¿En qué consiste la dieta Keto que está tan de moda? Andres Canales Jan 15, 2019
algunas frutas y verduras. Dieta keto: ¿Cómo son sus platos? 1. Para desayunar. Huevos revueltos o aguacates rellenos con ...
Pierde peso con la dieta "Keto"

salud

Published in: Healthcare
Pierde peso con la dieta "Keto"

  1. 1. ¿En qué consiste la dieta Keto que está tan de moda? Andres Canales Jan 15, 2019 · 2 min read Nutrición y Dietética: Consejos y noticias — Blog PromoFarma DIETA CETOGÉNICA KETO: En esta cuarentena estamos ganando peso de manera abismal!!!!, pierde peso hoy y mejora tu salud con la “Dieta Keto” ¿Conoces la dieta cetogénica o dieta Keto? Es una de las alternativas (seguida por muchos famosos) utilizadas para quemar grasas y perder peso rápidamente. A continuación te explicamos todo lo que tienes que saber sobre ella: en qué consiste, cómo afecta a tu organismo y un menú tipo. ¿En qué consiste la dieta cetogénica? 1. ¿Cuál es el objetivo? Te lo contamos. Consiste en generar el proceso de cetosis en sangre parecido al ayuno. De esta forma, se consigue que las reservas de grasa de tu cuerpo se convierten en cetonas que alimentan a los músculos y al cerebro frente a los carbohidratos. 2. ¿Y el resultado? Se quema grasa y se pierde peso más rápidamente que otras dietas tradicionales. Una dieta tradicional tiene más o menos entre 5 y 10 veces más carbohidratos que ésta, pero la mitad de grasas y proteínas, que son las aliadas para adelgazar en esta dieta. A parte de incitar la movilización de ácidos grasos como fuente de energía en vez de hidratos, la dieta Keto también ayuda a saciar favoreciendo la reducción en la ingesta energética. La dieta keto o cetogénica se basa en la ingesta de más alimentos ricos en grasas buenas y proteínas, como pescado azul, aguacate, aceite de coco y de oliva y una restricción de la ingesta de hidratos de carbono, como cereales, azúcar, e incluso
  algunas frutas y verduras. Dieta keto: ¿Cómo son sus platos? 1. Para desayunar. Huevos revueltos o aguacates rellenos con salmón ahumado y un café con un poco de leche desnatada. 2. Para comer. Salmón con espárragos, pechuga de pollo con mantequilla de hierbas y verduras o una ensalada de atún con queso. 3. Para cenar. Una hamburguesa de queso baja en hidratos de carbono o un lete de ternera y aguacate. Como hemos comentado, esta dieta se basa en la ingesta de alimentos ricos en grasas buenas combinada con ingredientes ricos en proteínas. Veámos un menú tipo de la dieta Keto: Así que ya sabes, si estás pensando en llevar a cabo esta dieta para adelgazar, ponte en manos de un nutricionista para que te aconseje lo mejor para tu salud y tu sistema digestivo. DIETA CETOGÉNICA KETO: En esta cuarentena estamos ganando peso de manera abismal!!!!, pierde peso hoy y mejora tu salud con la "Dieta Keto"
