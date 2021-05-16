Historia grecia2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA ETAPAS DE LA HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA PERIODOS DE LA HISTORIA DE GRECIA CIVILIZACIÓN MINOICA (1900-1450 a.C.) CIVILIZAC...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA V.- ÉPOCA CLÁSICA (s.V) (500-400) SIGLO V GUERRAS MÉDICAS PENTECONTECIA GUERRA DE...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA V.- ÉPOCA CLÁSICA (s.V) LOS PERSAS
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA TALES (agua) ANAXIMANDRO (áperion) ANAXÍMENES (aire) HERÁCLITO (fuego) ANAXÁGORAS...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA SUBLEVACIÓN DE JONIA MILETO. 494 a.C.
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA A.Guerras Médicas. (Heródoto) A.Primera Guerra Médica (490). Rey de Persia: Darío...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA MILCIADES
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA Solicitó entonces a los atenienses setenta naves. Así como tropas y dinero, pero ...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA ARÍSTIDES TEMÍSTOCLES ¡HAY QUE REFORZAR EL EJÉRCITO DE TIERRA! ¡LA SALVACIÓN ESTÁ...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA 483 a.C.
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA A.Guerras Médicas. (Heródoto) A.Primera Guerra Médica (490). Rey de Persia: Darío...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA LAS TERMÓPILAS
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA • DESTRUCCIÓN DE ATENAS • REFUGIO EN SALAMINA. • BATALLA DE SALAMINA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA PLATEA (479 a.C.)
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA MÍCALE (479 a.C.)
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA SESTO (479 a.C.)
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA A.Guerras Médicas. (Heródoto) A.Primera Guerra Médica (490). Rey de Persia: Darío...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA LA PENTECONTECIA (479-431) HEGEMONÍA DE ATENEAS SOBRE LAS POLIS GRIEGAS ATENAS  ...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA LA LIGA ÁTICO-DELICA (477 a.C.) ÚNIÓN PARA DEFENDERSE DE LOS PERSAS. SE APORTABAN...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA LA LIGA ÁTICO-DELICA (477 a.C.) ESPARTA LA ABANDONA. SE CREA LA LIGA DEL PELOPONE...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA PERICLES 30 ÚLTIMOS AÑOS DE LA PENTECONTECIA (443-429 a.C.) MÁXIMO ESPLANDOR ATEN...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA POLÍTICA INTERIOR • SE CONSTRUYEN LOS MUROS LARGOS
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA POLÍTICA INTERIOR • SE CONSTRUYE EL PARTENÓN
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA POLÍTICA INTERIOR • DEMOCRACIA ATENIENSE (1)Retribuir cargos públicos y por sorte...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA POLÍTICA EXTERIOR • FIN CONFLICTO PERSA • PAZ DE LOS TREINTA AÑOS • LIGA ÁTICO-DÉ...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA POLÍTICA EXTERIOR • FIN CONFLICTO PERSA • PAZ DE LOS TREINTA AÑOS • LIGA ÁTICO-DÉ...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA GUERRA DEL PELOPONESO
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA Atenas (1)Democracia. (2)Poder naval (3)Artes: Partenón, Fídias (4)Literatura: He...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA PRIMERA FASE: 431-421
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA PAZ DE NICIAS (421 a.C. • TREGUA DE 50 AÑOS. SE MANTUVO SOLO 6 • ALCIBIADES
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA SEGUNDA FASE (415-404). • EXPEDICIÓN A SICILIA • TRAICIÓN DE ALCIBIADES A ATENAS
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA SEGUNDA FASE (415-404). • TRAICIÓN DE ALCIBIADES A ESPARTA • VICTORIA DE CÍZICO •...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA FIN DE LA GUERRA • DESTRUCCIÓN DE LA FLOTA • DERRIBO MUROS LARGOS • RENUNCIA POSE...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA LOS TREINTA TIRANOS • PARTIDARIOS DE LA ARISTOCRACIA. CRITIAS • RÉGIMEN OLIGÁRQUI...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA MUERTE DE SÓCRATES (399 a.C.) • NO CREER EN LOS DIOSES • CORROMPER A LOS JÓVENES ...
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA VI.- EL SIGLO IV A. HEGEMONÍA TEBANA. EPAMINONDAS
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA FILIPO II
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA ALEJANDRO MAGNO
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA 334 a.C.
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA 333 a.C.
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA 331 a.C.
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA 331 a.C.
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA 331 a.C.
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA SINTAGMA FALANGE MACEDÓNICA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA 331 a.C.
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA Le Brun, Alejandro Victorioso, s. XVII
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA Hircania 331 a.C.
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA 323 a.C.
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA Los diádocos
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA FIN
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
56 views
May. 16, 2021

