Neutro CPD Liquid- Calcium tonic for poultry

Neturo CPD Liquid contains protein calcium & phosphorus for better absorbtion.

Prevents thinning of egg shells /less of rough and broken eggs are produced.

Enhances Egg production, growth, body weights, health & activeness.

For more detail visit our site: http://mineralmixture.com/Poultry_Liver_calciumtonic.php

Contact no. 0120-2539467, 8010772770