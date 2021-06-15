Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTRATEGIA DE PUBLICIDAD
ASPECTOS NEGATIVOS DE LA PUBLICIDAD • Incentiva la necesidad de consumo • Gran parte de la publicidad busca vender product...
PRESUPUESTOS PUBLICITARIOS El presupuesto publicitario de una empresa contiene la afectación de los fondos a ella destinad...
PORCENTAJE DE VENTAS Con este método, el presupuesto del siguiente año se calcula aplicando un porcentaje de las ventas de...
Promedio entre los costos de la publicidad y las ventas, con el cual se determina la cantidad que se gastará en anuncios, ...
Con este método el producto asigna todos los fondos disponibles para la publicidad, es decir, la totalidad de fondos dispo...
MÉTODO POR TAREAS se precisan las metas que se desean alcanzar para determinar el presupuesto de la publicidad no es sólo ...
BRIEFING PUBLICITARIO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vlN4DZVQGc
Marketing
Jun. 15, 2021

Clase de Mercadotecnia II del 16.06.21

Clase de Mercadotecnia II del 16.06.21 correspondiente a la licenciatura en Administración IV

Clase de Mercadotecnia II del 16.06.21

  1. 1. ESTRATEGIA DE PUBLICIDAD
  2. 2. ASPECTOS NEGATIVOS DE LA PUBLICIDAD • Incentiva la necesidad de consumo • Gran parte de la publicidad busca vender productos que no son indispensables • Es nocivo por ser engañoso o perjudicial en algunos casos hasta manipuladora https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15Bl3pclff0
  3. 3. PRESUPUESTOS PUBLICITARIOS El presupuesto publicitario de una empresa contiene la afectación de los fondos a ella destinados, generalmente para todo un ejercicio
  4. 4. PORCENTAJE DE VENTAS Con este método, el presupuesto del siguiente año se calcula aplicando un porcentaje de las ventas del año anterior, o las ventas anticipadas que se calculan mediante un pronóstico La desventaja de este método es que al poner en práctica este sistema, cuando las ventas pierden terreno, también lo hacen los gastos publicitarios
  5. 5. Promedio entre los costos de la publicidad y las ventas, con el cual se determina la cantidad que se gastará en anuncios, o sea se asigna una cantidad igual a la que invierten sus competidores PARIDAD COMPETITIVA
  6. 6. Con este método el producto asigna todos los fondos disponibles para la publicidad, es decir, la totalidad de fondos disponibles en relación con las ganancias. Esto puede considerarse como desventaja; las ganancias tienen poca relación con la publicidad porque ésta es sólo una función de los costos totales de la empresa. ASIGNACIÓN DE LA TOTALIDAD DE FONDOS
  7. 7. MÉTODO POR TAREAS se precisan las metas que se desean alcanzar para determinar el presupuesto de la publicidad no es sólo un factor de números, se deben correlacionar también la imagen del producto y de la compañía La investigación de mercados constituye una base para este método En México las MiPyME generalmente consideran que la publicidad es un gasto y no una inversión, por lo que el publicista debe estar muy preparado para convencer con hechos a este tipo de empresarios
  8. 8. BRIEFING PUBLICITARIO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vlN4DZVQGc