Historia grecia2

Presentación de apoyo para Historia de Grecia. Griego I

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Historia grecia2

  1. 1. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  2. 2. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA ETAPAS DE LA HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  3. 3. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA PERIODOS DE LA HISTORIA DE GRECIA CIVILIZACIÓN MINOICA (1900-1450 a.C.) CIVILIZACIÓN MICÉNICA (1600-1250 a.C.) EDAD OSCURA (1250-776 a.C.) ÉPOCA ARCAICA (776 a.C.-5 ÉPOCA CLÁSICA (500-323 a.C.) ÉPOCA HELENÍSTICA 323-31 a.C.)
  4. 4. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA V.- ÉPOCA CLÁSICA (s.V) (500-400) SIGLO V GUERRAS MÉDICAS PENTECONTECIA GUERRA DEL PELOPONESO 20 AÑOS 50 AÑOS 30 AÑOS
  5. 5. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA V.- ÉPOCA CLÁSICA (s.V) LOS PERSAS
  6. 6. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  7. 7. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  8. 8. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  9. 9. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  10. 10. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA TALES (agua) ANAXIMANDRO (áperion) ANAXÍMENES (aire) HERÁCLITO (fuego) ANAXÁGORAS (nous) JENÓFANES (barro) PITÁGORAS (número) HERÓDOTO SAFO
  11. 11. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA SUBLEVACIÓN DE JONIA MILETO. 494 a.C.
  12. 12. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA A.Guerras Médicas. (Heródoto) A.Primera Guerra Médica (490). Rey de Persia: Darío I.
  13. 13. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  14. 14. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA MILCIADES
  15. 15. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA Solicitó entonces a los atenienses setenta naves. Así como tropas y dinero, pero sin revelarles cuál iba a ser el país objeto de su expedición; simplemente les aseguró que, si secundaban sus planes, los haría ricos, ya que pensaba conducirlos contra un país tan sumamente opulento que, del mismo, podrían llevarse con toda facilidad abundantes sumas de oro. Tales argumentos esgrimía al solicitar las naves, por lo que los atenienses entusiasmados ante sus promesas, se las concedieron. Heródoto, VI, 132 MILCIADES. EXPEDICIÓN A PAROS
  16. 16. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA ARÍSTIDES TEMÍSTOCLES ¡HAY QUE REFORZAR EL EJÉRCITO DE TIERRA! ¡LA SALVACIÓN ESTÁ EN LOS BARCOS!
  17. 17. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA 483 a.C.
  18. 18. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA A.Guerras Médicas. (Heródoto) A.Primera Guerra Médica (490). Rey de Persia: Darío I. 1. Batalla de Maratón. Milciades 2. Campaña de Paros. Caída en desgracia de Milcidades. 3. Arístides y Temístocles: infantería frente a flota. B. Segunda Guerra Médica (480) Rey de Persia: Jerjes I V.- ÉPOCA CLÁSICA (s.V)
  19. 19. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  20. 20. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA LAS TERMÓPILAS
  21. 21. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  22. 22. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA • DESTRUCCIÓN DE ATENAS • REFUGIO EN SALAMINA. • BATALLA DE SALAMINA
  23. 23. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  24. 24. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA PLATEA (479 a.C.)
  25. 25. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA MÍCALE (479 a.C.)
  26. 26. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA SESTO (479 a.C.)
  27. 27. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA A.Guerras Médicas. (Heródoto) A.Primera Guerra Médica (490). Rey de Persia: Darío I. 1.Batalla de Maratón. B.Segunda Guerra Médica (480) Rey de Persia: Jerjes I A.Batalla de las Termópilas: Leónidas y sus 300. B.Toma de Atenas por los Persas. C.Temístocles. Promoción del dominio naval. Batalla de Salamina. A.Batalla de Platea. Pausanias.
  28. 28. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA LA PENTECONTECIA (479-431) HEGEMONÍA DE ATENEAS SOBRE LAS POLIS GRIEGAS ATENAS  CREACIÓN DE LA LIGA ÁTICO-DÉLICA
  29. 29. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA LA LIGA ÁTICO-DELICA (477 a.C.) ÚNIÓN PARA DEFENDERSE DE LOS PERSAS. SE APORTABAN BARCOS, DINERO O SOLDADOS. ATENAS SE HIZO CON SU CONTROL SEDE EN LA ISLA DE DELOS. TEMPLO DE APOLO. ORGANIZADA POR ARÍSTIDES.
  30. 30. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  31. 31. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA LA LIGA ÁTICO-DELICA (477 a.C.) ESPARTA LA ABANDONA. SE CREA LA LIGA DEL PELOPONESO POR SEGURIDAD, SE TRASLADA EL TESORO A ATENAS
  32. 32. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA PERICLES 30 ÚLTIMOS AÑOS DE LA PENTECONTECIA (443-429 a.C.) MÁXIMO ESPLANDOR ATENIENSE
