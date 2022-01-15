Successfully reported this slideshow.
Content marketing trends that you cannot miss out this year

Jan. 15, 2022
Content marketing is always changing. It’s not something you can set and forget, especially in this day and age when everything is going digital. Because of one thing: its effectiveness, content has become the essence of branding, lead generation, and even sales campaigns across inbound and paid channels.

  1. 1. Content Marketing Trends That you Cannot Miss Out this Year Crab Network - Content Creating Companies in Kerala
  2. 2. Interactive content Interactive content, like conversational content, is nothing new to marketers, but it really had a chance to shine during the pandemic. As the name implies, interactive content necessitates users actively engaging with the information in front of them. It goes beyond passive reading, watching, or listening by prompting users to perform an action or enter information in order to get the most out of a piece.
  3. 3. Significance of core web vitals Strong web vitals result in improved search engine results as algorithms and search engines become more sophisticated. So, speed for both desktop and mobile, optimised images with the appropriate labels and tags, and even your site map are all factors that content marketers should consider. These technical elements are as important to getting your content noticed as a wall hook or picture hanger is to hanging a painting on your wall. If you don’t have the right structure or fundamentals in place, you’ll end up with a huge mess on the floor that no one notices. Don’t let something like this happen to your content! Invest in technical SEO to keep your content accessible to a large number of people.
  4. 4. Brands Go Niche with Content Whatever vertical you are in, there is most likely content saturation. This means that the majority of companies in that industry are producing content that is similar. It will only become more difficult to improve your organic ranking for specific keywords. To address this and differentiate themselves, some brands are going very niche with their content in order to attract a more specific buyer. Finding this niche typically entails combining a service you excel at or a high-performing product with a specific industry. Instead of simply writing about the benefits of outsourcing app development, consider why healthcare should outsource app development.
  5. 5. Emphasis on relevant long-form content Gone are the days when you could churn out a 300-word article and watch it rise to the top of all SERPs like a phoenix. Because the goal of search engines is to provide people with answers to their searches, it stands to reason that they would value well-researched content over vapid clickbait. Google ads continue to be a profitable industry and can be a very effective content marketing strategy, particularly for transactional searches such as shopping. However, for most informational searches, users prefer to click on organic results.

