Guia de recursos digitales 2 d

EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin Lema Curso: segundo Paralelo: D Figura profesional: Mecánica Industrial
BIOLOGIA Fuentes del cáncer Canva nos ayuda a realizar cualquier tipo de diseño para nuestros de trabajos como: mapas conceptuales, infografías, post, tarjetas, presentaciones, etc.
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Pa...
EDUCACION FISICA Beneficios de las capacidades físicas Canva nos ayuda a realizar cualquier tipo de diseño para nuestros d...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: Segundo Pa...
EMPRENDIMIENTO Y GESTION Como estamos los Ecuatorianos CHARTGO nos ayuda a realizar graficas con mayor eficacia y podemos ...
NSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Par...
MECANIZADO POR ARRANQUE DE VIRUTA Procesos por Arranque de Viruta Diagrams.net es una aplicación en la cual puedes crear y...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: KEVIN LEMA Curso: SEGUNDO Pa...
DIBUJO TECNICO TIPOS DE CORTE Diagrams.net es una aplicación en la cual puedes crear y editar una gran variedad de diagram...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Pa...
soldadura Técnicas y procedimiento de unión
Prezzi es una aplicación muy buena ya que nos ayuda hacer presentaciones rápidas y no tan difícil
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Pa...
química Leyes de los gases Canva nos ayuda a realizar cualquier tipo de diseño para nuestros de trabajos como: mapas conceptuales, infografías, post, tarjetas, presentaciones, etc.
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Pa...
HISTORIA La santa inquisición Canva nos ayuda a realizar cualquier tipo de diseño para nuestros de trabajos como: mapas conceptuales, infografías, post, tarjetas, presentaciones, etc.
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Pa...
INGLES (Simple Present) Canva nos ayuda a realizar cualquier tipo de diseño para nuestros de trabajos como: mapas conceptuales, infografías, post, tarjetas, presentaciones, etc.
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Pa...
LENGUA Y LITERATURA Canva nos ayuda a realizar cualquier tipo de diseño para nuestros de trabajos como: mapas conceptuales, infografías, post, tarjetas, presentaciones, etc.
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Pa...
MATEMATICA Funciones trigonométricas Cos (x) Sen (x)
Tan (x)
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Pa...
Física Ley de gravitación universal Canva nos ayuda a realizar cualquier tipo de diseño para nuestros de trabajos como: ma...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Pa...
EDUCACIUON PARA LA CIUDADANIA
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Pa...
ARTISTICA RADIO NOVELA Mi radio novela fue creada a partir de una historia muy popular que me encanto lo primero que hice ...
  1. 1. EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin Lema Curso: segundo Paralelo: D Figura profesional: Mecánica Industrial Tutor: Jorge Guanochanga Año lectivo: 2020-2021 INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO”
  2. 2. BIOLOGIA Fuentes del cáncer Canva nos ayuda a realizar cualquier tipo de diseño para nuestros de trabajos como: mapas conceptuales, infografías, post, tarjetas, presentaciones, etc. Cuenta con una amplia gama de opciones para realizar diseños personalizados y a nuestro gusto, además es fácil de usar y con la ayuda de esta aplicación mejoraremos como estudiantes cada vez mas
  3. 3. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Paralelo: D Figura profesional: Mecánica Industrial Tutor: Jorge Guanochanga Año lectivo: 2020-2021
  4. 4. EDUCACION FISICA Beneficios de las capacidades físicas Canva nos ayuda a realizar cualquier tipo de diseño para nuestros de trabajos como: mapas conceptuales, infografías, post, tarjetas, presentaciones, etc. Cuenta con una amplia gama de opciones para realizar diseños personalizados y a nuestro gusto, además es fácil de usar y con la ayuda de esta aplicación mejoraremos como estudiantes cada vez mas
  5. 5. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: Segundo Paralelo: D Figura profesional: Mecánica Industrial Tutor: Jorge Guanochanga Año lectivo: 2020-2021
  6. 6. EMPRENDIMIENTO Y GESTION Como estamos los Ecuatorianos CHARTGO nos ayuda a realizar graficas con mayor eficacia y podemos hacer las graficas mas exactas, esto nos ayuda a mejor como estudiante
  7. 7. NSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Paralelo: D Figura profesional: mecánica industrial Tutor: Jorge guanochanga Año lectivo: 2020-2021
  8. 8. MECANIZADO POR ARRANQUE DE VIRUTA Procesos por Arranque de Viruta Diagrams.net es una aplicación en la cual puedes crear y editar una gran variedad de diagramas como: diagramas de flujo, diagramas entidad-relación, diagramas UML, organigramas, diagramas de procesos, mapas mentales, es fácil de usar y se puede cambiar a cualquier formato ya sea pdf o jpg etc. Al presentar un trabajo se entiende perfectamente por lo que los docentes no tendrán ningún tipo de problema al revisar el trabajo.
