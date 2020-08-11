Estados financieros ie las villas 2do trimestre (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nota JUNIO 30 2020 JUNIO 30 2019 Variación Absoluta % ACTIVOS ACTIVO CORRIENTE efectivo y equivalentes al efectivo 1 500.9...
Nota JUNIO 30 2020 JUNIO 30 2019 Variación Absoluta % PASIVOS PASIVO CORRIENTE Prestamos por pagar 6 0 0 0 0% adquisición ...
Nota JUNIO JUNIO Variación 2020 2019 Absoluta % Ingresos operacionales Servicios conexos a la educación 8.509.800 5.431.25...
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA LAS VILLAS NIT.832002443-7 ESTADO DE CAMBIOS EN EL PATRIMONIO POR EL PERIODO COMPRENDIDO ENTRE EL 1 ...
1.NATURALEZA JURÍDICA 3. REGISTRO OPERACIONES CONTABLES 4. APLICACIÓN DEL CATALOGO GENERAL DE CUENTAS 5. REGISTRO OFICIAL ...
9. OTRAS NOTAS GENERALES Efectivo y equivalentes de efectivo Propiedades, planta y equipo CLASE DE ACTIVO VIDA UTIL TASA A...
Ingresos Recursos Propios Gratuidad y Sistema General de Participacion Calidad Educativa adaptacion a las Normas Internaci...
EQUIPO MÉDICO Y CIENTÍFICO 8.773.000 8.823.000 -50.000 MUEBLES, ENSERES Y EQUIPO DE OFICINA 337.512.545 423.922.677 -86.41...
Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Bienes y servicios 617.000 524.496 92.504 Proyecto...
El resultado del ejercicio con corte a 30 de JUNIO de 2020 es: 491.307.846 Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JU...
NOTA 13. GASTOS DE ADMINISTRACION Y OPERACIÓN Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Estu...
TOTAL CIERRE DE INGRESOS, GASTOS Y COSTOS 0 0 0 NOTA 17. SANEAMIENTO CONTABLE Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a...
  1. 1. Nota JUNIO 30 2020 JUNIO 30 2019 Variación Absoluta % ACTIVOS ACTIVO CORRIENTE efectivo y equivalentes al efectivo 1 500.960.424 594.731.235 -93.770.811 -16% inversiones e instrumentos derivados 2 0 0 0 0% cuentas por cobrar 3 0 0 0 0% TOTAL ACTIVO CORRIENTE 500.960.424 594.731.235 -93.770.811 -16% ACTIVO NO CORRIENTE Propiedades, Planta y Equipo maquinaria y equipo 75.551.577 57.041.077 18.510.500 32% equipo médico y científico 8.773.000 8.823.000 -50.000 -1% muebles, enseres y equipo de oficina 337.512.545 423.922.677 -86.410.132 -20% equipos de comunicación y computación 292.875.900 357.621.150 -64.745.250 -18% equipos de transporte, tracción y elevación 0 0 0 0% equipos de comedor, cocina, despensa y hotelería 2.900.000 2.900.000 0 0% bienes de arte y cultura 0 0 0 0% Depreciación acumulada Depreciación Maquinaria y equipo -50.102.095 -45.286.969 -4.815.126 11% Depreciación Equipo médico y científico -8.773.000 -8.823.000 50.000 -1% Depreciación Muebles, enseres y equipo de oficina -317.805.434 -399.325.822 81.520.388 -20% Depreciación Equipos de comunicación y computación -291.778.385 -342.463.436 50.685.051 -15% Depreciación Equipos de transporte, tracción y elevación 0 0 0 0% Depreciación Equipos de comedor, cocina, despensa y hotelería -1.849.173 -1.499.169 -350.004 23% Depreciación Bienes de arte y cultura 0 0 0 0% Total Propiedades, Planta y Equipo 4 47.304.935 52.909.508 -5.604.573 -11% Otros Activos Seguros 0 0 0 0% Softwares 0 0 0 0% Software 0 0 0 0% Total otros Activos 5 0 0 0 #¡DIV/0! TOTAL ACTIVO NO CORRIENTE 47.304.935 52.909.508 -5.604.573 -11% TOTAL ACTIVOS 548.265.359 647.640.743 -99.375.384 -15% DERECHOS CONTINGENTES Incorporación de bienes 0 0 0 0% Incorporación de derechos 0 0 0 0% Retiro de obligaciones 0 611.222 -611.222 -100% TOTAL DERECHOS CONTIGENTES 17 0 611.222 -611.222 -100% DEUDORAS POR CONTRA(CR) Saneamiento contable artículo 355-Ley 1819 de 2016 0 -611.222 611.222 -100% TOTAL DEUDORAS POR CONTRA(CR) 17 0 -611.222 611.222 -100% INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA LAS VILLAS ESTADO DE SITUACION FINANCIERA BAJO NICSP AL 30 de JUNIO DE 2020 Y 2019 (Cifras expresadas en Pesos Colombianos) NIT.832002443-7
  2. 2. Nota JUNIO 30 2020 JUNIO 30 2019 Variación Absoluta % PASIVOS PASIVO CORRIENTE Prestamos por pagar 6 0 0 0 0% adquisición de bienes y servicios nacionales 7 617.000 524.496 92.504 18% Recaudos a Favor de Terceros 7 0 0 0 0% Otras Cuentas Por Pagar 7 0 0 0 0% pasivo por impuestos corrientes 8 1.053.901 5.131.558 -4.077.657 -79% Otros pasivos 0 0 0 0% TOTAL PASIVO CORRIENTE 1.670.901 5.656.054 -3.985.153 -70% PASIVO NO CORRIENTE Prestamos por pagar 6 0 0 0 0% TOTAL PASIVO NO CORRIENTE 0 0 0 0% TOTAL PASIVOS 1.670.901 5.656.054 -3.985.153 -70% PATRIMONIO Capital Fiscal 10 52.875.155 52.875.155 0 0% Resultados Del Ejercicio 491.307.846 556.664.355 -65.356.509 -12% Resultados de Ejercicios Anteriores 2.411.457 32.445.179 -30.033.722 -93% Superavit Por Donaciones 0 0 0 0% Depreciacion de propiedad planta y equipo 0 0 0 0% Impactos por la transición al nuevo marco de regulación 11 0 0 0 0% TOTAL PATRIMONIO 546.594.458 641.984.689 -95.390.231 -15% TOTAL PASIVO + PATRIMONIO 548.265.359 647.640.743 -99.375.384 -15% RESPONSABILIDADES CONTINGENTES Incorporación de obligaciones 0 0 0 0% Retiro de bienes 0 -250.231.868 250.231.868 -100% Retiro de derechos 0 -6.017.579 6.017.579 -100% TOTAL RESPONSABILIDADES CONTIGENTES 17 0 -256.249.447 256.249.447 -100% ACREEDORAS POR CONTRA(DB) Saneamiento contable artículo 355-Ley 1819 de 2016 0 0 0 0% TOTAL ACREEDORAS POR CONTRA(DB) 17 0 0 0 0% 0 WILLIAM MANRIQUE FLOREZ RECTOR INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA LAS VILLAS NIT.832002443-7 ESTADO DE SITUACION FINANCIERA BAJO NICSP AL 30 de JUNIO DE 2020 Y 2019 (Cifras expresadas en Pesos Colombianos)
  3. 3. Nota JUNIO JUNIO Variación 2020 2019 Absoluta % Ingresos operacionales Servicios conexos a la educación 8.509.800 5.431.250 3.078.550 56,68% Participación para educación 337.700.585 311.637.264 26.063.321 8,36% Otras Transferencias 0 0 0 0,00% INGRESOS NETOS 12 346.210.385 317.068.514 29.141.871 9,19% Gastos de Administracion y Operación Estudios y proyectos 19.977.600 0 19.977.600 0,00% Materiales y suministros 16.012.000 27.638.000 -11.626.000 -42,07% Mantenimiento 162.834.875 135.529.381 27.305.494 20,15% Reparaciones 0 0 0 0,00% Servicios públicos 34.711.013 40.625.965 -5.914.952 -14,56% Impresos, publicaciones, suscripciones y afiliaciones 11.636.600 8.017.500 3.619.100 45,14% Fotocopias 0 0 0 0,00% Comunicaciones y transporte 0 0 0 0,00% Seguros generales 0 6.064.866 -6.064.866 -100,00% Promoción y divulgación 0 0 0 0,00% Capacitación docente 0 0 0 0,00% Materiales de educación 11.014.640 0 11.014.640 0,00% Diseños y estudios 0 0 0 0,00% Eventos Culturales 0 0 0 0,00% Elementos de aseo, lavandería y cafetería 0 0 0 0,00% Contratos de aprendizaje 0 0 0 0,00% Gastos legales 0 0 0 0,00% Comisiones 0 0 0 0,00% Honorarios 4.770.000 4.500.000 270.000 6,00% Servicios 6.860.000 6.860.000 0 0,00% Otros gastos generales 0 0 0 0,00% GASTOS DE ADMINISTRACION Y OPERACIÓN 13 267.816.728 229.235.712 38.581.016 16,83% EXCEDENTE/DEFICIT BRUTO 78.393.657 87.832.802 -9.439.145 -10,75% Otros Ingresos Intereses sobre depósitos en instituciones financieras 1.414.267 48.509 1.365.758 2815,47% Otros ingresos financieros 0 0 0 0,00% Excedentes financieros 418.716.047 500.336.351 -81.620.304 -16,31% Arrendamiento operativo 1.633.000 7.802.000 -6.169.000 -79,07% Contratos para la gestión de servicios públicos 0 0 0 0,00% Recuperaciones 0 18.000 -18.000 -100,00% Aprovechamientos 0 0 0 0,00% Donaciones 0 0 0 0,00% Otros ingresos diversos 0 0 0 0,00% OTROS INGRESOS 12 421.763.314 508.204.860 -86.441.546 -17,01% Gastos financieros Gravamen a los movimientos financieros 773.684 605.773 167.911 27,72% Otros impuestos 0 0 0 0,00% Otros gastos financieros 0 0 0 0,00% Servicios financieros 93.763 256.708 -162.945 -63,47% GASTOS FINANCIEROS 14 867.447 862.481 4.966 0,58% EXCEDENTES/DEFICIT ANTES DE AMORTIZACIONES Y DEPRECIACIONES 499.289.524 595.175.181 (95.885.657) -16,11% DEPRECIACIONES 15 7.981.678 38.510.826 -30.529.148 -79,27% Ganancia o Perdida atribuible 491.307.846 556.664.355 -65.356.509 -11,74% RESULTADO INTEGRAL 491.307.846 556.664.355 -65.356.509 -11,74% WILLIAM MANRIQUE FLOREZ RECTOR INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA LAS VILLAS Estado del Resultados de actividad Financiera Economica y Social para los años terminados al 30 de JUNIO 2020 Y 2019 (Cifras expresadas en pesos Colombianos) NIT.832002443-7
  4. 4. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA LAS VILLAS NIT.832002443-7 ESTADO DE CAMBIOS EN EL PATRIMONIO POR EL PERIODO COMPRENDIDO ENTRE EL 1 DE ENERO Y EL 30 DE JUNIO DE 2020 (Expresado en pesos Colombianos) 01 ene-2020 Aumento Disminucion 30 jun-2020 Captial Fiscal 52.875.155$ -$ -$ 52.875.155$ Resultado Del Ejercicio 395.622.252$ 491.307.846$ 395.622.252$ 491.307.846$ Resultados de Ejercicios Anteriores 32.445.179$ 395.622.252$ 425.655.974$ 2.411.457$ Otras participaciones en el patrimonio Efectos por conversión NIIF -$ -$ -$ -$ Total Patrimonio 480.942.586$ 886.930.098$ 821.278.226$ 546.594.458$ Total Patrimonio al inicio del ejercicio 480.942.586$ Total Patrimonio al final del ejercicio 546.594.458$ Aumento del patrimonio durante el ejercicio 65.651.872$ 0 WILLIAM MANRIQUE FLOREZ RECTOR
