DATO SEGMENT public 'dato' ;SEGMENTO DE DATOS msj1 DB "Anel veronica sosa mejia",'$' msj2 DB " IS14CO266",'$' msj3 DB " In...
; COLOR DE FONDO Y LETRA EndM INICIO: inf ;Nombre p 1,3 muestra msj1 ;No. de control p 1,6 muestra msj2 ;Carrera p 1,9 mue...
Codigo ensamblador
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Codigo ensamblador

10 views

Published on

codigo en ensablador que da la informacion personal

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Codigo ensamblador

  1. 1. DATO SEGMENT public 'dato' ;SEGMENTO DE DATOS msj1 DB "Anel veronica sosa mejia",'$' msj2 DB " IS14CO266",'$' msj3 DB " Ingenieria en sistemas computacionales",'$' msj4 DB " Sexto semestre",'$' DATO ENDS CODIGO SEGMENT public 'code' PRINCIPAL Proc Far MOV AX,DATO MOV DS,AX muestra MACRO Mensaje MOV AH,09 ;****** MUESTRA MENSAJE ******* MOV DX,OFFSET mensaje INT 21h endM p MACRO X,Y MOV DH, Y ; POSICION EN Y MOV DL, X ; POSICION EN X MOV AH, 02 MOV BH, 00 INT 10H endM inf Macro MOV AX, 0600H ; MOV BH, 07H
  2. 2. ; COLOR DE FONDO Y LETRA EndM INICIO: inf ;Nombre p 1,3 muestra msj1 ;No. de control p 1,6 muestra msj2 ;Carrera p 1,9 muestra msj3 ;Semestre p 1,12 muestra msj4 END PRINCIPAL ; fin

×