de él. A las vencedoras les conceden coronas de olivo y parte de la vaca sacrificada a Hera, y además les está permitido ofrendar imágenes con inscripciones. Pausanias, Descripción de Grecia, 5, 16, 2-4
  4. 4. • Se han conservado algunas estatuas y representaciones cerámicas que seguramente recogen estas carreras. • Las mujeres, como decía Pausanias, correrían con una túnica corta con un solo tirante.
  5. 5. Finalmente, si no pueden participar como atletas y no pueden asistir de público, ¿era posible que una mujer fuera campeona olímpica? Pues sí. Si eras la dueña del carro ganador.
  6. 6. La espartana Cinisca, campeona olímpica. Se proclamó vencedora en la carrera de cuadrigas del repitió su triunfo en la siguiente olimpiada.
  7. 7. “Reyes de Esparta son mis padres y hermanos. Cinisca, vencedora con un carro de veloces corceles, erijo esta estatua. Y me declaro como la única mujer de toda Grecia que ha ganado esta corona.” Inscripción conservada en Olimpia
  8. 8. Hasta el s. IV a.C. no hubo en Olimpia un espacio dedicado a albergar al público. Con todo, este espacio estaba reservado a grandes personajes y autoridades. La donó un personaje llamado Leónidas. De ahí su nombre.
  9. 9. El público “acampaba” en los alrededores, al igual que se hace hoy en los festivales de música… Cada delegación llevaba una tienda. La importancia de la polis se medía por el lujo de estas tiendas.
  10. 10. Como estaban próximos los Juegos Olímpicos, Dionisio envió a la competición numerosas cuadrigas, con mucho las más rápidas, y tiendas para la fiesta, con incrustaciones de oro y adornadas con muy ricos paños multicolores. Y envió también los mejores rapsodos, para que en la fiesta declamaran sus poemas… Diodoro de Silicia 14.109 (cf. Dionisio de Halicarnaso, Lisias 29)
  11. 11. Los de Éfeso le levantaron a Alcibíades una tienda magníficamente ornamentada; los de Quíos le proporcionaron la alimentación para sus caballos y una gran cantidad de animales para sacrificios; los de Lesbos, el vino y todas las provisiones necesarias para la mesa en la que recibía suntuosamente a mucha gente. Plutarco, Vida de Alcibíades 12.1
  12. 12. Al margen de las tiendas lujosas, otras tiendas eran compartidas y acogían gente que no se conocían entre sí. Así por ejemplo Platón estuvo en los Juegos Olímpicos, compartiendo tienda con unos desconocidos…
  13. 13. Platón, el hijo de Aristón, compartió tienda en Olimpia con unos desconocidos, que tampoco lo conocían a él. Los cautivó de tal manera y se ganó su afecto hasta tal punto, comiendo con ellos con sencillez y pasando el día con ellos, que los extranjeros estaban encantados por la fortuna de haber coincidido con ese hombre. Claudio Eliano, Historias Variadas 4.9
  14. 14. Como podemos suponer, no había muchas comodidades. Y el ambiente debía ser agobiante y sobrepoblado… Con pocas infraestructuras…
  15. 15. Un hombre de Quíos estaba enfadado con su esclavo y le dijo: “Yo no te voy a llevar al molino, sino que te voy a llevar a Olimpia”. Porque creía, como es razonable, que era castigo mucho más duro abrasarse como espectador en Olimpia bajo los rayos del sol que ser entregado al molino para moler. Claudio Eliano, Historias Variadas 14.18
  16. 16. ¿Y no pasa en Olimpia? ¿No os asáis? ¿No estáis agobiados y apretados? ¿No os bañáis a duras penas? ¿No os empapáis cuando llueve? ¿Y no disfrutáis de alboroto, griterío y otras molestias? Pero pienso que si sufrís y soportáis todo eso es porque contraponéis a ello el mérito del espectáculo. Arriano, Discursos de Epicteto 1.6.26:
  17. 17. Regresaba de Olimpia Diógenes y alguien le preguntó si había allí mucha gente. Respondió: “Mucha gente sí, pero pocas personas”. Luciano, Heródoto 6,60
  18. 18. Yo, Cecilio, panadero, estoy enterrado aquí, yo que contemplé doce veces las carreras del estadio en Olimpia. Inscripción de la ciudad de Beria (II-III p.C.):
  19. 19. TRABAJO DE INVESTIGACIÓN. DIÁGORAS. UN CAMPEÓN OLÍMPICO Entre los aspectos que no deben faltar estarían: • ¿de donde era? • ¿qué deporte practicaba? • ¿en qué Olimpiadas ganó? • ¿cómo murió? • ¿qué le pasó a su hija? • representaciones pictóricas (imágenes) • Representaciones escultóricas (imágenes) • testimonios de la importancia de este personaje en la actualidad… • Y todo aquello que se te ocurra…
  20. 20. Como ejemplo de que el juego limpio a veces se veía suprimido por malas artes lee este papiro que fue descubierto hace apenas seis años, en Oxirrinco (Egipto) y es, tal cual, un contrato de “amañar” una pelea… puesto por escrito.
  21. 21. Aurelio Acila, también llamado Sarapión, sumo sacerdote de la espléndida ciudad de los antinoítas, saluda a Marco Aurelio Lucammón, de la tribu Adrianea y del demo de Olimpia, y a Cayo Julio Teón por medio de Marco Aurelio Sereno, ambos garantes de Aurelio Demetrio, luchador. Puesto que Aurelio Demetrio, poniéndoos como garantes, ha acordado con mi hijo Aurelio Nicantínoo que en la competición de lucha infantil caerá tres veces y abandonará, recibiendo por medio de vosotros 3.800 dracmas en moneda de plata moneda de plata antigua libres de riesgos, en los siguientes términos: si -lo cual ojalá no suceda- él abandona y no deja de cumplir el acuerdo, pero la corona se reserva para ser consagrada, no lo perseguiremos judicialmente por ello.
  22. 22. En cambio, si el propio Demetrio viola alguno de los términos escritos y acordados con mi hijo, de igual modo pagará a mi hijo obligatoriamente por el agravio tres talentos [18.000 dracmas] en moneda de plata antigua sin ninguna dilación ni excusa, de acuerdo con las leyes que rigen las garantías, dado que hemos hecho los acuerdos en esos términos. El convenio está vigente, escrito en dos copias, de las cuales yo tengo una y vosotros otra, y en lo que me ha sido preguntado he estado de acuerdo. En el año decimocuarto del Emperador César Publio Licinio Galieno Germánico Máximo, Pérsico Máximo, Pío, Feliz, Augusto. Mequeir 29 [23 de febrero de 267 d.C.].