  5. 5. 1.NATURALEZA JURÍDICA 3. REGISTRO OPERACIONES CONTABLES 4. APLICACIÓN DEL CATALOGO GENERAL DE CUENTAS 5. REGISTRO OFICIAL DE LIBROS DE CONTABILIDAD Y DOCUMENTOS SOPORTES 6. SOFTWARE UTILIZADO PARA EL REGISTRO DE OPERACIONES E INFORMES 7. PROCESO DEPURACION CONTABLE 8. ADOPCION DEL MANUAL DE POLITICAS CONTABLES HACIA LA CONVERGENCIA DE LAS NORMAS INTERNACIONALES (NICSP): NIT.832002443-7 La Contaduría General de la Nación, en el marco de sus competencias constitucionales y legales, ha expedido la siguiente regulación para las entidades que conforman el sector público colombiano: a) la Resolución 628 de 2015, y sus modificaciones, por la cual se incorpora en el Régimen de Contabilidad Pública (RCP), el referente teórico y metodológico de la regulación contable pública. b) La Resolución 533 de 2015, la Resolución 414 de 2014 y sus modificaciones, y sus modificaciones y la Resolución 461 de 2018, por las cuales se incorporan, al RCP, los marcos normativos para las empresas de propiedad estatal, para las entidades de gobierno y para las entidades en liquidación. c) Las resoluciones 139 y 620 de 2015, y sus modificaciones, por las cuales se incorporan al RCP, los Catálogos Generales de Cuentas que utilizarán las empresas de propiedad estatal y las entidades de gobierno. d) la Resolución 192 de 2016, por la cual se incorporan, al RCP, los Procedimiento Transversales. e) Las Resoluciones que incorporan, al RCP, los Procedimientos Contables. f) la Resolución 525 de 2016, por la cual se incorpora, al RCP, la Norma de Proceso Contable y Sistema Documental Contable. g) La resolución 693 de DICIEMBRE 6 de 2016, por la cual se modifica el cronograma de aplicación del Marco Normativo para entidades de Gobierno. Durante la vigencia, se efectúo con el COMITÉ TECNICO DE SOSTENIBILIDAD CONTABLE, conformado con recurso humano de la Institución Educativa y el señor Contador, lo cual arroja como resultado saldos reales a Diciembre 30 de 2018 así: En el acta número 4 del 15 de Noviembre se aprobó realizar los ajustes en contabilidad a las siguientes cuentas antes del 30 de Diciembre de 2018: •Cancelar la cuenta 138490, Otras cuentas por cobrar, contra la cuenta 300506, Capital Fiscal, por valor de $1.824.579, ya que este fue un error de años anteriores al año 2018, al amortizar el Software de la cuenta 197008, por valor de $696.000, con naturaleza débito, siendo de naturaleza crédito. •Cancelar cuenta 190501, Seguros, contra la cuenta 300506, por valor de $4.193.000, puesto que en años anteriores al 2018, se debió cancelar o amorTzar contra el gasto. •Cancelar la cuenta 2436, por valor de $611.222, que corresponde a impuestos dejados de cancelar por los años 2016 y anteriores, contra la cuenta 300506. •Ajustar la cuenta de Propiedad Planta y Equipo (Cuenta 16 y 19), lo mismo que la depreciación y amorTzación, de acuerdo al informe del inventario Usico y documental presentado al Comité de Sostenibilidad Contable, antes del 30 de Diciembre de 2018 •Dar de baja a los elementos obsoletos o inservibles, presentados al Comité en contabilidad antes del 30 de Diciembre de 2018 La contabilidad de la Alcaldía Municipal de Soacha se lleva de acuerdo con el marco conceptual de la Contabilidad Pública y el Catálogo General de Cuentas del Plan General de Contabilidad Pública, de acuerdo a la Resolución 620 de 2015 de la C.G.N. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA LAS VILLAS REVELACIONES A LOS ESTADOS FINANCIEROS AL 30 de JUNIO DE 2020 (Cifras expresadas en Pesos Colombianos) La Institucion Educativa LAS VILLAS, institución educativa oficial unificada mediante Decreto municipal 002 del 17 de enero de 2003 y licencia de funcionamiento Según Resolución Nº 00589 del 30 de Mayo de 2000, en uso de sus atribuciones legales. unificada como institución del Municipio de Soacha, Aprobada por la Secretaria de Educación para jornada diurna: Resolución # 000593 del 29 de DICIEMBRE de 2001,jornada nocturna educación de adultos: Resolución # 000579 del 29 de DICIEMBRE de 2001, y Jornada Sabatina educación de adultos: Resolución #1587 del 30 de DICIEMBRE de 2016. según lo adopta la Alcaldía Municipal de Soacha Mediante Decreto 002 del 17 de enero de 2003, conformando las nuevas instituciones educativas oficiales en Soacha y siguiendo los parámetros de la ley 115 de 1994, en su artículo 182 la cual crea los fondos de servicios educativos como un mecanismo descentralizador del sector educativo, La Institución Educativa está conformada con 6 sedes, ubicadas en el casco urbano: Libertadores, Fernandito, Varón del Sol, Sol Naciente, Sede A, y Dorado 2.MARCO REGULATORIO BAJO EL NUEVO REGIMEN DE LAS NORMAS INTERNACIONALES DE CONTABILIDAD DEL SECTOR PUBLICO (NICSP). La Institucion Educativa, para el proceso de identificación, registro, preparación y revelación de los Estados Financieros, sigue se