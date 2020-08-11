Ejecuciones activas villas a junio 2020 (1).xlsx 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALCALDIA MUNICIPAL DE SOACHA SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION Y CULTURA DIRECCION ADMINISTRATIVA - AREA FINANCIERA EJECUCION PRESUP...
ALCALDIA MUNICIPAL DE SOACHA SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION Y CULTURA DIRECCION ADMINISTRATIVA - AREA FINANCIERA EJECUCION PRESUP...
ALCALDIA MUNICIPAL DE SOACHA SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION Y CULTURA DIRECCION ADMINISTRATIVA - AREA FINANCIERA EJECUCION PRESUP...
ALCALDIA MUNICIPAL DE SOACHA SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION Y CULTURA DIRECCION ADMINISTRATIVA - AREA FINANCIERA EJECUCION PRESUP...
ALCALDIA MUNICIPAL DE SOACHA SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION Y CULTURA DIRECCION ADMINISTRATIVA - AREA FINANCIERA EJECUCION PRESUP...
ALCALDIA MUNICIPAL DE SOACHA SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION Y CULTURA DIRECCION ADMINISTRATIVA - AREA FINANCIERA EJECUCION PRESUP...
  1. 1. ALCALDIA MUNICIPAL DE SOACHA SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION Y CULTURA DIRECCION ADMINISTRATIVA - AREA FINANCIERA EJECUCION PRESUPUESTAL ACTIVA NOMBRE RECTOR: WILLIAM A. MANRIQUE FLOREZ NOMBRE PAGADOR: MARIA EDILMA CAYCEDO GAMBOA PERIODO: ENERO A�O: 2020 NOMBRE INSTITUCION : I.E LAS VILLAS CODIGO FUT ARTICULO NOMBRE DEL RUBRO PRESUPUESTO INICIAL VIGENCIA ADICIONES REDUCCIONES TOTAL PRESUPUESTO DEFINITIVO FUENTE DEL RECURSO RECONOCIMIENT O MESES ANTERIORES RECONOCIMENT O DEL MES ACTUAL RECONOCIMIENT O ACUMULADOS INGRESOS RECIBIDOS MESES ANTERIORES INGRESOS RECIBIDOS DEL MES ACTUAL INGRESOS RECIBIDOS ACUMULADOS SALDO POR RECAUDAR PORCENTAJE DE EJECUCION 0110 .TI.A 1 INGRESOS EDUCATIVOS OPERACIONALES 26.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 26.000.000,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 1.951.000,00 1.951.000,00 0,00 1.951.000,00 1.951.000,00 24.049.000,00 7,50 0110. TI.A.1.1 1.1 Ingre. Acad�micos Educaci�n Formal Adultos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.2 1.2 Certificados Y Constancias 10.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 10.000.000,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 1.951.000,00 1.951.000,00 0,00 1.951.000,00 1.951.000,00 8.049.000,00 19,51 0110. TI.A.1.3 1.3 Derechos de Grado 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.4 1.4 Arriendos 16.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 16.000.000,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 16.000.000,00 0,00 0110. TI.A.1.4.1 1.4.1 Tienda Escolar 10.500.000,00 0,00 0,00 10.500.000,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 10.500.000,00 0,00 0110. TI.A.1.4.2 1.4.2 Otros- Papeler�a 5.500.000,00 0,00 0,00 5.500.000,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 5.500.000,00 0,00 0110. TI.A.1.5 1.5 Venta De Fotocopias 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.6 1.6 Actividades Extraescolares 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.7 1.7 Rendimientos financieros Operacionales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.8 1.8 Otros Ingresos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2. 2 TRANSFERENCIAS DE RECURSOS PUBLICOS 1.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 1.000.000,00 0,00 73.029,08 73.029,08 0,00 73.029,08 73.029,08 926.970,92 7,30 0110. TI.A.2.1 2.1 Transferencias Municipales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2.2 2.2 Transferencias de Gratuidad 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2.3 2.3 Transferencias de otros entes p�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2.4 2.4 Rendimientos financieros Transferencias 1.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 1.000.000,00 0,00 73.029,08 73.029,08 0,00 73.029,08 73.029,08 926.970,92 7,30 0110. TI.A.3. 