POLÍTICA AMBIENTAL EN MÉXICO DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE
AGENDA DE PROMOCIÓN MUNDIAL Interacción de las dimensiones para alcanzar la sostenibilidad En el mundo a través de la Orga...
AGENDA 2030 Mediante el cumplimiento de los 17 Objetivos del Desarrollo Sostenible (ODS) y 169 metas ambiciosas, con base ...
Durante 25 años diferentes acuerdos terminaron en el estancamiento o en el fracaso, a la nueva iniciativa global. Tras más...
Según OXFAM internacional La inequidad social ha aumentado, no disminuido. Hacia 2010, los 388 humanos más ricos del orbe ...
CRISIS AMBIENTAL • La humanidad se encuentra en una situación de alta emergencia, ante la cual los gobiernos del mundo deb...
La re-orientación de la política agropecuaria que ahora sí apoyará a los pequeños productores campesinos, abandonados a su...
EDUCACIÓN Y TECNOLOGÍA EDUCACIÓN Creación de nuevas universidades y la promoción de la multiculturalidad en México generad...
¿Ruta correcta? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayKBz4_xdbQ
Environment
Apr. 19, 2021

Clase de Desarrollo Sustentable del 20.04.21

Clase de Desarrollo Sustentable del 20.04.21 correspondiente a la licenciatura en Administración VIII

Clase de Desarrollo Sustentable del 20.04.21

  1. 1. POLÍTICA AMBIENTAL EN MÉXICO DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE
  2. 2. AGENDA DE PROMOCIÓN MUNDIAL Interacción de las dimensiones para alcanzar la sostenibilidad En el mundo a través de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas más de 200 países se comprometieron en septiembre de 2015 a emprender acciones para transformar el mundo “Promoviendo el crecimiento económico sostenido e inclusivo, el desarrollo social y la protección del medio ambiente”
  3. 3. AGENDA 2030 Mediante el cumplimiento de los 17 Objetivos del Desarrollo Sostenible (ODS) y 169 metas ambiciosas, con base en 232 indicadores, la mayoría de las naciones del mundo acordaron trabajar para que la humanidad alcance un estadio de bienestar común en 2030, por lo que restaría menos de una década para cumplirlo. La Agenda 2030 de Desarrollo Sostenible tiene una visión universal, integral e indivisible, conformada por 17 objetivos centrales, a los que los gobiernos que firmaron deben adscribirse y diseñar políticas.
  4. 4. Durante 25 años diferentes acuerdos terminaron en el estancamiento o en el fracaso, a la nueva iniciativa global. Tras más de dos décadas de convenios, proyectos e iniciativas encabezados por Naciones Unidas y sus agencias el mundo está peor, no mejor, en lo social y lo ambiental, lo cual ha quedado revelado por innumerables reportes, estudios científicos y libros. Thomas Piketty y el reporte del Banco Credit Suisse (2018) sobre riqueza y desigualdad, revelaron que “menos del 1% de la población mundial posee 45% de la riqueza del mundo, y junto con el estrato más rico siguiente (9%) alcanzan 85% de la riqueza, mientras el estrato más pobre (64% de la población mundial) sobrevive con solamente 2% de la riqueza mundial”. PROBLEMAS ECONÓMICOS 01
  5. 5. Según OXFAM internacional La inequidad social ha aumentado, no disminuido. Hacia 2010, los 388 humanos más ricos del orbe poseían una riqueza equivalente a la de la mitad más pobre de la especie
  6. 6. CRISIS AMBIENTAL • La humanidad se encuentra en una situación de alta emergencia, ante la cual los gobiernos del mundo deberían estar reaccionando. • La iniciativa de la Agenda 2030 para el desarrollo sostenible ha mostrado signos de inocuidad en LATAM y parte de Europa • Ante el concepto de la RESILIENCIA • Lo mismo sucede con las teorías del crecimiento económico que cuestionan su funcionamiento frente a teorías del bienestar
  7. 7. La re-orientación de la política agropecuaria que ahora sí apoyará a los pequeños productores campesinos, abandonados a su suerte por las políticas neoliberales El vuelco hacia la agroecología con apoyo de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Alimentación y la Agricultura (FAO) La soberanía alimentaria y la prohibición de los cultivos transgénicos. El proyecto para reforestar un millón de hectáreas. 02 POLÍTICA AGRO AGROECOLOGÍA ALIMENTOS BOSQUES 01 03 ACCIONES DE GOBIERNO
  8. 8. EDUCACIÓN Y TECNOLOGÍA EDUCACIÓN Creación de nuevas universidades y la promoción de la multiculturalidad en México generadora del pensamiento de la Comunalidad ENERGÍAS ALTERNATIVAS La aceptación del nuevo gobierno de utilizar el petróleo sólo para superar la vulnerabilidad por las gasolinas, e iniciar en paralelo la transición hacia la energía solar.
  9. 9. ¿Ruta correcta? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayKBz4_xdbQ

