Estilos Neoclásico  Surge, a mediados del siglo XVIII pero se mantiene, junto con otras tendencias, a lo largo del siglo ...
Neogótico  El neogótico es un movimiento artístico nacido en Gran Bretaña hacia mitad del siglo XIX que basa su estética ...
Características de la Arquitectura europea entre los años 1750-1900.  Se prolongó durante el siglo XIX, confluyendo a par...
 La revolución industrial modificó profundamente el ritmo de vida, influyó en adelantos técnico constructivos, empleo de ...
Obras Sobresalientes. Palacio de Westminster  País Reino Unido, Londres  Palacio  Estilo Neogótico  Inicio en 1840 y f...
La Casa Batlló • Es un edificio de vivienda ubicado en España ,Barcelona . Su estilo es modernista. • Su construcción fue ...
Antecedentes de la Arquitectura En términos coloquiales, cuando hablamos de algo moderno o contemporáneo, hablamos de lo m...
A mi consideración, el mejor de los ejemplos es el Palacio de Bellas Artes pero tenemos varios edificios en el centro hist...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENCIÒN SAN CRISTOBAL ASIGNATURA: Historia De La Arquitectura II CARRERA: ARQUITECTURA V SAIA PSM CORREO: andryopsu2018@gmail.com Diciembre del 2020 AUTOR: ANDRY YOSIMAR DIAZ PRADA C.I: 30.398.336 ARQUITECTURA EUROPEA DOCENTE: Arq. Deyanira Mujica
  2. 2. Arquitectura Europea La arquitectura de Europa es variada, rica en historia y tradición y con grandes nombres dentro de los arquitectos contemporáneos. La dimensión reducida de los países y las distancias relativamente cortas entre ellos hacen que sea posible visitar varios en poco tiempo. El norte de Europa es diverso pero su arquitectura también tiene rasgos en común y unos países han influenciado a otros. Hay mucha peculiaridades y estilos diversos que la enriquecen y complementan.
  3. 3. Historicista La arquitectura de Europa es variada, rica en historia y tradición y con grandes nombres dentro de los arquitectos contemporáneos. La dimensión reducida de los países y las distancias relativamente cortas entre ellos hacen que sea posible visitar varios en poco tiempo. también denominado romanticismo, desarrollado principalmente en el siglo XIX y principios del XX concentraba todos sus esfuerzos en recuperar la arquitectura de tiempos pasados. Se trataba de imitar estilos arquitectónicos de otras épocas incorporándole algunas características culturales de ese siglo mientras que la arquitectura electica se dedicaba a mezclar estilos para dar forma a algo nuevo. El norte de Europa es diverso pero su arquitectura también tiene rasgos en común y unos países han influenciado a otros. Hay mucha peculiaridades y estilos diversos que la enriquecen y complementan. El palacio de WESTMINSTES y el Big Ben, representantes del neogótico británico.
  4. 4. Estilos Neoclásico  Surge, a mediados del siglo XVIII pero se mantiene, junto con otras tendencias, a lo largo del siglo XIX.* Los centros principales serán Roma y París. Reacción clasicista frente al Barroco favorecida por la Ilustración.  Es un intento de someter la creación artística a reglas racionales y de elaborar modelos de validez universal: por ello, carece de fuerza creadora y resulta un arte de escasa originalidad. Su aceptación popular fue mínima. Algunos factores contribuyen a su desarrollo  Los centros principales serán Roma y París. Reacción clasicista frente al Barroco favorecida por la Ilustración.
  5. 5. Neogótico  El neogótico es un movimiento artístico nacido en Gran Bretaña hacia mitad del siglo XIX que basa su estética en el estilo gótico de la Edad Media.  el neogótico está relacionado con el movimiento románico que desde varias décadas antes estaba generalizado en la sociedad, siendo una de sus principales características la vuelta a las corrientes estéticas medievales.  Durante este tiempo algunas grandes catedrales góticas se reconstruyeron o de reformaron, como ocurrió con las de Notre Dame. Pero también fue frecuente que se llevaran a cabo grandes obras de nueva construcción usando este estilo, como es el caso del conocido Parlamento de Londres y su torre del Big Ben, obra realizada en 1836.
  6. 6. Características de la Arquitectura europea entre los años 1750-1900.  Se prolongó durante el siglo XIX, confluyendo a partir de entonces con otras tendencias, como la arquitectura historicista y el eclecticismo arquitectónico. Algunos historiadores denominan el periodo de la arquitectura neoclásica de la primera mitad del siglo XIX como clasicismo romántico, a pesar del oxímoron (oposición de términos), dado que, además de coincidir en el tiempo con el romanticismo, estilísticamente comparte rasgos con la estética romántica, al añadir cierta expresividad y espíritu exaltado a la sencillez y claridad de las estructuras clásicas grecorromanas.  Los Factores fundamentales que influyeron en la creación de la arquitectura neoclásica fueron los determinantes en el contexto político, social y económico de la época, en que se incluyen destacadamente la revolución industrial, la crisis del Antiguo Régimen, la Ilustración, el enciclopedismo, la fundación de las Academias, el despotismo ilustrado, etc.
  7. 7.  La revolución industrial modificó profundamente el ritmo de vida, influyó en adelantos técnico constructivos, empleo de nuevos materiales. El concepto de economía relacionado con el funcionamiento cambió algunos esquemas de organización espacial y aun de relación entre vanos y macizos.  La revolución industrial modificó profundamente el ritmo de vida, influyó en adelantos técnico constructivos, empleo de nuevos materiales. El concepto de economía relacionado con el funcionamiento cambió algunos esquemas de organización espacial y aun de relación entre vanos y macizos.  El enciclopedismo, espíritu precursor de la revolución francesa, trajo consigo una concepción romántica de la Grecia Antigua. La Ilustración sostenía que la infelicidad del hombre, se debía a la ignorancia e irracionalidad y que por lo tanto el único camino viable para conducirlo a la felicidad era llevarle la luz de la razón por medio de la educación. En cuanto a arquitectura la educación implicaba el conocimiento y fuentes antiguas tales como Vitrubio, Palladio, Vignola; por lo que ésta hizo uso de los repertorios formales de la arquitectura griega y romana.
  8. 8. Obras Sobresalientes. Palacio de Westminster  País Reino Unido, Londres  Palacio  Estilo Neogótico  Inicio en 1840 y finalizo en 18965 el arquitecto creador de este fue Charles Barry, Augustus Pugin  El palacio, que es uno de los cuatro lugares Patrimonio de la Humanidad de la ciudad de Londres, declarado por la Unesco en 987.
  9. 9. La Casa Batlló • Es un edificio de vivienda ubicado en España ,Barcelona . Su estilo es modernista. • Su construcción fue en 1904-1906 • Cuenta con 32 metros de altura • El arquitecto a cargo de esta obra fue Antoni Gaudí, máximo representante del MOPDERNISMO CATALAN . Se trata de una remodelación integral de un edificio previamente existente en el solar.
  10. 10. Antecedentes de la Arquitectura En términos coloquiales, cuando hablamos de algo moderno o contemporáneo, hablamos de lo mismo; de algo que pertenece al tiempo actual. Sin embargo, cuando se habla de “arquitectura moderna” y “arquitectura contemporánea”, se está hablando de todo un siglo de variadas y diversas expresiones; la primera, iniciada a principios del siglo XX y la segunda, esa sí, se refiere al actual (siglo XXI).
  11. 11. A mi consideración, el mejor de los ejemplos es el Palacio de Bellas Artes pero tenemos varios edificios en el centro histórico que son dignos por su arquitectura y sus grandes detalles ornamentales.