3. RECURSOS DE CAPITAL 0,00 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 418.716.046,77 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1 3.1 Recursos del Balance 0,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.1 3.1.1 R. B Operacionales propios 0,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 R.B Propios 0,00 21.872.520,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.2 3.1.2 R. B Transferencias Municipales 0,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 R.B Municipales 0,00 270.000.476,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.2 R.P 3.1.2 R. B Transferencias Municipales - Reserva Presupuestal 0,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 R.B Municipales 0,00 70.131.899,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.3 3.1.3 R. B Transferencias de Gratuidad 0,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 R.B Gratuidad 0,00 55.837.087,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.4 3.1.4 R. B Transferencias de otros entes p�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.3.2 3.2 Rendimientos Financieros 0,00 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 874.064,77 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.3 3.3 Otros Recursos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! TOTAL INGRESOS 27.000.000,00 418.716.046,77 0,00 445.716.046,77 0,00 420.740.075,85 420.740.075,85 0,00 420.740.075,85 420.740.075,85 24.975.970,92 0,00
  2. 2. ALCALDIA MUNICIPAL DE SOACHA SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION Y CULTURA DIRECCION ADMINISTRATIVA - AREA FINANCIERA EJECUCION PRESUPUESTAL ACTIVA NOMBRE RECTOR: WILLIAM A. MANRIQUE FLOREZ NOMBRE PAGADOR: MARIA EDILMA CAYCEDO GAMBOA PERIODO: FEBRERO A�O: 2020 NOMBRE INSTITUCION : I.E LAS VILLAS CODIGO FUT ARTICULO NOMBRE DEL RUBRO PRESUPUESTO INICIAL VIGENCIA ADICIONES REDUCCIONES TOTAL PRESUPUESTO DEFINITIVO FUENTE DEL RECURSO RECONOCIMIENT O MESES ANTERIORES RECONOCIMENT O DEL MES ACTUAL RECONOCIMIENT O ACUMULADOS INGRESOS RECIBIDOS MESES ANTERIORES INGRESOS RECIBIDOS DEL MES ACTUAL INGRESOS RECIBIDOS ACUMULADOS SALDO POR RECAUDAR PORCENTAJE DE EJECUCION 0110 .TI.A 1 INGRESOS EDUCATIVOS OPERACIONALES 26.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 26.000.000,00 Recursos Propios 1.951.000,00 6.466.800,00 8.417.800,00 1.951.000,00 6.466.800,00 8.417.800,00 17.582.200,00 32,38 0110. TI.A.1.1 1.1 Ingre. Acad�micos Educaci�n Formal Adultos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 2.707.800,00 2.707.800,00 0,00 2.707.800,00 2.707.800,00 -2.707.800,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.2 1.2 Certificados Y Constancias 10.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 10.000.000,00 Recursos Propios 1.951.000,00 2.309.000,00 4.260.000,00 1.951.000,00 2.309.000,00 4.260.000,00 5.740.000,00 42,60 0110. TI.A.1.3 1.3 Derechos de Grado 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.4 1.4 Arriendos 16.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 16.000.000,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 1.450.000,00 1.450.000,00 0,00 1.450.000,00 1.450.000,00 14.550.000,00 9,06 0110. TI.A.1.4.1 1.4.1 Tienda Escolar 10.500.000,00 0,00 0,00 10.500.000,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 800.000,00 800.000,00 0,00 800.000,00 800.000,00 9.700.000,00 7,62 0110. TI.A.1.4.2 1.4.2 Otros- Papeler�a 5.500.000,00 0,00 0,00 5.500.000,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 650.000,00 650.000,00 0,00 650.000,00 650.000,00 4.850.000,00 11,82 0110. TI.A.1.5 1.5 Venta De Fotocopias 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.6 1.6 Actividades Extraescolares 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.7 1.7 Rendimientos financieros Operacionales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.8 1.8 Otros Ingresos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2. 2 TRANSFERENCIAS DE RECURSOS PUBLICOS 1.