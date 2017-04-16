5 articulación

COLEGIO BOLÍVAR DE SOACHA “Conoceréis la Verdad y la Verdad os hará libres”. San Juan 8,32 ÁREA DE ARTICULACIÓN – TALLER E...
SIDERURGIA INDUSTRIAL: Antes de 1857, el acero estaba disponible en pequeñas cantidades, producido por cementación u otros...
2. Por qué los inventos que escogió en el punto anterior le llamaron la atención. 3. Explique qué relación hay entre la in...
  1. 1. COLEGIO BOLÍVAR DE SOACHA “Conoceréis la Verdad y la Verdad os hará libres”. San Juan 8,32 ÁREA DE ARTICULACIÓN – TALLER EN CLASE GRADO: QUINTO ASIGNATURA: INTRODUCCIÓN A LA ARTICULACIÓN AÑO: 2017 PROPÓSITO: Que el estudiante conozca e identifique los inventos más importantes que han cambiado la historia de la humanidad y al mismo tiempo la relación que dichos inventos tienen con las ingenierías. TIEMPO: 2 Horas. METODOLOGÍA: El docente encargado formará grupos de tres estudiantes. Después repartirá el material bibliográfico (una hoja por grupo), a continuación los estudiantes realizaran la lectura de manera grupal, y responderán de manera individual en cada cuaderno. Al faltando diez minutos para finalizar la clase se socializarán las respuestas seleccionando un representante por cada grupo. LOS INVENTOS MÁS IMPORTANTES DE LA HISTORIA A lo largo de la Historia ha habido innumerables inventos, los cuales, con mayor o menor medida han contribuido a nuestro bienestar actual. Algunos de ellos se han convertido en parte indispensable de nuestras vidas, otros pasan desapercibidos por nosotros aunque son la parte esencial de todos y varios de ellos pasan al olvido por ser poco útiles. Según la época en la que pensemos nos encontraríamos con que podemos hacer una lista de los inventos más importantes de la misma pero si hubiera que elegir sólo los principales inventos de todas LA HISTORIA DE LA HUMANIDAD, entre ellos encontraríamos: EL FUEGO Se supone que el hombre prehistórico conoció el fuego por la erupción de un volcán, un incendio o la caída de un rayo. Pero no fue hasta hace 350.000 años cuando el hombre de Atapuerca comenzó a utilizarlo. En sus origines, el mayor problema residía en cuidarlo para mantenerlo encendido hasta que conocieron como encenderlo y alimentarlo con combustible. LA RUEDA: No se conoce muy bien cómo ni cuándo apareció. La primera prueba histórica que se tiene de su existencia se sitúa en torno al 3000 a.C y pertenece a la civilización mesopotámica (la famosa rueda de Ur). Esta es un disco de arcilla con un orificio central y otros más pequeños laterales. Muchos historiadores sostienen que la rueda es el invento que más ha cambiado la civilización. LA IMPRENTA: Según las investigaciones, la imprenta fue inventada por lo chinos y modificada por Johannes Gutenberg (hacia el 1450), al que se le atribuye la primera inventa con caracteres móviles (uno de los grandes hitos de la historia de la cultura). Permite la posibilidad de realizar tiradas de múltiples ejemplares de libros (cualquier texto.) facilitando el acceso de un mayor número de personas a ellos. ALFABETO: Antes de que el alfabeto empezara a usarse, para guardar información escrita se usaba un complejo sistema de símbolos pictográficos. Se cree que el primer sistema de escritura alfabética, una escritura proto-sinaica con consonantes, la inventó entre 1850 y 1700 a.C. un grupo de personas de habla semítica. La escritura se componía de 22 símbolos y se escribía de derecha a izquierda. PAPEL: Se cree que este importante invento chino existe desde 105 a.C. Un funcionario del gobierno, en la corte del emperador Cai Lun, de la dinastía Ho-di, descubrió que con la corteza de la morera, cáñamo, paños y redes de pesca se podía producir una pulpa con la que crear hojas para escribir. La técnica para crear papel se extendió poco a poco por Egipto, África y Europa. PÓLVORA: Mucho antes de que se inventar la bomba atómica, los alquimistas chinos descubrieron la pólvora en sus experimentos para buscar la