acoge a los parámetros que están definidos por el Plan General de la Contabilidad Pública, de acuerdo a la Resolución 533 de 2015 de la C.G.N. Los estados financieros de la institucion Educativa LAS VILLAS, correspondientes al periodo terminado el 30 de DICIEMBRE de 2019 han sido preparados de conformidad con las Normas Internacionales de Contabilidad para el Sector Público (NICSP) Estos estados financieros se presentan en pesos colombianos, que es también la moneda funcional de la Insititucion Educativa. La contabilidad de la Alcaldía Municipal de Soacha se lleva de acuerdo con el marco conceptual de la Contabilidad Pública y el Catálogo General de Cuentas del Plan General de Contabilidad Pública, de acuerdo a la Resolución 620 de 2015 de la C.G.N. 1. Se utiliza el módulo de contabilidad del Sofware Contable WorldOffice Contador, a partir del mes de Enero del año 2019.
  6. 6. 9. OTRAS NOTAS GENERALES Efectivo y equivalentes de efectivo Propiedades, planta y equipo CLASE DE ACTIVO VIDA UTIL TASA ANUAL Construcciones y edificaciones 20 AÑOS 5% Redes líneas y cables 10 AÑOS 10% Maquinaria y equipo 10 AÑOS 10% Equipo médico y científico 5 AÑOS 20% Muebles enseres y equipos de oficina 5 AÑOS 20% Equipo de cómputo y comunicaciones 5 AÑOS 20% Equipo de transporte, tracción y elevación 5 AÑOS 20% Deterioro del valor de los activos Depuración INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA LAS VILLAS reconoce en sus estados financieros los elementos de propiedad, planta y equipo que cumplen las siguientes características: a. Cuando se utilizan para la producción o suministro de bienes y servicios o para fines administrativos. b. Las vidas útiles asignadas a cada elemento de propiedad, planta y equipo son establecidas por la administración con base a la utilización esperada del activo. - La utilización prevista del activo, evaluada con referencia a la capacidad o al producto físico que se espere de este; - El desgaste físico esperado, que depende de factores operativos, tales como: el número de turnos de trabajo en los que se utiliza el activo, el programa de reparaciones y mantenimiento, y el cuidado y conservación que se le da al activo mientras no se está utilizando; - La obsolescencia técnica o comercial procedente de los cambios o mejoras en la producción, o de los cambios en la demanda del mercado de los productos o servicios que se obtienen con el activo Para el cálculo de la depreciación de las propiedades, planta y equipo se utilizan las siguientes vidas útiles y tasas anuales: El Comité Técnico de Sostenibilidad de la Alcandoa de Soacha en reunión del 13 de DICIEMBRE de 2018, aprobó la adopción del Manual de Políticas Contables para la Alcaldía Municipal de Soacha que se implementarán a partir de Enero 1º de 2019, dichas politicas contables son aplicadas para los entes publicos de la alcadia de Soacha las cuales fueron adoptadas según Resolución del despacho No 1628 de DICIEMBRE 29 de 2017. La relación de políticas a aplicar son: Este rubro está compuesto por las siguientes categorías: bancos, equivalentes al efectivo en moneda nacional. La depreciación comenzará cuando el elemento de propiedad, planta y equipo esté en condiciones de ser utilizado, esto es, cuando la administración disponga del lugar y las condiciones establecidas, para comenzar a registrar la depreciación. Suspensión De La Depreciación La depreciación será suspendida sólo: - Cuando se haya dado de baja: - Ya sea porque se vendió o - Porque no se espera que genere ningún beneficio económico futuro de uso. Cuando un activo esté sin utilizar o se haya retirado del uso, salvo en el caso en que se encuentre depreciado por completo, la administración Municipal no suspenderá la depreciación. Para validar el tratamiento del deterioro del valor de los activos ver la política “deterioro del valor de los activos generadores de efectivo” y/o “deterioro del valor de los activos no generadores de efectivo” esto según el manual de politicas contables definidas por la Alcaldia Municipal de Soacha. PROPIEDADES DE INVERSION CUENTAS POR COBRAR PROPIEDADES PLANTA Y EQUIPOS PRESENTACION DE ESTADOS FINANCIEROS POLITICAS CONTABLES Y CAMBIOS EN LAS ESTIMACIONES Y CONVERSIONES INVERSIONES DE ADMINISTRACION DE LIQUIDEZ BIENES DE USO PUBLICO BIENES HISTORICOS Y CULTURALES ARRENDAMIENTOS ACTIVOS INTANGIBLES DETERIORO DEL VALOR DE LOS ACTIVOS GENERADORES DE EFECTIVO DETERIORO DEL VALOR DE LOS ACTIVOS NO GENERADORES DE EFECTIVO CUENTAS POR PAGAR COSTOS DE FINANCIAMIENTO BENEFICIOS A LOS EMPLEADOS PROVISIONES PASIVOS CONTINGENTES ACTIVOS CONTINGENTES INGRESOS DE TRANSACCIONES CON CONTRAPRESTACION INGRESOS DE TRANSACCIONES SIN CONTRAPRESTACION HECHOS OCURRIDOS DESPUES DEL PERIODO CONTABLE POLITICAS CONTABLES SOACHA IDENTIFICACIONNUMERO SOA-01 SOA-02 SOA-03 SOA-04 SOA-15 SOA-16 SOA-05 SOA-06 SOA-07 SOA-08 SOA-09 SOA-10 SOA-17 SOA-18 SOA-19 SOA-20 SOA-21 SOA-11 SOA-12 SOA-13 SOA-14