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 1.000.000,00 73.029,08 163.631,64 236.660,72 73.029,08 163.631,64 236.660,72 763.339,28 23,67 0110. TI.A.2.1 2.1 Transferencias Municipales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2.2 2.2 Transferencias de Gratuidad 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2.3 2.3 Transferencias de otros entes p�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2.4 2.4 Rendimientos financieros Transferencias 1.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 1.000.000,00 73.029,08 163.631,64 236.660,72 73.029,08 163.631,64 236.660,72 763.339,28 23,67 0110. TI.A.3. 3. RECURSOS DE CAPITAL 0,00 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1 3.1 Recursos del Balance 0,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.1 3.1.1 R. B Operacionales propios 0,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 R.B Propios 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.2 3.1.2 R. B Transferencias Municipales 0,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 R.B Municipales 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.2 R.P 3.1.2 R. B Transferencias Municipales - Reserva Presupuestal 0,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 R.B Municipales 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.3 3.1.3 R. B Transferencias de Gratuidad 0,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 R.B Gratuidad 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.4 3.1.4 R. B Transferencias de otros entes p�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.3.2 3.2 Rendimientos Financieros 0,00 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.3 3.3 Otros Recursos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! TOTAL INGRESOS 27.000.000,00 418.716.046,77 0,00 445.716.046,77 420.740.075,85 6.630.431,64 427.370.507,49 420.740.075,85 6.630.431,64 427.370.507,49 18.345.539,28 0,00
  3. 3. ALCALDIA MUNICIPAL DE SOACHA SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION Y CULTURA DIRECCION ADMINISTRATIVA - AREA FINANCIERA EJECUCION PRESUPUESTAL ACTIVA NOMBRE RECTOR: WILLIAM A. MANRIQUE FLOREZ NOMBRE PAGADOR: MARIA EDILMA CAYCEDO GAMBOA PERIODO: MARZO A�O: 2020 NOMBRE INSTITUCION : I.E LAS VILLAS CODIGO FUT ARTICULO NOMBRE DEL RUBRO PRESUPUESTO INICIAL VIGENCIA ADICIONES REDUCCIONES TOTAL PRESUPUESTO DEFINITIVO FUENTE DEL RECURSO RECONOCIMIENT O MESES ANTERIORES RECONOCIMENT O DEL MES ACTUAL RECONOCIMIENT O ACUMULADOS INGRESOS RECIBIDOS MESES ANTERIORES INGRESOS RECIBIDOS DEL MES ACTUAL INGRESOS RECIBIDOS ACUMULADOS SALDO POR RECAUDAR PORCENTAJE DE EJECUCION 0110 .TI.A 1 INGRESOS EDUCATIVOS OPERACIONALES 26.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 26.000.000,00 Recursos Propios 8.417.800,00 1.299.000,00 9.716.800,00 8.417.800,00 1.299.000,00 9.716.800,00 16.283.200,00 37,37 0110. TI.A.1.1 1.1 Ingre. Acad�micos Educaci�n Formal Adultos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 2.707.800,00 98.000,00 2.805.800,00 2.707.800,00 98.000,00 2.805.800,00 -2.805.800,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.2 1.2 Certificados Y Constancias 10.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 10.000.000,00 Recursos Propios 4.260.000,00 1.018.000,00 5.278.000,00 4.260.000,00 1.018.000,00 5.278.000,00 4.722.000,00 52,78 0110. TI.A.1.3 1.3 Derechos de Grado 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.4 1.4 Arriendos 16.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 16.000.000,00 Recursos Propios 1.450.000,00 183.000,00 1.633.000,00 1.450.000,00 183.000,00 1.633.000,00 14.367.000,00 10,21 0110. TI.A.1.4.1 1.4.1 Tienda Escolar 10.500.000,00 0,00 0,00 10.500.000,00 Recursos Propios 800.000,00 0,00 800.000,00 800.000,00 0,00 800.000,00 9.700.000,00 7,62 0110. TI.A.1.4.2 1.4.2 Otros- Papeler�a 5.500.000,00 0,00 0,00 5.500.000,00 Recursos Propios 650.000,00 183.000,00 833.000,00 650.000,00 183.000,00 833.000,00 4.667.000,00 15,15 0110. TI.A.1.5 1.5 Venta De Fotocopias 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.6 1.6 Actividades Extraescolares 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.7 1.7 Rendimientos financieros Operacionales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.8 1.8 Otros Ingresos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2. 