inmortalidad. La dinastía Song la utilizó contra los Mongoles y siguieron desarrollándola. En el siglo XIII, los procedimientos para preparar la pólvora se extendieron por Europa y el mundo árabe. LA BRÚJULA: Es difícil definir de forma exacta los orígenes de la brújula. Se descubrió que eran usadas por las antiguas civilizaciones china y griega y está ampliamente extendida la idea de que los árabes llevaron el concepto de la brújula a Europa en el siglo X. El uso definitivo de la brújula magnética está registrado en el Mediterráneo en el siglo XII. LENTES ÓPTICAS: Se cree que Italia es el lugar de nacimiento de las lentes, que se hacían de cristal natural en el siglo XIII. Aunque después fue sustituido por vidrio, la visión que proporcionaban era borrosa. Finalmente, en 1730, Chester Moore Hall, un abogado inglés, inventó las primeras lentes acromáticas usando dos lentes de vidrio y dio un gran salto en este campo. LA MÁQUINA DE VAPOR: La primera máquina de vapor la patentó Thomas Savery, un ingeniero militar inglés, en 1698. Sin embargo, no fue hasta 1712 cuando un herrero inglés, Thomas Newcomen, inventó el motor atmosférico usando un pistón, con el que se utilizó esta máquina comercialmente en una mina. Después de unas cinco décadas, James Watt creó una versión muy mejorada que fue fundamental para la Revolución Industrial. El 'padre del ferrocarril', el cohete de Georfe Stephenson, en 1829. VACUNACIÓN: Aunque se atribuye a los chinos la invención de la variolación, precursora de la vacunación, recien en 1796, un físico y científico británico, Edward Jenner, descubrió la que sería la vacunación moderna. Su uso del virus de la viruela del ganado para curar la viruela resultó exitoso, lo que allanó el camino para las futuras investigaciones en este campo. Una anécdota interesante: el Dr. Jenner investigó su teoría después de escuchar a un ganadero decir: "Nunca tendré viruela porque ya tuve la viruela del ganado. Nunca tendré una cara fea y picada".
  2. 2. SIDERURGIA INDUSTRIAL: Antes de 1857, el acero estaba disponible en pequeñas cantidades, producido por cementación u otros procesos que restringían su uso. Pero sir Henry Bessemer inventó un proceso que permitía fundir hierro para convertirlo en acero de forma más rápida, sistema fue conocido como el proceso Bessemer. Esto permitió la producción de grandes cantidades de acero de buena calidad sin grandes costes, un gran salto para la civilización moderna. MOTOR DE COMBUSTIÓN INTERNA: El ingeniero belga Jean Joseph Etienne Lenoir fue el primero en construir un motor de combustión interna en 1858. Pero fue Nikolaus Otto, un ingeniero alemán, quién construyó con éxito el primer motor de cuatro tiempos en 1876. El triciclo de Karl Benz, de 1885, el primer automóvil que usó un motor de combustión interna. A Benz, el pionero fundador de Mercedes-Benz, se le concedió una patente por la creación. RADIO: Se le atribuye al inventor italiano Guglielmo Marconi el desarrollo y la transmisión de la señal de radio trasatlántica por primera vez en 1901. Antes de esto, otros científicos como Nikola Tesla y Nathan Stufflefield trabajaron en el desarrollo de esta tecnología. De hecho, Tesla es ahora reconocido como la primera persona que patentó la tecnología de la radio en 1893. La invención de la radio anunciaba el poder de los medios de comunicación electrónicos. EL AVIÓN: El 17 de diciembre de 1903, los hermanos estadounidenses, Wilbur y Orville Wright, inventaron el primer avión del mundo. Wilbur voló durante 59 segundos a una altura de 259.6 metros. Los hermanos siguieron trabajando en el modelo y, finalmente, construyeron el primer avión totalmente práctico dos años después. Los Wright se inspiraron en los diseños del aviador alemán Otto Lilienthal, que desgraciadamente murió durante uno de sus experimentos. COMPUTADORA PERSONAL: El desarrollo del primer microprocesador en 1971 por Ted Hoff, ingeniero de Intel, dio lugar a grandes cambios en el mundo de las computadoras. La década de 1970 vio a varias personas como Paul G. Allen, Bill