  7. 7. Ingresos Recursos Propios Gratuidad y Sistema General de Participacion Calidad Educativa adaptacion a las Normas Internacionales de Contabilidad Pública (NICSP) NOTA 1. EFECTIVO Y EQUIVALENTES DEL EFECTIVO Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Cuenta Corriente 499.227.075 565.066.171 -65.839.096 Cuenta Ahorros 1.733.349 29.665.064 -27.931.715 TOTAL EFECTIVO Y EQUIVALENTES AL EFECTIVO 500.960.424 594.731.235 -93.770.811 TIPO DE CUENTA NÚMERO DE CUENTA Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 CORRIENTE 110-058-00007-6 466.202.827 CORRIENTE 110-058-000144-7 44.332.731 AHORROS 220-058-04669-9 1.733.350 NOTA 2. INVERSIONES Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación inversiones de administración de liquidez en títulos de deuda 0 0 0 INVERSIONES E INSTRUMENTOS DERIVADOS 0 0 0 NOTA 3. CUENTAS POR COBRAR Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Sistema General de Participaciones - Participación para educación 0 0 0 Otras transferencias 0 0 Otras cuentas por cobrar 0 0 0 TOTAL CUENTAS POR COBRAR 0 0 0 NOTA 4. PROPIEDAD PLANTA Y EQUIPO Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación MAQUINARIA Y EQUIPO 75.551.577 57.041.077 18.510.500 El efectivo y equivalentes de efectivo al 30 de JUNIO de 2020 incluyen los siguientes componentes: Los ingresos provenientes de recursos propios solo reconocerá los ingresos una vez haya prestado el servicio, como arrendamientos de tienda escolar o certificados y constancias solicitadas de los Educandos Una Cuenta Corriente No 11005800007-6 en el Banco popular, denominada CUENTA MAESTRA, que por orden del Ministerio de Educación, se deben hacer los pagos a los proveedores de bienes y servicios, solo por transferencia, con saldo contable debidamente conciliado. Una Cuenta Corriente, No 110-058-00144-7, en el Banco Popular, cuenta en donde consignan los recursos propios (Certificados y Constancias y Arrendamiento de Tienda Escolar y Papelería) y las transferencias del municipio. Esta cuenta presenta un saldo contable debidamente conciliado. Una cuenta de Ahorros, No. 220-058-04669-9, en el Banco popular esta se dnomina CUENTA PAGADORA para pago de servicios publicos e impuestos. De acuerdo a la Resolución 533 de 2015 de la Contaduría General de la Nación, el proceso de preparación para adaptarnos a las Normas Internacionales de Contabilidad Pública (NICSP), a implementar a partir de enero 01 de 2018, la cual fue prorrogada su aplicación por un año según la Resolución 693 de 2016. El movimiento de las propiedades, planta y equipo para el año 2020 corte 30 de JUNIO es el siguiente, esta propiedad planta y equipo corresponde a los activos reales de la institucion a la fecha: La Institucion Educativa LAS VILLAS No cuenta con inversiones e instrumentos financieros con corte al 30 de JUNIO de 2020 De acuerdo al artículo 355 de la ley 1819 de 2016(Reforma Tributaria) finalizamos el proceso de saneamiento y depuración contable el 30 de DICIEMBRE de 2018 La Institucion Educativa LAS VILLAS cuenta con cuentas pendientes de cobro con corte al 30 de JUNIO de 2020 Se continúa con el proceso de depuración en coordinación con el comité tecnico de sostenibilidad contable de la institucion creado mendiante Resolución, del rubro Propiedad Planta y Equipo y Bienes de Uso Público. Los ingresos recibidos estan conformados por Recursos Propios, Gratuidad y sistema general de participacion Calidad Educativa, estos son: Estos Ingresos corresponde a lo girado por el Ministerio de Educacion mediante resolución gratuidad ingresando directamente a la cuenta maestra de la institucion y Sistema General de Participacion Calidad Educativa mediante el municipio quien gira a cada institucion de acuerdo a sus necesidades REVELACIONES ESPECIFICAS AL 30 de JUNIO DE 2020
