Sesión 09 de mayo Marketing Mixto parte IV

Marketing: aspectos generales UNIDAD I
Funciones del marketing
Investigación de mercado  Implica realizar estudios  Obtener información que facilite la práctica del marketing  Conoce...
Las 4P del marketing • Promoción • Producto • Precio • Punto de venta
Promoción  Dar a conocer el producto al consumidor  Persuadir al cliente de adquirir producto  Se promueven por medios ...
Decisiones sobre el producto  Diseño del producto  Nombre adecuado  Imagen adecuada  Materiales de calidad
Decisiones de precio  Precio justo tanto para la empresa como para el consumidor  Ventas  Actividades que generan impul...
Distribución (Punto de venta)  Bases para que el producto llegue del fabricante al consumidor  Intercambios entre mayori...
Para finalizar la sesión revisaremos las funciones del marketing y las llamadas 4P del Marketing

Published in: Marketing
