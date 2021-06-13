Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad de Panamá X semestre Cátedra de Cirugía Aneysha Archibold Valoración APACHE
Tabla de contenido 01 Introduccion 02 Historia 03 Generalidades 04 APACHE I APACHE II APACHE III APACHE IV Descripción
APACHE II es el acrónimo en inglés de: Acute Physiology And Chronic Health Evaluation II, es un sistema de clasificación d...
Historia 1991 Es un paquete de software que conste de 2 partes: puntuacion que estratifica la gravedad y una ecuacion pred...
Generalidades El Índice Pronóstico (IP) Acute Physiology and Chronic Health Evaluation II (APACHE II) fue desarrollado par...
APACHE I • APACHE I fue introducido en 1981, constaba de 34 variables seleccionadas por un panel de siete expertos represe...
APACHE I Excesivo número de ítems para tomar en cada paciente Asignar un valor de cero ante la no disponibilidad de ese da...
La evaluación de los antecedentes previos se efectuaba con una tabla de estado de salud previo al ingreso (Tabla 1) que es...
APACHE II • Esta fue la segunda versión del sistema Apache, la cual fue usada extensivamente y se convirtió en punto de re...
El sistema Apache II demostró ser mejor que su predecesor, por lo cual se utilizó y se utiliza ampliamente, esto llevó a d...
El Apache III nace de una revisión más numerosa y con motivos de ingreso más variados, que su predecesor. Las variables fu...
El score esta conformado por: Un APS con 17 ítems 01 Evaluación de la enfermedad de base : SIDA, Cirrosis, Linfoma, Falla ...
APACHE IV • En el año 2006 fue publicada la versión actualizada APACHE IV. Fueron elegidas 104 UCI en 45 hospitales sobre ...
Bibliografía ● Luciana Gonzaga dos Santos Cardoso, Paulo Antonio Chiavone, APACHE II medido en la salida de los pacientes ...
¡Gracias!
Sistema de clasificación de severidad o gravedad de enfermedades utilizado en UCI (Unidad de cuidados intensivos).

Valoración APACHE

  1. 1. Universidad de Panamá X semestre Cátedra de Cirugía Aneysha Archibold Valoración APACHE
  2. 2. Tabla de contenido 01 Introduccion 02 Historia 03 Generalidades 04 APACHE I APACHE II APACHE III APACHE IV Descripción
  3. 3. APACHE II es el acrónimo en inglés de: Acute Physiology And Chronic Health Evaluation II, es un sistema de clasificación de severidad o gravedad de enfermedades, uno de varios sistemas de puntuación usado en las unidades de cuidados intensivos (UCI). (diseñada y actualizada por Knaus et al desde finales de los años 70) Introducción
  4. 4. Historia 1991 Es un paquete de software que conste de 2 partes: puntuacion que estratifica la gravedad y una ecuacion predictiva que proporciona el riesgo de mortalidad 1981 Constaba de 34 variables Sentó las bases para futuras versiones mas simplificadas y de gran utilidad 1985 Consta de 12 variables fisiológicas + edad + estado de salud previo 2006 Mayor complejidad Consta de 142 variables APACHE III APACHE I APACHE II APACHE IV
  5. 5. Generalidades El Índice Pronóstico (IP) Acute Physiology and Chronic Health Evaluation II (APACHE II) fue desarrollado para estimar la gravedad de la enfermedad y predecir la mortalidad hospitalaria, tanto para las muertes que ocurren en la Unidad de Terapia Intensiva (UTI), como para los que ocurren en las enfermerías después de la salida de la UTI. Para su cálculo, deben ser considerados los valores en las primeras 24 horas de internación en la UTI, la edad y la presencia de enfermedad crónica previa a la internación en la UTI. Como el APACHE II traduce la gravedad del paciente en la admisión de la UTI, las alteraciones provenientes de la evolución de la enfermedad a lo largo del internado no son consideradas, pudiendo reducir su capacidad de previsión de la letalidad hospitalaria, principalmente para las muertes que ocurren después de la salida de la UTI
  6. 6. APACHE I • APACHE I fue introducido en 1981, constaba de 34 variables seleccionadas por un panel de siete expertos representando tres especialidades troncales: anestesia, medicina interna y cirugía. • Se escogieron variables disponibles al ingreso en una UCI, o que pudieran ser obtenidas durante las primeras 32 horas de estancia. • El número de variables se juzgó excesivo en el primer estudio multicéntrico en el que se utilizó, y aunque cayó rápidamente en desuso, su impacto sobre la evolución y el desarrollo de nuevas medidas fue grande, ya que sentó las bases de futuras versiones más simplificadas y de gran utilidad.
