Sistemas articulados

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA DEFENSA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL POLITÉCN...
SISTEMA ARTICULADO Se refiere al mecanismo formado por eslabones tales como: manivelas, bielas y palancas, unidos mediante...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS MECANISMOS DE 4 BARRAS ARTICULADAS Manivela-Biela-Corredera Es el mecanismo que más se emplea en la a...
Manivela-Biela-Manivela Es también un mecanismo de cuatro barras y consiste en dos manivelas con rotación continua; las do...
Manivela-Biela-Balancín Para que el mecanismo de la figura 2-3 exista, se debe cumplir: • Q2A + AB + BQ4 > Q2Q4 • Q2A + BQ...
¿QUÉ ES UNA INVERSIÓN DE UN MECANISMO DE 4 BARRAS ARTICULADAS ? Transformacion de un mecanismo en otro por medio de la ele...
¿QUÉ ES UN MECANISMO DE RETORNO RÁPIDO? EJEMPLOS Un mecanismo de retorno rápido es un aparato para producir un movimiento ...
Algunos ejemplos de mecanismo de retorno rápido serían una escabadora y un coche de Formula I
A finales del siglo XVII, antes del desarrollo de limadoras y fresadoras, era extremadamente difícil disponer de máquinas ...
Unefa
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA DEFENSA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL POLITÉCNICA DE LA FUERZA ARMADA NACIONAL BOLIVARIANA UNEFA NUCLEO FALCÓN PUNTO FIJO SISTEMA ARTICULADO REALIZADO POR: • GENESIS QUIROZ • ANETTE GUTIERREZ 07-12-2020
  2. 2. SISTEMA ARTICULADO Se refiere al mecanismo formado por eslabones tales como: manivelas, bielas y palancas, unidos mediante pares ya sean giratorios o deslizantes. Función del mecanismo articulado: La función de un mecanismo articulado es obtener movimiento giratorio, oscilante o deslizante de la rotación de una manivela o viceversa. ¿ QUÉ ES UN MECANISMO DE 4 BARRAS ARTICULADAS? un mecanismo cuatro barras o cuadrilátero articulado es un mecanismo formado por tres barras móviles y una cuarta barra fija (por ejemplo, el suelo), unidas mediante nudos articulados (unión de revoluta o pivotes). Las barras móviles están unidas a la fija mediante pivotes. Usualmente las barras se numeran de la siguiente manera: • Barra 2. Barra que proporciona movimiento al mecanismo. • Barra 3. Barra superior. • Barra 4. Barra que recibe el movimiento. • Barra 1. Barra imaginaria que vincula la unión de revoluta de la barra 2 con la unión de revoluta de la barra 4 con el suelo.
  3. 3. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS MECANISMOS DE 4 BARRAS ARTICULADAS Manivela-Biela-Corredera Es el mecanismo que más se emplea en la actualidad, se aplica en los motores de gasolina, diesel, vapor, bomba, etc.Este mecanismo es similar al mecanismo manivela-biela y balancín, pero con un balancín de longitud infinita, véase la figura 2-5. Sin embargo, existe un caso especial, el cual se representa en la figura 2-6. En la figura 2-6, la corredera describe una trayectoria curva y se comporta como un mecanismo de manivela- biela y balancín.
  4. 4. Manivela-Biela-Manivela Es también un mecanismo de cuatro barras y consiste en dos manivelas con rotación continua; las dos manivelas dan una vuelta completa, como se muestra en la figura. Para que el mecanismo de la figura 2-4 pueda dar vueltas completas y no existan 1. BQ4 - Q2Q4 + Q2A > AB Esta condición ocurre, cuando la manivela conductora (Q2A), gira a la izquierda y la manivela conducida (Q4B), queda lineal a Q2Q4 como se muestra en el triángulo Q2A’B’ de la figura anexa. Si de la ecuación 1, llamamos: BQ4 - Q2Q4 + Q2A = X, entonces X > AB 2. Q2A + AB > Q2Q4 + BQ4 Esta condición ocurre, cuando la manivela conductora (Q2A), gira y la manivela conducida (Q4B), queda lineal a Q2Q4 como se muestra en la figura. Despejando AB de la ecuación 2, se obtiene que: AB > Q2Q4 + BQ4 - Q2A Si llamamos Q2Q4 + BQ4 - Q2A = Y, entonces AB > Y De 1 y 2, se deduce que si X > AB y AB > Y, entonces X >Y Sustituyendo X y Y por su expresión, tenemos que: BQ4 - Q2Q4 + Q2A > Q2Q4 + BQ4 - Q2A Lo que quiere decir que: Q2A > Q2Q4 De lo anterior se concluye que las longitudes de las manivelas, deben ser mayores que la línea entre centros (Q2Q4), además se debe cumplir que la barra AB sea mayor que el segmento B’’C y menor que B’C’, como se mostró en la figura 2-4.