2 TRANSFERENCIAS DE RECURSOS PUBLICOS 1.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 1.000.000,00 236.660,72 256.244.134,86 256.480.795,58 236.660,72 256.244.134,86 256.480.795,58 -255.480.795,58 25.648,08 0110. TI.A.2.1 2.1 Transferencias Municipales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2.2 2.2 Transferencias de Gratuidad 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 256.104.258,00 256.104.258,00 0,00 256.104.258,00 256.104.258,00 -256.104.258,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2.3 2.3 Transferencias de otros entes p�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2.4 2.4 Rendimientos financieros Transferencias 1.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 1.000.000,00 236.660,72 139.876,86 376.537,58 236.660,72 139.876,86 376.537,58 623.462,42 37,65 0110. TI.A.3. 3. RECURSOS DE CAPITAL 0,00 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1 3.1 Recursos del Balance 0,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.1 3.1.1 R. B Operacionales propios 0,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 R.B Propios 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.2 3.1.2 R. B Transferencias Municipales 0,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 R.B Municipales 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.2 R.P 3.1.2 R. B Transferencias Municipales - Reserva Presupuestal 0,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 R.B Municipales 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.3 3.1.3 R. B Transferencias de Gratuidad 0,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 R.B Gratuidad 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.4 3.1.4 R. B Transferencias de otros entes p�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.3.2 3.2 Rendimientos Financieros 0,00 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.3 3.3 Otros Recursos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! TOTAL INGRESOS 27.000.000,00 418.716.046,77 0,00 445.716.046,77 427.370.507,49 257.543.134,86 684.913.642,35 427.370.507,49 257.543.134,86 684.913.642,35 -239.197.595,58 0,00
  4. 4. ALCALDIA MUNICIPAL DE SOACHA SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION Y CULTURA DIRECCION ADMINISTRATIVA - AREA FINANCIERA EJECUCION PRESUPUESTAL ACTIVA NOMBRE RECTOR: WILLIAM A. MANRIQUE FLOREZ NOMBRE PAGADOR: MARIA EDILMA CAYCEDO GAMBOA PERIODO: ABRIL A�O: 2020 NOMBRE INSTITUCION : I.E LAS VILLAS CODIGO FUT ARTICULO NOMBRE DEL RUBRO PRESUPUESTO INICIAL VIGENCIA ADICIONES REDUCCIONES TOTAL PRESUPUESTO DEFINITIVO FUENTE DEL RECURSO RECONOCIMIENT O MESES ANTERIORES RECONOCIMENT O DEL MES ACTUAL RECONOCIMIENT O ACUMULADOS INGRESOS RECIBIDOS MESES ANTERIORES INGRESOS RECIBIDOS DEL MES ACTUAL INGRESOS RECIBIDOS ACUMULADOS SALDO POR RECAUDAR PORCENTAJE DE EJECUCION 0110 .TI.A 1 INGRESOS EDUCATIVOS OPERACIONALES 26.000.000,00 2.900.000,00 0,00 28.900.000,00 Recursos Propios 9.716.800,00 100.000,00 9.816.800,00 9.716.800,00 100.000,00 9.816.800,00 19.083.200,00 33,97 0110. TI.A.1.1 1.1 Ingre. Acad�micos Educaci�n Formal Adultos 0,00 2.900.000,00 0,00 2.900.000,00 2.805.800,00 0,00 2.805.800,00 2.805.800,00 0,00 2.805.800,00 94.200,00 96,75 0110. TI.A.1.2 1.2 Certificados Y Constancias 10.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 10.000.000,00 Recursos Propios 5.278.000,00 100.000,00 5.378.000,00 5.278.000,00 100.000,00 5.378.000,00 4.622.000,00 53,78 0110. TI.A.1.3 1.3 Derechos de Grado 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.4 1.4 Arriendos 16.