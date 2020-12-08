How to tie a simple knot tie. Como hacer nudo de corbata

Successfully reported this slideshow.
To see a Video follow this link How to Tie a Perfect Simple Knot
Como hacer un simple nudo de corbata paso a paso. How to tie a simple knot tie step by step

  1. 1. To see a Video follow this link How to Tie a Perfect Simple Knot The Simple Knot (Oriental Knot) Tying Instructions Simple Knot (Oriental Knot) Step-by-Step Guide
  2. 2. STEP 1 Start with the backside of the tie facing away from you, the wide end is on the right and the small end is on the left. The tip of the small end should rest slightly above your belly-button (this will vary depending on your height and the length & thickness of your tie). Move only the active (wide) end.
  3. 3. STEP 2 Wide end under the small end to the left.
  4. 4. STEP 3 Across the small end to the right.
  5. 5. STEP 4 Up into the neck loop from underneath.
  6. 6. STEP 5 Down through the loop you've just made in the front.
  7. 7. STEP 6 Pull down on the wide end to tighten. Slide the knot up to adjust. Explore More Knots