  8. 8. EQUIPO MÉDICO Y CIENTÍFICO 8.773.000 8.823.000 -50.000 MUEBLES, ENSERES Y EQUIPO DE OFICINA 337.512.545 423.922.677 -86.410.132 EQUIPOS DE COMUNICACIÓN Y COMPUTACIÓN 292.875.900 357.621.150 -64.745.250 EQUIPOS DE TRANSPORTE, TRACCIÓN Y ELEVACIÓN 0 0 0 EQUIPOS DE COMEDOR, COCINA, DESPENSA Y HOTELERÍA 2.900.000 2.900.000 0 BIENES DE ARTE Y CULTURA 0 0 0 Equipo De Musica 50.111.077 50.111.077 0 Equipo De Recreacion Y Deporte 830.000 830.000 0 Equipo De Enseñanza 6.100.000 6.100.000 0 Herramientas Y Accesorios 0 0 0 Equipos De Ayuda Audiovisual 18.510.500 0 18.510.500 Otra Maquinaria Y Equipo 0 0 0 Equipo De Laboratorio 8.773.000 8.823.000 -50.000 Muebles Y Enseres 337.512.545 423.922.677 -86.410.132 Equipo Y Maquina De Oficina 0 0 0 Otros Muebles, Enseres Y Equipos De Oficina 0 0 0 Equipo De Comunicación 46.542.300 63.598.550 -17.056.250 Equipo De Computación 246.333.600 294.022.600 -47.689.000 Equipo De Restaurante Y Cafeteria 2.900.000 2.900.000 0 Maquinaria Y Equipo -50.102.095 -45.286.969 -4.815.126 Equipo Medico Y Cientifico -8.773.000 -8.823.000 50.000 Muebles, Enseres Y Equipo De Oficina -317.805.434 -399.325.822 81.520.388 Equipos De Comunicación Y Computación -291.778.385 -342.463.436 50.685.051 Equipos de transporte, tracción y elevación 0 0 0 Equipos De Comedor, Cocina, Despensa Y Hoteleria -1.849.173 -1.499.169 -350.004 Bienes de arte y cultura 0 0 0 TOTAL PROPIEDAD PLANTA Y EQUIPO 47.304.935 52.909.508 -5.604.573 NOTA 05. OTROS ACTIVOS Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Seguros 0 0 0 Licencias 0 0 0 Softwares 0 0 0 Software 0 0 0 TOTAL OTROS ACTIVOS 0 0 0 NOTA 06. PASIVOS PASIVOS FINANCIEROS CORRIENTES Concepto Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Préstamos banca comercial 0 0 0 Préstamos del Gobierno General 0 0 0 Otros préstamos 0 0 0 TOTAL PRESTAMOS POR PAGAR 0 0 0 PASIVOS FINANCIEROS NO CORRIENTES Concepto Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Préstamos banca comercial 0 0 0 Préstamos del Gobierno General 0 0 0 Otros préstamos 0 0 0 TOTAL PRESTAMOS POR PAGAR 0 0 0 TOTAL PASIVOS FINANCIEROS 0 0 0 NOTA 07. CUENTAS POR PAGAR Y OTRAS CUENTAS POR PAGAR ADQUISICIÓN DE BIENES Y SERVICIOS NACIONALES La Institucion Educativa con corte al 30 de JUNIO de 2020, no cuenta con otros activos que puedan hacer parte de la institucion. El detalle de los Pasivos Financieros se compone de la siguiente forma, al corte 30 de JUNIO 2020: Los Pasivos Financieros No corrientes hacen referencia a los creditos que pueda tener la institucion a largo plazo con cualquier entidad en moneda local, el Largo plazo es superior a un año. A corte del 30 de JUNIO la intituticion Educativa no cuenta con Prestamos a Largo plazo por pagar. El detalle de las cuentas por pagar y otras cuentas por pagar se componen de la siguiente forma, al 30 de JUNIO 2020: Los Pasivos Financieros corrientes hacen referencia a los creditos que pueda tener la institucion a corto plazo con cualquier entidad en moneda local, el corto plazo es inferior a un año. A corte del 30 de JUNIO la intituticion Educativa no cuenta con Prestamos por pagar.
  9. 9. Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Bienes y servicios 617.000 524.496 92.504 Proyectos de inversión 0 0 0 TOTAL ADQUISICIÓN DE BIENES Y SERVICIOS NACIONALES 617.000 524.496 92.504 La Institucion Educativa con corte al 30 de JUNIO, tenia cuentas pendientes de pago asi: EDUARDO GUTIERREZ AGUILAR 617.000 RECURSOS A FAVOR DE TERCEROS Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Recaudos por clasificar 0 0 0 TOTAL RECURSOS A FAVOR DE TERCEROS 0 0 0 OTRAS CUENTAS POR PAGAR Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Seguros 0 0 0 Gastos legales 0 0 0 Cheques no cobrados o por reclamar 0 0 0 Servicios públicos 0 0 0 Comisiones 0 0 0 Honorarios 0 0 0 Servicios 0 0 0 otras cuentas por pagar 0 0 0 TOTAL OTRAS CUENTAS POR PAGAR 0 0 0 NOTA 08. PASIVO POR IMPUESTOS CORRIENTES Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Honorarios 95.471 1.026.000 -930.529 Comisiones 0 0 0 Servicios 353.096 1.217.278 -864.182 Arrendamientos 0 0 0 Compras 230.575 1.252.000 -1.021.425 Impuesto a las Ventas Retenido 264.157 486.680 -222.523 Contratos de obra 0 0 0 Retención de impuesto de industria y comercio por compras 110.602 1.149.600 -1.038.998 Retención de impuesto de industria y comercio por ventas 0 0 0 Otras retenciones 0 0 0 TOTAL PASIVO POR IMPUESTOS CORRIENTES 1.053.901 5.131.558 -4.077.657 NOTA 09. OTROS PASIVOS Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Anticipos sobre ventas de bienes y servicios 0 0 0 Otros avances y anticipos 0 0 0 Anticipo impuesto de renta 0 0 0 TOTAL OTROS PASIVOS 0 0 0 NOTA 10. PATRIMONIO DE LAS ENTIDADES DE GOBIERNO El Capital Fiscal a 30 de JUNIO se compone de la siguiente manera: Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Capital Fiscal 52.875.155 52.875.155 0 TOTAL CAPITAL FISCAL 52.875.155 52.875.155 0 Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Excedente del ejercicio 491.307.846 556.664.355 -65.356.509 Déficit del ejercicio 0 0 0 TOTAL RESULTADOS DEL EJERCICIO 491.307.846 556.664.355 -65.356.509 La Institucion Educativa con corte al 30 de JUNIO, no tenia cuentas pendientes de pago. Otros pasivos corresponden a los recursos recibidos por anticipado, pero la institucion no cuenta con ingresos o anticipos a corte del 30 de JUNIO 2020 El saldo de impuestos por pagar corresponde a las retenciones a titulo de renta realizadas a las personas naturales o juridicas que hallan realizo un bien o servicio a la institucion dentro del periodo con corte al 30 de JUNIO:
  10. 10. El resultado del ejercicio con corte a 30 de JUNIO de 2020 es: 491.307.846 Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Excedente acumulado 2.411.457 32.445.179 -30.033.722 Déficit acumulado 0 0 0 TOTAL RESULTADOS DE EJERCICIOS ANTERIORES 2.411.457 32.445.179 -30.033.722 Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación En especie 0 0 0 TOTAL SUPERAVIT POR DONACIONES 0 0 0 Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Depreciacion de propiedades,planta y equipo 0 0 0 TOTAL DETERIORO POR UTILIZACION DE BIENES DE BEN.Y USO PUBLICO 0 0 0 NOTA 11. IMPACTOS POR LA TRANSICIÓN AL NUEVO MARCO DE REGULACIÓN TOTAL IMPACTOS POR LA TRANSICIÓN AL NUEVO MARCO DE REGULACIÓN RESOLUCION 533 DE 2015 0 0 0 NOTA 12. INGRESOS Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Servicios conexos a la educación 8.509.800 5.431.250 3.078.550 TOTAL INGRESOS POR VENTA DE SERVICIOS 8.509.800 5.431.250 3.078.550 Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Participación para educación 337.700.585 311.637.264 26.063.321 TOTAL INGRESOS POR TRANSFERENCIAS 337.700.585 311.637.264 26.063.321 Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Otras Transferencias 0 0 0 TOTAL INGRESOS POR OTRAS TRANSFERENCIAS 0 0 0 Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Intereses sobre depósitos en instituciones financieras 1.414.267 48.509 1.365.758 Otros ingresos financieros 0 0 0 Cuentas por pagar 0 0 0 Otros ajustes por diferencia en cambio 0 0 0 Excedentes financieros 418.716.047 500.336.351 -81.620.304 Arrendamiento operativo 1.633.000 7.802.000 -6.169.000 Contratos para la gestión de servicios públicos 0 0 0 Recuperaciones 0 18.000 -18.000 Donaciones 0 0 0 Aprovechamientos 0 0 0 Otros ingresos diversos 0 0 0 TOTAL OTROS INGRESOS 421.763.314 508.204.860 -86.441.546 El impacto por transicion con corte al 30 de JUNIO, saldo que tenia la institucion con corte al 30 de DIciembre de 2017, y se realiza la depuracion del mismo según instructivos de la Contaduria General de la Nacion 002 de Mayo de 2015 segun numeral 1.3.1 literal a y 003 de JUNIO de 2018 segun numeral 3 literal b. el cual con corte al 30 de JUNIO del 2019 se reclasifica a deficit acumulado. segun instrucciones de la contaduria general. Estos Ingresos corresponde a lo girado por Sistema General de Participacion Calidad Educativa mediante el municipio quien gira de acuerdo a la necedidad de la institucion, con corte al 30 de JUNIO se recibio por parte del municipio para gastos de servicios publicos El comportamiento de los ingresos netos con corte al 30 de JUNIO de 2020 correspode a: Estos Ingresos corresponde a lo girado por el Ministerio de Educacion mediante resolución gratuidad ingresando directamente a la cuenta maestra de la institucion, con corte al 30 de JUNIO. Estos ingresos corresponde a los pagos realizados por los alumnos o exalumnos para certificados o constancias que requieren estos valores solo se reciben mediante consignacion a la cuenta denominada "Recursos Propios". Estos Ingresos corresponde a lo girado por el Ministerio de Educacion mediante resolución gratuidad ingresando directamente a la cuenta maestra de la institucion y Sistema General de Participacion Calidad Educativa mediante el municipio quien gira de acuerdo a la necedidad de la institucion, con corte al 30 de JUNIO:
  11. 11. NOTA 13. GASTOS DE ADMINISTRACION Y OPERACIÓN Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Estudios y proyectos 19.977.600 0 19.977.600 Materiales y suministros 16.012.000 27.638.000 -11.626.000 Mantenimiento 162.834.875 135.529.381 27.305.494 Reparaciones 0 0 0 Servicios públicos 34.711.013 40.625.965 -5.914.952 Impresos, publicaciones, suscripciones y afiliaciones 11.636.600 8.017.500 3.619.100 Fotocopias 0 0 0 Comunicaciones y transporte 0 0 0 Seguros generales 0 6.064.866 -6.064.866 Promoción y divulgación 0 0 0 Capacitación docente 0 0 0 Materiales de educación 11.014.640 0 11.014.640 Diseños y estudios 0 0 0 eventos Culturales 0 0 0 Elementos de aseo, lavandería y cafetería 0 0 0 Contratos de aprendizaje 0 0 0 Gastos legales 0 0 0 Comisiones 0 0 0 Honorarios 4.770.000 4.500.000 270.000 Servicios 6.860.000 6.860.000 0 Otros gastos generales 0 0 0 TOTAL GASTOS DE ADMINISTRACION Y OPERACIÓN 267.816.728 229.235.712 38.581.016 NOTA 14. GASTOS FINANCIEROS Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Gravamen