  7. 7. APACHE I Excesivo número de ítems para tomar en cada paciente Asignar un valor de cero ante la no disponibilidad de ese dato Variables elegidas por el método subjetivo Las variables no disponibles se asumían por convención como normales y se les asignaba un valor de cero. Esto hacía que el sistema no fuera exacto. Por lo tanto los problemas fundamentales del sistema Apache I fueron:
  8. 8. La evaluación de los antecedentes previos se efectuaba con una tabla de estado de salud previo al ingreso (Tabla 1) que estaba dividida en cuatro categorías. Estas inexactitudes provocó que el Apache I, no se popularizara como se esperaba.
  9. 9. APACHE II • Esta fue la segunda versión del sistema Apache, la cual fue usada extensivamente y se convirtió en punto de referencia en la literatura. • El score fue publicado en 1985 estudiado en 5815 ingresos en 13 hospitales de USA. Se utilizaron los métodos de análisis multivariado para reducir el número de variables fisiológicas a 12. • El outcome fue mejor definido: la evolución del paciente al alta hospitalaria. • La estructura del Apache II comprende la evaluación de 12 variables agudas, la edad según intervalos, los antecedentes del paciente y la causa de ingreso a UTI.
  10. 10. El sistema Apache II demostró ser mejor que su predecesor, por lo cual se utilizó y se utiliza ampliamente, esto llevó a descubrir sus errores mucho mejor que en el Apache I. Estos errores del sistema se pueden resumir como sigue: Grupos de pacientes : el Apache II falla en predecir el pronóstico de ciertos grupos de pacientes como aquellos que cursan un trauma múltiple, patología cardiaca aguda, recuperación cardiovascular, falla hepática, enfermedades hematológicas malignas y estados de bajo nivel de albúmina. Estudios mas importantes se requieren todavía para establecer los ajustes del score. Lead Time Bias : este concepto se refiere a que el sistema no toma en cuenta el estado o tratamiento previo del paciente a su ingreso a UTI, esto hace que el Apache II subestime la probabilidad de mortalidad de esos pacientes que llegan de otra UTI u otros lados del mismo hospital. Diagnóstico o Motivo de Ingreso : otro punto potencial de error, es que el sistema jerarquiza a un solo motivo de ingreso como más importante a la admisión a UTI. Como sabemos los pacientes siempre presentan varios órganos comprometidos al mismo tiempo a su ingreso. El Apache II dispone de un coeficiente de regresión único y excluyente por cada condición de ingreso de cada paciente, lo cual lo hace más impreciso en la evaluación global de la probabilidad de mortalidad.
