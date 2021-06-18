Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTRATEGIA DE PUBLICIDAD
Es un conjunto de mensajes (publicitarios) expresados en las formas adecuadas con una unidad de objetos que se desarrollan...
ELEMENTOS DEL PLAN PUBLICITARIO 1. Auditorio Meta 2. Objetivos de la comunicación 3. Analisis de la conducta del auditorio...
MEDIOS PUBLICITARIOS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-WxK1jCq6o
EJERCICIO ● VENTAJAS y DESVENTAJAS de las campañas publicitarias en Redes Sociales Digitales ○ 5 ventajas y 5 desventajas
Marketing
Jun. 18, 2021

Clase de Mercadotecnia II del 21.06.21

Clase de Mercadotecnia II del 21.06.21 correspondiente a la licenciatura en Administración IV