Gates, Steve Jobs y Stephen Wozniak provocar una revolución que dio lugar al microordenador, que era fácil de usar y económicamente rentable. LA BOMBILLA: ¿Cuándo apareció? En el año 1879. ¿Quién fue su inventor? Thomas Alva Edison. Fines que cumple: Alumbramiento en horas sin luz o en lugares donde no hay luminosidad. Funcionamiento: Dispone de un globo de cristal en el que se hace un vacío y dentro del cual se halla un filamento que al ser atravesado por una corriente eléctrica emite luz visible. EL FRIGORÍFICO: ¿Cuándo apareció? En 1876. ¿Quién lo inventó? Charles Tellier, ingeniero francés. Fines que cumple: Permitir alargar el buen estado de alimentos perecederos a unas temperaturas óptimas. Funcionamiento: El frigorífico consta básicamente de un termostato para regular el frío del interior, el cual controla un compresor cargado de un gas. Por un proceso de compresión y descompresión de este gas se entrega frío al interior del frigorífico y se saca el calor a través de la rejilla de la parte posterior. EL TELÉFONO: En 1876. ¿Quién lo inventó? Alexander Graham Bell.Fines que cumple: Permitir una comunicación entre personas que se encuentran en lugares físicos distintos. Funcionamiento: Un teléfono está formado por dos circuitos que funcionan juntos: el circuito de conversación (que es la parte analógica) y el circuito de marcación (que se encarga de la marcación y la llamada). Tanto las señales de voz como las de marcación y llamada (señalización), así como la alimentación, comparten el mismo par de hilos. A través de estos hilos viajan señales permitiendo la comunicación. LA TELEVISIÓN: ¿Cuándo apareció? En 1884 con la invención por parte de Paul Nipkow de la primera televisión electromecánica. ¿Quién la inventó? La televisión electrónica (que es la que actualmente utilizamos) la inventó Vladimir Zworykin (ingeniero ruso inventor del tubo de rayos catódicos en 1923). Fines que cumple: Entretenimiento principalmente de la sociedad, además de mantener informados a nivel internacional de los acontecimientos que ocurren de relevancia mundial y nacional. La televisión de tubo catódico funciona mediante un proceso electrónico que convierte las ondas electromagnéticas que le llegan en una rápida secuencia de imágenes y sonidos que reproducen la realidad. EL AUTOMÓVIL: ¿Cuándo apareció? El automóvil, tal como se conoce en la actualidad apareció por primera vez en 1886. ¿Quién lo inventó? Este primer automóvil fue creado por Karl Benz y poco tiempo después otros pioneros presentaron sus modelos hasta que en 1910 Henry Ford comenzó a producirlos en cadena de montaje. A través de la entrada del combustible al motor se desencadenan una serie de reacciones que conllevan la puesta en funcionamiento del motor y del automóvil. INTERNET: ¿Cuándo apareció? Internet comenzó a gestarse en los años sesenta, pudiendo considerarse su año de aparición en 1983. ¿Quiénes comenzaron a gestarla? A principio de la década de los setenta, fue el ejército de los Estados Unidos de Norteamérica quien comenzó a gestarla con el fin de conectar en una red los ordenadores con que estaban dotando a sus distintos centros. Fines que cumple: Actualmente es el medio mediante el cual millones de usuarios de todo el mundo se comunican e obtienen información de todo tipo. CONCLUSIÓN: A lo largo de toda nuestra historia, han nacido valiosos inventores, gracias a los cuales hemos evolucionado. Desde el más simple invento, como puede ser lo que consideramos que es una escoba (invento español de 1956) hasta el invento más complejo que actualmente existe, han necesitado la inventiva y el ingenio de personas que deseaban satisfacer nuestras necesidades. Tomado de: http://borjatercero.blogspot.com.co/los-inventos- más-importantes-de-la-humanidad/ ACTIVIDAD 1. Escriba la reseña y realice un dibujo (de cada uno) de los 5 inventos que más le llamaron la atención.
  3. 3. 2. Por qué los inventos que escogió en el punto anterior le llamaron la atención. 3. Explique qué relación hay entre la ingeniería y los inventos.