  11. 11. El Apache III nace de una revisión más numerosa y con motivos de ingreso más variados, que su predecesor. Las variables fueron revalidadas por criterios más estrictos, y la condición previa a UTI del paciente ha sido incorporada a la predicción. Base de Datos : El Apache III se soporta sobre una base de 17.440 pacientes de 40 hospitales de diferentes niveles en USA. Se excluyeron a los pacientes con IAM y gran Quemados. Los pacientes de Cirugía Cardíaca fueron evaluados aparte. El estudio multicéntrico emprendido con el Apache III, permitió disminuir los errores de selección. Sin embargo el modelo no es exacto es la comparación de pacientes con diferentes grupos de patologías, y debe ser usado para comparar niveles de probabilidad de mortalidad entre pacientes con una misma patología en diferentes centros por ejemplo, con idénticos motivos de ingreso APACHE III
  12. 12. El score esta conformado por: Un APS con 17 ítems 01 Evaluación de la enfermedad de base : SIDA, Cirrosis, Linfoma, Falla Hepática, Cáncer Metastásico, Inmunosupresión, Leucemia y Mieloma Múltiple. 02 Origen del Paciente : Admisión Directa, del Piso, de otra UTI, de una unidad de complejidad menor (step - down unit), transferido de otro hospital, admitido de la sala de emergencia, quirófanos, recuperación o un re ingreso a UTI 04 Cirugía : programada o de urgencia 03 05 Motivo de ingreso dividido en 79 categorías.
  13. 13. APACHE IV • En el año 2006 fue publicada la versión actualizada APACHE IV. Fueron elegidas 104 UCI en 45 hospitales sobre una población de 131.618 pacientes de los cuales 110.558 presentaron criterios de inclusión. Las variables de predicción fueron similares a las elegidas para el APACHE III, pero nuevas variables fueron adicionadas y diferentes modelos estadísticos fueron aplicados. • El APACHE IV tuvo buena discriminación con área bajo la curva ROC igual a 0.88, buena calibración y concordancia entre la mortalidad hospitalaria predicha de 13.51% que fue estadísticamente igual a la observada 13.55% Posiblemente el factor mas relevante para la exactitud del modelo de APACHE IV fue el uso exitoso de variables fisiológicas ajustadas al riesgo, dado que demostró que la mortalidad incrementaba conforme las variables fisiológicas se alteraban
  14. 14. Bibliografía ● Luciana Gonzaga dos Santos Cardoso, Paulo Antonio Chiavone, APACHE II medido en la salida de los pacientes de la Unidad de Terapia Intensiva en la previsión de la mortalidad, Rev. Latino-Am. Enfermagem, mayo-jun. 2013, available: https://www.scielo.br/j/rlae/a/pzmdFnPbLTjTm6779MjVshg/?format=pdf&lang=es ● MPSS José Antonio Gien López,* M en C Doris Del C. Salazar Escalante,† MC Rafael UC López,† MC Juan Jesús Ramírez De Reza†, Valor predictivo de la escala APACHE II sobre la mortalidad en una unidad de cuidados intensivos de adultos en la ciudad de Mérida Yucatán, Revista de la Asociación Mexicana de Vol. XX, Núm. 1 / Ene.-Mar. 2006 pp 30-40, available: https://www.medigraphic.com/pdfs/medcri/ti-2006/ti061e.pdf ● Dr. Jorge Raúl Rodríguez, Indices Pronósticos en Cuidados Críticos, available: http://www.medynet.com/usuarios/jraguilar/incices%20pronosticos%20en%20criticos.pdf ● Aldemar Yanett Granados, Guillermo Trout Guardiola, Marlon Martínez, Dinora Sánchez, Ediltrudis Ramos De la Cruz, Ángela Romero Cárdenas, Escalas de severidad en cuidados intensivos, Revista de la Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud, DUAZARY, 1er SEMESTRE DE 2009, Vol. 6 Nº 1, available:file:///C:/Users/Pc-er45/Downloads/Dialnet- EscalasDeSeveridadEnCuidadosIntensivos-4788147.pdf ● D.. Almirall Solsonaa, A.. Leiva Rusb, I.. Gabasa Puig, La escala APACHE III: un factor pronóstico en la aparición de úlceras por presión en una Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos, Elsevier, Vol. 20. Núm. 3.páginas 95-103 (Julio 2009),available: https://www.elsevier.es/es-revista-enfermeria-intensiva-142-articulo-la-escala-apache-iii-un- 13141480
  15. 15. ¡Gracias!

