Olimpiadas2

Las carreras pedestres fueron muy importantes. El atleta corría desnudo y por tanto, descalzo.
Se sabe que esta carrera ya se celebraba en los primeros juegos olímpicos. Consistía en correr en línea recta a lo largo d...
Consistía en correr dos estadios. Al llegar al extremo los corredores giraban en torno a un poste de madera.
Sabemos que existían carreras más largas, pero no sabemos exactamente su longitud.
Una carrera que nos puede sorprender era una en la que los atletas debían correr con sus cascos, escudos y grebas.
Hoy nos llama la atención la línea de salida que se conserva en el Estadio de Olimpia. Los deportistas debían tener sus pi...
Por unos restos encontrados en el estadio de Istmia se puede pensar que se habilitaron algún sistema de puertas de salida,...
El pentatlón era una dura prueba que consistía en la realización de cinco pruebas: 1. Lanzamiento de Disco 2. Lanzamiento ...
El disco solía estar hecho de bronce y era circular. Tenía un peso entre 1,5 y 2 kg., aunque se han encontrado discos much...
Otro deporte que surge de la guerra. Era de madera con una punta metálica. Se lanzaba agarrándola por una cinta que estaba...
El salto de longitud es una prueba que sigue siendo una incógnita. Por las representaciones de cerámica, los saltadores us...
Se han transmitido saltos de 16 metros, lo que hace pensar que podrían encadenar varios saltos (hasta cinco) La creencia d...
Era una carrera de un estadio, tal y como hemos explicado antes.
Los deportes pesados consistían en: • lucha • boxeo • pancracio Los luchadores se untaban con aceite.
Ganaba el que consiguiera que su adversario tocara tres veces el suelo con su espalda.
La pelea era hasta que el adversario quedaba noqueado o pedía que parara el combate. El gesto para rendirse era levantar e...
En este tipo de lucha, vale todo, excepto meter los dedos en los ojos y morder. Se paraba el combate cuando un contendient...
En las luchas no había categorías según su peso sino que se establecían las parejas por sorteo. Por eso, se pensaba que cu...
Tras el combate, entre el aceite, el sudor y la tierra se forma a una capa que se quita con el “strigilum”.
Una parte importante de las pruebas olímpicas tenían como protagonistas a los caballos. Estas pruebas, como es de suponer,...
Carrera de cuadrigas (cuatro caballos) o bigas (dos caballos) Daban 12 vueltas al hipódromo, (8 las bigas) lo que suponía ...
Caballos montados por jinetes. Daban una vuelta. Había una carrera, denominda “Kalpe” en la que los jinetes debían descaba...
También había carreras de carros tirados por mulas. Aunque los griegos lo consideraban poco honrosas, a los sicilianos les...
En estas carreras ganaban los propietarios de los carros y de los caballos. Por ello, muchos reyes fueron campeones olímpi...
• Nerón, en el año 66/67 d.C. quiso participar en los Juegos Olímpicos. • Uso un carro de diez caballos, pero… se cayó ant...
  1. 1. Las carreras pedestres fueron muy importantes. El atleta corría desnudo y por tanto, descalzo.
  2. 2. Se sabe que esta carrera ya se celebraba en los primeros juegos olímpicos. Consistía en correr en línea recta a lo largo del estadio, que medía 192,82m.
  3. 3. Consistía en correr dos estadios. Al llegar al extremo los corredores giraban en torno a un poste de madera.
  4. 4. Sabemos que existían carreras más largas, pero no sabemos exactamente su longitud.
  5. 5. Una carrera que nos puede sorprender era una en la que los atletas debían correr con sus cascos, escudos y grebas.
  6. 6. Hoy nos llama la atención la línea de salida que se conserva en el Estadio de Olimpia. Los deportistas debían tener sus pies sobre ella. Existían las salidas nulas. Algún texto nos dice que los jueces golpeaban a los atletas que se precipitaban en salir.
  7. 7. Por unos restos encontrados en el estadio de Istmia se puede pensar que se habilitaron algún sistema de puertas de salida, gestionadas por cuerdas.
  8. 8. El pentatlón era una dura prueba que consistía en la realización de cinco pruebas: 1. Lanzamiento de Disco 2. Lanzamiento de Jabalina 3. Salto de Longitud 4. Carrera 5. Lucha
  9. 9. El disco solía estar hecho de bronce y era circular. Tenía un peso entre 1,5 y 2 kg., aunque se han encontrado discos mucho más pesados. Una de las más célebres esculturas de la antigüedad es el Discóbolo, de Mirón.
  10. 10. Otro deporte que surge de la guerra. Era de madera con una punta metálica. Se lanzaba agarrándola por una cinta que estaba enrollada a la jabalina. Al soltarla, se provocaba que la jabalina fuera girando sobre sí misma, lo que aumentaba la distancia recorrida.
  11. 11. El salto de longitud es una prueba que sigue siendo una incógnita. Por las representaciones de cerámica, los saltadores usaban unas pesas (llamadas halteros). No sabemos si saltaban en carrera o de parados.
  12. 12. Se han transmitido saltos de 16 metros, lo que hace pensar que podrían encadenar varios saltos (hasta cinco) La creencia de finales del s.XIX de que eran tres saltos dio origen a esta prueba actual.
  13. 13. Era una carrera de un estadio, tal y como hemos explicado antes.
  14. 14. Los deportes pesados consistían en: • lucha • boxeo • pancracio Los luchadores se untaban con aceite.
  15. 15. Ganaba el que consiguiera que su adversario tocara tres veces el suelo con su espalda.
  16. 16. La pelea era hasta que el adversario quedaba noqueado o pedía que parara el combate. El gesto para rendirse era levantar el dedo índice. Los boxeadores protegían sus manos y antebrazos con tiras de piel de buey.
  17. 17. En este tipo de lucha, vale todo, excepto meter los dedos en los ojos y morder. Se paraba el combate cuando un contendiente levantaba el dedo.
  18. 18. En las luchas no había categorías según su peso sino que se establecían las parejas por sorteo. Por eso, se pensaba que cuando más gordos estuvieran los luchadores más ventajas tendrían. Así que estos atletas están muy alejados de la imagen que tenemos por las esculturas. Se parecerán más a luchadores de sumo.
  19. 19. Tras el combate, entre el aceite, el sudor y la tierra se forma a una capa que se quita con el “strigilum”.
  20. 20. Una parte importante de las pruebas olímpicas tenían como protagonistas a los caballos. Estas pruebas, como es de suponer, estaban reservadas a los ricos.
  21. 21. Carrera de cuadrigas (cuatro caballos) o bigas (dos caballos) Daban 12 vueltas al hipódromo, (8 las bigas) lo que suponía más de 9km.
  22. 22. Caballos montados por jinetes. Daban una vuelta. Había una carrera, denominda “Kalpe” en la que los jinetes debían descabalgar y llevar los caballos cogidos de sus bridas.
  23. 23. También había carreras de carros tirados por mulas. Aunque los griegos lo consideraban poco honrosas, a los sicilianos les encantaban.
  24. 24. En estas carreras ganaban los propietarios de los carros y de los caballos. Por ello, muchos reyes fueron campeones olímpicos (sin correr)
  25. 25. • Nerón, en el año 66/67 d.C. quiso participar en los Juegos Olímpicos. • Uso un carro de diez caballos, pero… se cayó antes de llegar a la meta. Fue proclamado vencedor. Es lo que pasa con los tiranos…