a los movimientos financieros 773.684 605.773 167.911 Otros impuestos 0 0 0 Servicios financieros 93.763 256.708 -162.945 Otros gastos financieros 0 0 0 TOTAL GASTOS FINANCIEROS 867.447 862.481 4.966 NOTA 15. DETERIORO, DEPRECIACIONES, AMORTIZACIONES Y PROVISIONES Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Maquinaria y equipo 2.638.944 1.408.422 1.230.522 Equipo médico y científico 0 0 0 Muebles, enseres y equipo de oficina 3.295.010 18.748.782 -15.453.772 Equipos de comunicación y computación 1.872.722 18.178.620 -16.305.898 Equipos de transporte, tracción y elevación 0 0 0 Equipos de comedor, cocina, despensa y hotelería 175.002 175.002 0 Bienes de arte y cultura 0 0 0 TOTAL DETERIORO, DEPRECIACIONES, AMORTIZACIONES Y PROVISIONES 7.981.678 38.510.826 -30.529.148 Esta es la Depreciacion que se le realiza a los Activos Fijos de la intitucion por el metodo de linea recta, según su vida util. NOTA 16. CIERRE DE INGRESOS, GASTOS Y COSTOS Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Cierre de ingresos, gastos y costos 0 0 0 Los Gastos Financieros, hacen referencias a los impuestos, contribuciones y tasas cobradas por las entidades financieras en este caso el gravamen a los movimientos financiero corresponde al 4 x mil y otros impuestos hacen referencia a comisiones o demas impuestos bancarios que cobran, a corte del 30 de JUNIO la institucion solicito a la Entidad Financiera (Banco Bogota), exonerar de dicho cobro, ya que corresponde a una cuenta maestra y esta por su denominacion se encuentra excenta de dichos valores. Los otros gastos corresponde a ajustes al peso al momento de realizar el pago de impuestos de retencion en la fuente, y los gastos bancarios que esta generando la entidad financiera por (comisiones - iva) El comportamiento de los gastos de Administracion y Operacion con corte al 30 de JUNIO de 2020 se detalla asi: Los Arrendamientos Operativos corresponden a el arriendo que recibe la institucion por parte de la Tienda Escolar estos recursos se reciben en la cuenta de Recursos Propios. Los Gastos de administracion y operación, hacen referencias a los gastos normales de la institucion para su debido funcionamiento y mejorar de la misma, para beneficio de los Educandos y Docentes. El comportamiento de los gastos Financieros con corte al 30 de JUNIO de 2020 se detalla asi: Los Excedentes financieros corresponden a la Excedente que queda en el año inmediatamente anterior de la institucion y se distribuye a esta cuenta para poder realizar utilizacion de la misma en el año en curso. Los ingresos financieros que son los intereses ganados que genera el banco por el dinero que se pueda tener en cuenta de Ahorros
  12. 12. TOTAL CIERRE DE INGRESOS, GASTOS Y COSTOS 0 0 0 NOTA 17. SANEAMIENTO CONTABLE Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Incorporación de bienes 0 0 0 Incorporación de derechos 0 0 0 Retiro de obligaciones 0 611.222 -611.222 Saneamiento contable artículo 355-Ley 1819 de 2016 0 -611.222 611.222 TOTAL SANEAMIENTO CONTABLE 0 0 -611.222 Descripción Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2020 Saldo a JUNIO 30 de 2019 Variación Incorporación de obligaciones 0 0 0 Retiro de bienes 0 -250.231.868 250.231.868 Retiro de derechos 0 -6.017.579 6.017.579 Saneamiento contable artículo 355-Ley 1819 de 2016 0 0 0 TOTAL SANEAMIENTO CONTABLE 0 -256.249.447 256.249.447 Estan notas son parte integral de los estados financieros con corte a 30 de JUNIO de 2020 de la Intitucion Educativa LAS VILLAS. WILLIAM MANRIQUE FLOREZ RECTOR Esta Cuenta Solo se utiliza al final del periodo contable (entiendase periodo contable cierre Anual) para el Periodo 2020 corresponde a la depuracion realizada al inventario y saldos historicos por saneamiento contable realizados en el año 2018. corresponde a la depuracion realizada al inventario y saldos historicos por saneamiento contable realizados en el año 2018. Se registra el valor de los bienes o derechos incorporados, así como el valor de las obligaciones que se retiren, con un débito en la subcuenta que corresponda de la cuenta 8371-SANEAMIENTO CONTABLE ARTÍCULO 355-LEY 1819 DE 2016 y un crédito en la subcuenta 891571-Saneamiento contable artículo 355-Ley 1819 de 2016 de la cuenta 8915-DEUDORAS DE CONTROL POR CONTRA (CR). se registra el valor de los bienes o derechos que se retiren, así como el valor de las obligaciones que se incorporen, con un débito en la subcuenta 991531-Saneamiento contable artículo 355-Ley 1819 de 2016 de la cuenta 9915-ACREEDORAS DE CONTROL POR CONTRA (DB) y un crédito en la subcuenta que corresponda de la cuenta 9368-SANEAMIENTO CONTABLE ARTÍCULO 355-LEY 1819 DE 2016.