  33. 33. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA POLÍTICA INTERIOR • SE CONSTRUYEN LOS MUROS LARGOS
  34. 34. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA POLÍTICA INTERIOR • SE CONSTRUYE EL PARTENÓN
  35. 35. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  36. 36. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA POLÍTICA INTERIOR • DEMOCRACIA ATENIENSE (1)Retribuir cargos públicos y por sorteo. (2)Limitada: solo los “ciudadanos”: mujeres, esclavos y metecos no (3) Imperialista: subvencionada con tributos de ciudades sometidas
  37. 37. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  38. 38. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA POLÍTICA EXTERIOR • FIN CONFLICTO PERSA • PAZ DE LOS TREINTA AÑOS • LIGA ÁTICO-DÉLICA  IMPERIO ATENIENSE
  39. 39. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA POLÍTICA EXTERIOR • FIN CONFLICTO PERSA • PAZ DE LOS TREINTA AÑOS • LIGA ÁTICO-DÉLICA  IMPERIO ATENIENSE
  40. 40. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA GUERRA DEL PELOPONESO
  41. 41. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  42. 42. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA Atenas (1)Democracia. (2)Poder naval (3)Artes: Partenón, Fídias (4)Literatura: Heródoto, Tucidides, Sócrates, Platón, Sófocles, Aristófanes Esparta: (1)Oligarquía, (2)Ejército Terrestre (3)Régimen militar, (4)Educación evera
  43. 43. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA PRIMERA FASE: 431-421
  44. 44. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  45. 45. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA PAZ DE NICIAS (421 a.C. • TREGUA DE 50 AÑOS. SE MANTUVO SOLO 6 • ALCIBIADES
  46. 46. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA SEGUNDA FASE (415-404). • EXPEDICIÓN A SICILIA • TRAICIÓN DE ALCIBIADES A ATENAS
  47. 47. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA SEGUNDA FASE (415-404). • TRAICIÓN DE ALCIBIADES A ESPARTA • VICTORIA DE CÍZICO • REGRESO A ATENAS. • LISANDRO • VICTORIA ATENIENSE EN ARGINUSAS • VICTORIA FINAL ESPARTANA EN EGOSPOTAMOS.
  48. 48. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  49. 49. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA FIN DE LA GUERRA • DESTRUCCIÓN DE LA FLOTA • DERRIBO MUROS LARGOS • RENUNCIA POSESIONES EXTRANJERO • REGRESO DESTERRADOS • SUMISIÓN TOTAL A ESPARTA. • SUPRESIÓN DE LA DEMOCRACIA
  50. 50. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA LOS TREINTA TIRANOS • PARTIDARIOS DE LA ARISTOCRACIA. CRITIAS • RÉGIMEN OLIGÁRQUICO • TERROR • ESCASA DURACIÓN • TRASÍBULO DEVUELVE LA DEMOCRACIA.
  51. 51. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA MUERTE DE SÓCRATES (399 a.C.) • NO CREER EN LOS DIOSES • CORROMPER A LOS JÓVENES • MAESTRO DE CRITIAS • PRO-ARISTOCRACIA.
  52. 52. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA VI.- EL SIGLO IV A. HEGEMONÍA TEBANA. EPAMINONDAS
  53. 53. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA FILIPO II
  54. 54. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA ALEJANDRO MAGNO
  55. 55. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA 334 a.C.
  56. 56. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  57. 57. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  58. 58. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  59. 59. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  60. 60. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA 333 a.C.
  61. 61. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  62. 62. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  63. 63. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA 331 a.C.
  64. 64. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  65. 65. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA 331 a.C.
  66. 66. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  67. 67. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA 331 a.C.
  68. 68. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA SINTAGMA FALANGE MACEDÓNICA
  69. 69. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  70. 70. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA 331 a.C.
  71. 71. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA Le Brun, Alejandro Victorioso, s. XVII
  72. 72. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA Hircania 331 a.C.
  73. 73. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  74. 74. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA 323 a.C.
  75. 75. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  76. 76. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA Los diádocos
  77. 77. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  78. 78. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA
  79. 79. DEPARTAMENTO DE LATÍN HISTORIA DE GRECIA FIN

×