  9. 9. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: KEVIN LEMA Curso: SEGUNDO Paralelo: D Figura profesional: Mecánica industrial Tutor: Jorge guanochaga Año lectivo: 2020-2021
  10. 10. DIBUJO TECNICO TIPOS DE CORTE Diagrams.net es una aplicación en la cual puedes crear y editar una gran variedad de diagramas como: diagramas de flujo, diagramas entidad-relación, diagramas UML, organigramas, diagramas de procesos, mapas mentales, es fácil de usar y se puede cambiar a cualquier formato ya sea pdf o jpg etc. Al presentar un trabajo se entiende perfectamente por lo que los docentes no tendrán ningún tipo de problema al revisar el trabajo.
  11. 11. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Paralelo: D Figura profesional: mecánica industrial Tutor: Jorge guanochanga Año lectivo: 2020-2021
  12. 12. soldadura Técnicas y procedimiento de unión
  13. 13. Prezzi es una aplicación muy buena ya que nos ayuda hacer presentaciones rápidas y no tan difícil
  14. 14. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Paralelo: D Figura profesional: mecánica industrial Tutor: Jorge guanochanga Año lectivo: 2020-2021
  15. 15. química Leyes de los gases Canva nos ayuda a realizar cualquier tipo de diseño para nuestros de trabajos como: mapas conceptuales, infografías, post, tarjetas, presentaciones, etc. Cuenta con una amplia gama de opciones para realizar diseños personalizados y a nuestro gusto, además es fácil de usar y con la ayuda de esta aplicación mejoraremos como estudiantes cada vez mas.
  16. 16. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Paralelo: D Figura profesional: mecánica industrial Tutor: Jorge guanochanga Año lectivo: 2020-2021
  17. 17. HISTORIA La santa inquisición Canva nos ayuda a realizar cualquier tipo de diseño para nuestros de trabajos como: mapas conceptuales, infografías, post, tarjetas, presentaciones, etc. Cuenta con una amplia gama de opciones para realizar diseños personalizados y a nuestro gusto, además es fácil de usar y con la ayuda de esta aplicación mejoraremos como estudiantes cada vez mas.
  18. 18. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Paralelo: D Figura profesional: mecánica industrial Tutor: Jorge guanochanga Año lectivo: 2020-2021
  19. 19. INGLES (Simple Present) Canva nos ayuda a realizar cualquier tipo de diseño para nuestros de trabajos como: mapas conceptuales, infografías, post, tarjetas, presentaciones, etc. Cuenta con una amplia gama de opciones para realizar diseños personalizados y a nuestro gusto, además es fácil de usar y con la ayuda de esta aplicación mejoraremos como estudiantes cada vez mas.
  20. 20. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Paralelo: D Figura profesional: mecánica industrial Tutor: Jorge guanochanga Año lectivo: 2020-2021
  21. 21. LENGUA Y LITERATURA Canva nos ayuda a realizar cualquier tipo de diseño para nuestros de trabajos como: mapas conceptuales, infografías, post, tarjetas, presentaciones, etc. Cuenta con una amplia gama de opciones para realizar diseños personalizados y a nuestro gusto, además es fácil de usar y con la ayuda de esta aplicación mejoraremos como estudiantes cada vez más.
  22. 22. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Paralelo: D Figura profesional: mecánica industrial Tutor: Jorge guanochanga Año lectivo: 2020-2021
  23. 23. MATEMATICA Funciones trigonométricas Cos (x) Sen (x)
  24. 24. Tan (x)
  25. 25. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Paralelo: D Figura profesional: mecánica industrial Tutor: Jorge guanochanga Año lectivo: 2020-2021
  26. 26. Física Ley de gravitación universal Canva nos ayuda a realizar cualquier tipo de diseño para nuestros de trabajos como: mapas conceptuales, infografías, post, tarjetas, presentaciones, etc. Cuenta con una amplia gama de opciones para realizar diseños personalizados y a nuestro gusto, además es fácil de usar y con la ayuda de esta aplicación mejoraremos como estudiantes cada vez más.
  27. 27. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Paralelo: D Figura profesional: mecánica industrial Tutor: Jorge guanochanga Año lectivo: 2020-2021
  28. 28. EDUCACIUON PARA LA CIUDADANIA
  29. 29. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD Nombre del Estudiante: Kevin lema Curso: segundo Paralelo: D Figura profesional: mecánica industrial Tutor: Jorge guanochanga Año lectivo: 2020-202
  30. 30. ARTISTICA RADIO NOVELA Mi radio novela fue creada a partir de una historia muy popular que me encanto lo primero que hice fue gravar mi voz y luego editarlo con sonidos que vayan acorde a la novela para que vaya quedando con los sonidos que yo quería .

×