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 16.000.000,00 Recursos Propios 1.633.000,00 0,00 1.633.000,00 1.633.000,00 0,00 1.633.000,00 14.367.000,00 10,21 0110. TI.A.1.4.1 1.4.1 Tienda Escolar 10.500.000,00 0,00 0,00 10.500.000,00 Recursos Propios 800.000,00 0,00 800.000,00 800.000,00 0,00 800.000,00 9.700.000,00 7,62 0110. TI.A.1.4.2 1.4.2 Otros- Papeler�a 5.500.000,00 0,00 0,00 5.500.000,00 Recursos Propios 833.000,00 0,00 833.000,00 833.000,00 0,00 833.000,00 4.667.000,00 15,15 0110. TI.A.1.5 1.5 Venta De Fotocopias 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.6 1.6 Actividades Extraescolares 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.7 1.7 Rendimientos financieros Operacionales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.8 1.8 Otros Ingresos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2. 2 TRANSFERENCIAS DE RECURSOS PUBLICOS 1.000.000,00 256.104.258,00 0,00 257.104.258,00 256.480.795,58 248.656,40 256.729.451,98 256.480.795,58 248.656,40 256.729.451,98 374.806,02 99,85 0110. TI.A.2.1 2.1 Transferencias Municipales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2.2 2.2 Transferencias de Gratuidad 0,00 256.104.258,00 0,00 256.104.258,00 256.104.258,00 0,00 256.104.258,00 256.104.258,00 0,00 256.104.258,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.2.3 2.3 Transferencias de otros entes p�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2.4 2.4 Rendimientos financieros Transferencias 1.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 1.000.000,00 376.537,58 248.656,40 625.193,98 376.537,58 248.656,40 625.193,98 374.806,02 62,52 0110. TI.A.3. 3. RECURSOS DE CAPITAL 0,00 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1 3.1 Recursos del Balance 0,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.1 3.1.1 R. B Operacionales propios 0,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 R.B Propios 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.2 3.1.2 R. B Transferencias Municipales 0,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 R.B Municipales 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.2 R.P 3.1.2 R. B Transferencias Municipales - Reserva Presupuestal 0,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 R.B Municipales 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.3 3.1.3 R. B Transferencias de Gratuidad 0,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 R.B Gratuidad 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.4 3.1.4 R. B Transferencias de otros entes p�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.3.2 3.2 Rendimientos Financieros 0,00 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.3 3.3 Otros Recursos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! TOTAL INGRESOS 27.000.000,00 677.720.304,77 0,00 704.720.304,77 684.913.642,35 348.656,40 685.262.298,75 684.913.642,35 348.656,40 685.262.298,75 19.458.006,02 0,00
  5. 5. ALCALDIA MUNICIPAL DE SOACHA SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION Y CULTURA DIRECCION ADMINISTRATIVA - AREA FINANCIERA EJECUCION PRESUPUESTAL ACTIVA NOMBRE RECTOR: WILLIAM A. MANRIQUE FLOREZ NOMBRE PAGADOR: MARIA EDILMA CAYCEDO GAMBOA PERIODO: MAYO A�O: 2020 NOMBRE INSTITUCION : I.E LAS VILLAS CODIGO FUT ARTICULO NOMBRE DEL RUBRO PRESUPUESTO INICIAL VIGENCIA ADICIONES REDUCCIONES TOTAL PRESUPUESTO DEFINITIVO FUENTE DEL RECURSO RECONOCIMIENT O MESES ANTERIORES RECONOCIMENT O DEL MES ACTUAL RECONOCIMIENT O ACUMULADOS INGRESOS RECIBIDOS MESES ANTERIORES INGRESOS RECIBIDOS DEL MES ACTUAL INGRESOS RECIBIDOS ACUMULADOS SALDO POR RECAUDAR PORCENTAJE DE EJECUCION 0110 .TI.A 1 INGRESOS EDUCATIVOS OPERACIONALES 26.000.000,00 2.900.000,00 0,00 28.900.000,00 Recursos Propios 9.816.800,00 100.000,00 9.916.800,00 9.816.800,00 100.000,00 9.916.800,00 18.983.200,00 34,31 0110. TI.A.1.1 1.1 Ingre. Acad�micos Educaci�n Formal Adultos 0,00 2.900.000,00 0,00 2.900.000,00 2.805.800,00 0,00 2.805.800,00 2.805.800,00 0,00 2.805.800,00 94.200,00 96,75 0110. TI.A.1.2 1.2 Certificados Y Constancias 10.