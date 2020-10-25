Clase de Diseño de Proyectos de Investigación de las CEA del 26.10.20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TIPOS DE INVESTIGACI�N
SEG�N SU ALCANCE Depende del nivel de conocimientos que se busca adquirir
INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N ALCANCE Exploratoria01 Indagaci�n preliminar para establecer una hip�tesis de la cual se pueda desarro...
INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N ALCANCE PROYECTIVA05 Se concentra en el deber ser para alcanzar su funcionalidad, se incluyen investig...
INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N ALCANCE COMPARATIVA09 Contrastar dos o m�s fen�menos, suele ser a nivel social o a nivel investigaci�n...
TIPOS DE INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N LAS FUENTES DE INFORMACI�N Datos recolectados directamente de la Fuente, es decir informaci�n...
TIPOS DE INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N EL TIEMPO DE MEDICI�N Evoluci�n de los fen�menos a trav�s del tiempo. Toma en cuenta la histo...
TIPOS DE INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N LA INTERVENCI�N DEL INVESTIGADOR Manipulaci�n directa de las variables para descubrir sus efe...
TIPOS DE INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N LAS PLANIFICACI�N DE TOMA DE DATOS Se utilizan registros de datos de informaci�n que se gener...
TIPOS DE INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N OCASIONES EN LA MEDICI�N Es una muestra o poblaci�n definida en un periodo determinado TRANSV...
TIPOS DE INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N LA DISCIPLINA ECON�MICAS M�DICAS QU�MICO BIOL�GICAS RELIGIOSAS ETNOGR�FICASSOCIALES
  1. 1. TIPOS DE INVESTIGACI�N
  2. 2. SEG�N SU ALCANCE Depende del nivel de conocimientos que se busca adquirir
  3. 3. INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N ALCANCE Exploratoria01 Indagaci�n preliminar para establecer una hip�tesis de la cual se pueda desarrollar una investigaci�n m�s profunda en el futuro Definir las caracter�sticas del fen�meno sin indagar las causas, hay que ser objetivos y no modificar el fen�meno Descriptiva02 Causas que generan un fen�meno, ocupa la exploraci�n y descripci�n, aporta conocimiento Explicativa03 Relaci�n entre variables, es decir con base en el cambio en una variable cuales ser�an las afectaciones de las otras Correlacional04
  4. 4. INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N ALCANCE PROYECTIVA05 Se concentra en el deber ser para alcanzar su funcionalidad, se incluyen investigaciones de proyectos Anticipar sucesos, por lo general es a trav�s de la descripci�n, exploraci�n y an�lisis, se usa el pron�stico matem�tico PREDICTIVA06 An�lisis de datos respecto a los resultados generados a partir de la aplicaci�n de procesos, programas, servicios EVALUATIVA07 Aprendizaje acerca de las personas o grupos, por lo general se recopila informaci�n objetiva para entender el fen�meno SOCIAL08
  5. 5. INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N ALCANCE COMPARATIVA09 Contrastar dos o m�s fen�menos, suele ser a nivel social o a nivel investigaci�n de mercado An�lisis entre grupos de estudio y grupos de control e identificar los cambios de cada uno ANAL�TICA10 Se estudia desde la perspectiva natural del objeto o entorno natural INTERPRETATIVA11
  6. 6. TIPOS DE INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N LAS FUENTES DE INFORMACI�N Datos recolectados directamente de la Fuente, es decir informaci�n directa del autor PRIMARIA Fuentes basadas en literatura cient�fica y datos de recolecci�n y puede ser una propia interpretaci�n SECUNDARIA
  7. 7. TIPOS DE INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N EL TIEMPO DE MEDICI�N Evoluci�n de los fen�menos a trav�s del tiempo. Toma en cuenta la historia para el an�lisis DIACR�NICA Recosntruir hechos y fen�menos sociales procurando ser objetivos y exactos HIST�RICA Observa el fen�meno en el momento que se lleva a cabo. Es decir, tiene una sincron�a temporal presente SINCR�NICA
  8. 8. TIPOS DE INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N LA INTERVENCI�N DEL INVESTIGADOR Manipulaci�n directa de las variables para descubrir sus efectos. Se debe realizar en condiciones controladas EXPERIMENTAL Involucra a las variables con el investigador de tal manera que se puedan incororar conocimientos, perspectivas y opiniones PARTICIPATIVA Se orienta a observar y el investigador no se involucra directamente, se limita a medir y recolectar datos OBSERVACIONAL
  9. 9. TIPOS DE INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N LAS PLANIFICACI�N DE TOMA DE DATOS Se utilizan registros de datos de informaci�n que se generan de manera previa a la investigaci�n RETROSPECTIVA Los datos de investigaci�n comienzan a generarse una vez que se tiene el dise�o de investigaci�n PROSPECTIVA
  10. 10. TIPOS DE INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N OCASIONES EN LA MEDICI�N Es una muestra o poblaci�n definida en un periodo determinado TRANSVERSAL Evaluar a un grupo de datos o personas en el largo plazo para evaluar su evoluci�n LONGITUDINAL
  11. 11. TIPOS DE INVESTIGACI�N SEG�N LA DISCIPLINA ECON�MICAS M�DICAS QU�MICO BIOL�GICAS RELIGIOSAS ETNOGR�FICASSOCIALES