  5. 5. Manivela-Biela-Balancín Para que el mecanismo de la figura 2-3 exista, se debe cumplir: • Q2A + AB + BQ4 > Q2Q4 • Q2A + BQ4 + Q2Q4 > AB Para que no existan puntos muertos se debe cumplir: • AB + BQ4 > Q2A + Q2Q4 Esta condición ocurre, cuando la manivela Q2A gira a la izquierda y queda lineal a Q2Q4 (posición A’B’ Q2Q4, formando un triángulo y ángulo θ entre la biela y el balancín, no quedan lineal, por lo tanto no existe punto muerto). • Q2Q4 + BQ4 > Q2A + AB Esto ocurre cuando la manivela Q2A queda lineal con la biela AB (Posición Q2B’’ Q4, formando un triángulo y ángulo α entre la biela y el balancín, no quedan lineal entonces no existe punto muerto). En la figura 2-3, las posiciones extremas del balancín son por cosiguiente B’ y B’’.
  6. 6. ¿QUÉ ES UNA INVERSIÓN DE UN MECANISMO DE 4 BARRAS ARTICULADAS ? Transformacion de un mecanismo en otro por medio de la eleccion de diferentes miembros de la cadena como elemento fijo a la referencia. En todos los mecanismos obtenidos por inversion de una misma cadena cinematica los movimientos relativos son evidentemente los mismos, hecho que facilita el estudio. TIPOS DE INVERSIÓN DE UN MECANISMO DE 4 BARRAS ARTICULADAS • Surgen de considerar fijos alternativamente cada una de las barras de un mismo mecanismos articulado. • Los movimientos relativos entre las barras de distintas inversiones de un mecanismo son siempre los mismos. • Se generan mecanismos de distinta “entradas” y “salidas” con igual análisis y síntesis geométricos, de velocidades y aceleraciones.
  7. 7. ¿QUÉ ES UN MECANISMO DE RETORNO RÁPIDO? EJEMPLOS Un mecanismo de retorno rápido es un aparato para producir un movimiento alternativo en el que el tiempo necesario para viajar en la carrera de retorno es menor que en la carrera de avance. Es impulsado por una fuente de movimiento circular (típicamente un motor de algún tipo) y utiliza un sistema de enlaces con tres pares de giro y un par deslizante. El retorno rápido es una característica común de las herramientas en las que la acción se realiza en una sola dirección de la carrera, como las formadoras y las sierras eléctricas , porque permite dedicar menos tiempo a devolver la herramienta a su posición inicial. Mecanismo de retorno rápido.
  8. 8. Algunos ejemplos de mecanismo de retorno rápido serían una escabadora y un coche de Formula I
  9. 9. A finales del siglo XVII, antes del desarrollo de limadoras y fresadoras, era extremadamente difícil disponer de máquinas capaces de tratar directamente superficies planas. Por esta razón, no era posible mecanizar juntas de deslizamiento eficientes. En consecuencia, en aquella época se dedicaron grandes esfuerzos a la consecución de mecanismos capaces de transformar el movimiento de rotación en un movimiento rectilíneo. Probablemente, el mejor resultado de esta época fue el mecanismo de Watt, concebido para guiar el pistón de los primeros motores de vapor. A pesar de que no genera una línea recta exacta, consigue una aproximación suficientemente buena sobre una distancia de desplazamiento considerable. ¿QUÉ ES UN MECANISMO PARA OBTENER MOVIMIENTOS RECTILÍNEOS ? EJEMPLOS.