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 10.000.000,00 Recursos Propios 5.378.000,00 100.000,00 5.478.000,00 5.378.000,00 100.000,00 5.478.000,00 4.522.000,00 54,78 0110. TI.A.1.3 1.3 Derechos de Grado 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.4 1.4 Arriendos 16.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 16.000.000,00 Recursos Propios 1.633.000,00 0,00 1.633.000,00 1.633.000,00 0,00 1.633.000,00 14.367.000,00 10,21 0110. TI.A.1.4.1 1.4.1 Tienda Escolar 10.500.000,00 0,00 0,00 10.500.000,00 Recursos Propios 800.000,00 0,00 800.000,00 800.000,00 0,00 800.000,00 9.700.000,00 7,62 0110. TI.A.1.4.2 1.4.2 Otros- Papeler�a 5.500.000,00 0,00 0,00 5.500.000,00 Recursos Propios 833.000,00 0,00 833.000,00 833.000,00 0,00 833.000,00 4.667.000,00 15,15 0110. TI.A.1.5 1.5 Venta De Fotocopias 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.6 1.6 Actividades Extraescolares 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.7 1.7 Rendimientos financieros Operacionales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.8 1.8 Otros Ingresos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2. 2 TRANSFERENCIAS DE RECURSOS PUBLICOS 1.000.000,00 337.700.585,00 0,00 338.700.585,00 256.729.451,98 81.977.732,08 338.707.184,06 256.729.451,98 81.977.732,08 338.707.184,06 -6.599,06 100,00 0110. TI.A.2.1 2.1 Transferencias Municipales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2.2 2.2 Transferencias de Gratuidad 0,00 337.700.585,00 0,00 337.700.585,00 256.104.258,00 81.596.327,00 337.700.585,00 256.104.258,00 81.596.327,00 337.700.585,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.2.3 2.3 Transferencias de otros entes p�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2.4 2.4 Rendimientos financieros Transferencias 1.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 1.000.000,00 625.193,98 381.405,08 1.006.599,06 625.193,98 381.405,08 1.006.599,06 -6.599,06 100,66 0110. TI.A.3. 3. RECURSOS DE CAPITAL 0,00 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1 3.1 Recursos del Balance 0,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.1 3.1.1 R. B Operacionales propios 0,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 R.B Propios 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.2 3.1.2 R. B Transferencias Municipales 0,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 R.B Municipales 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.2 R.P 3.1.2 R. B Transferencias Municipales - Reserva Presupuestal 0,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 R.B Municipales 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.3 3.1.3 R. B Transferencias de Gratuidad 0,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 R.B Gratuidad 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.4 3.1.4 R. B Transferencias de otros entes p�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.3.2 3.2 Rendimientos Financieros 0,00 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.3 3.3 Otros Recursos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! TOTAL INGRESOS 27.000.000,00 759.316.631,77 0,00 786.316.631,77 685.262.298,75 82.077.732,08 767.340.030,83 685.262.298,75 82.077.732,08 767.340.030,83 18.976.600,94 0,00
  6. 6. ALCALDIA MUNICIPAL DE SOACHA SECRETARIA DE EDUCACION Y CULTURA DIRECCION ADMINISTRATIVA - AREA FINANCIERA EJECUCION PRESUPUESTAL ACTIVA NOMBRE RECTOR: WILLIAM A. MANRIQUE FLOREZ jun.-20 NOMBRE PAGADOR: MARIA EDILMA CAYCEDO GAMBOA PERIODO: JUNIO A�O: 2020 NOMBRE INSTITUCION : I.E LAS VILLAS CODIGO FUT ARTICULO NOMBRE DEL RUBRO PRESUPUESTO INICIAL VIGENCIA ADICIONES REDUCCIONES TOTAL PRESUPUESTO DEFINITIVO FUENTE DEL RECURSO RECONOCIMIENT O MESES ANTERIORES RECONOCIMENT O DEL MES ACTUAL RECONOCIMIENT O ACUMULADOS INGRESOS RECIBIDOS MESES ANTERIORES INGRESOS RECIBIDOS DEL MES ACTUAL INGRESOS RECIBIDOS ACUMULADOS SALDO POR RECAUDAR PORCENTAJE DE EJECUCION 0110 .TI.A 1 INGRESOS EDUCATIVOS OPERACIONALES 26.000.000,00 2.900.000,00 0,00 28.900.000,00 Recursos Propios 9.916.800,00 226.000,00 10.142.800,00 9.916.800,00 226.000,00 10.142.800,00 18.757.200,00 35,10 0110. TI.A.1.1 1.1 Ingre. Acad�micos Educaci�n Formal Adultos 0,00 2.900.000,00 0,00 2.900.000,00 2.805.800,00 0,00 2.805.800,00 2.805.800,00 0,00 2.805.800,00 94.200,00 96,75 0110. TI.A.1.2 1.2 Certificados Y Constancias 10.