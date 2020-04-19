Sesión Abril 22 parte II

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cambio histórico mundial y globalización Unidad IV
Ejemplos de globalización
Categorías Económica Cultural Social Tecnológica Mercados Información Empresarial
Globalización económica Proceso creciente de interdependencia económica de los países alrededor del mundo Incremento del v...
Proceso de asimilación de distintas culturas en el mundo Cultura más homogenea y común Intercambios culturales relacionado...
Cuando tiene impacto sobre la vida, trabajo, familias y sociedades Preocupaciones relacionadas con los puestos de trabajo ...
Desarrollo de alta tecnología de las naciones del mundo Se complenta con unidades de producción alrededor del mundo Apovec...
● Superación de barreras de carácter comercial ● Se eliminan obstáculos como la distancias, el tiempo y la cultura ● El ej...
Globalización de la información Información Poder comunicarse a otro continente en tiempo real Uso de plataformas digitale...
Proceso mediante el cual las empresas de diversos países hacen un enlace para aumentar la productividad Un gran ejemplo so...
En esta sesión abordaremos los tipos de globalización que existen.
Definiremos y ejemplificaremos cada una de las categorías

