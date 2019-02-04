About For Books DIABETIC FOOT, THE by NATHER AZIZ Free

This book is written in an easy to understand fashion so that patients and care-givers will find the book readable and useful. It serves as a complete guide on the Management of Diabetes Foot Problems for general practitioners, medical students, nurses, patients and care-givers with contributions from a multi-disciplinary team of experts. The book pieces together a comprehensive curriculum on the topic. It starts with a section on the Overview of Diabetes including What is Diabetes and Complications of Diabetes and Management of Diabetes, followed by the Basic Science of the Diabetes Foot, namely Anatomy, Biomechanics and Pathogenesis: Diabetes Foot Triad. There is also a section on the Types of Clinical Presentation, followed by Clinical Investigations and Management of Diabetes Foot Problems, as well as a special section devoted to Operative Surgery, which will be useful to both undergraduate and postgraduate medical students. The section on Wound Care is specially written to benefit the nurses in addition to the medical students, patients and care-givers. The last section is written as a Patient and Care-giver Guide, which includes Education on Care of Diabetes, Healthy Lifestyle Modifications, Education on Footcare and Footwear, and Education on Care of the Wounds and Dressing of Wounds as well as the importance of annual Foot Screening. The book includes a glossary of medical terms so that readers can understand all the terms used.