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 10.000.000,00 Recursos Propios 5.478.000,00 226.000,00 5.704.000,00 5.478.000,00 226.000,00 5.704.000,00 4.296.000,00 57,04 0110. TI.A.1.3 1.3 Derechos de Grado 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.4 1.4 Arriendos 16.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 16.000.000,00 Recursos Propios 1.633.000,00 0,00 1.633.000,00 1.633.000,00 0,00 1.633.000,00 14.367.000,00 10,21 0110. TI.A.1.4.1 1.4.1 Tienda Escolar 10.500.000,00 0,00 0,00 10.500.000,00 Recursos Propios 800.000,00 0,00 800.000,00 800.000,00 0,00 800.000,00 9.700.000,00 7,62 0110. TI.A.1.4.2 1.4.2 Otros- Papeler�a 5.500.000,00 0,00 0,00 5.500.000,00 Recursos Propios 833.000,00 0,00 833.000,00 833.000,00 0,00 833.000,00 4.667.000,00 15,15 0110. TI.A.1.5 1.5 Venta De Fotocopias 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.6 1.6 Actividades Extraescolares 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.7 1.7 Rendimientos financieros Operacionales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.1.8 1.8 Otros Ingresos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 Recursos Propios 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2. 2 TRANSFERENCIAS DE RECURSOS PUBLICOS 1.000.000,00 337.700.585,00 0,00 338.700.585,00 338.707.184,06 407.667,87 339.114.851,93 338.707.184,06 407.667,87 339.114.851,93 -414.266,93 100,12 0110. TI.A.2.1 2.1 Transferencias Municipales 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2.2 2.2 Transferencias de Gratuidad 0,00 337.700.585,00 0,00 337.700.585,00 337.700.585,00 0,00 337.700.585,00 337.700.585,00 0,00 337.700.585,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.2.3 2.3 Transferencias de otros entes p�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.2.4 2.4 Rendimientos financieros Transferencias 1.000.000,00 0,00 0,00 1.000.000,00 1.006.599,06 407.667,87 1.414.266,93 1.006.599,06 407.667,87 1.414.266,93 -414.266,93 141,43 0110. TI.A.3. 3. RECURSOS DE CAPITAL 0,00 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 418.716.046,77 0,00 418.716.046,77 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1 3.1 Recursos del Balance 0,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 417.841.982,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.1 3.1.1 R. B Operacionales propios 0,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 R.B Propios 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 21.872.520,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.2 3.1.2 R. B Transferencias Municipales 0,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 R.B Municipales 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 270.000.476,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.2 R.P 3.1.2 R. B Transferencias Municipales - Reserva Presupuestal 0,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 R.B Municipales 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 70.131.899,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.3 3.1.3 R. B Transferencias de Gratuidad 0,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 R.B Gratuidad 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 55.837.087,00 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.1.4 3.1.4 R. B Transferencias de otros entes p�blicos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! 0110. TI.A.3.2 3.2 Rendimientos Financieros 0,00 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 874.064,77 0,00 874.064,77 0,00 100,00 0110. TI.A.3.3 3.3 Otros Recursos 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 #DIV/0! TOTAL INGRESOS 27.000.000,00 759.316.631,77 0,00 786.316.631,77 767.340.030,83 633.667,87 767.973.698,70 767.340.030,83 633.667,87 767.973.698,70 18.342.933,07 0,00

