презентация нпц.экоприн

Научно-Производственный Центр «ЭКОПРИН», Москва Биопротеин из метана Белковый витаминный концентрат 2016 год 1
Микроорганизмы нано-параметров решают макро-задачи государственной важности:  Укрепление сырьевой базы кормопроизводства....
Биотехнология, в отличие от других технологий, базируется на применении уникальных инструментов – высокопродуктивных промы...
«Метан - наиболее распространенный на Земле органический газ наивысшей степени восстановленности. Не удивительно поэтому, ...
Наука проекта 5 MMO NADH + 02 CH3OHCH4 02 HCOOH 02 C02 NH3 Biomass Methylococcus capsulatus Внешний вид и структура биосин...
 Метан природного газа.  Метан попутного нефтяного газа.  Метан угольных пластов и шахт.  Метан биогаза при переработк...
*На метане природного газа Производство биопротеина: 7 НПЦ «ЭКОПРИН» НТЦ «ЭКОПРИН»
 8 *На метане попутного нефтяного газа Все технологические процессы оформляются в компактное высоконадежное, эксплуатабел...
Технологическая схема извлечения и использования шахтного метана: 1 − угольные пласты; 2 − дегазационная система шахты; 3 ...
10 *На метане биогаза НПЦ «ЭКОПРИН»
*Изготовление основного технологического оборудования стационарных заводов (ноу-хау). *Изготовление мобильных технологичес...
Биомасса может служить сырьём для производства ряда соединений, которые применяются в других производствах: * нуклеиновые ...
Биопротеин ТУ 11249895-12-09-92 химсостав: 13 *Массовая доля сырого протеина до 79 %; массовая доля золы не более 10 %; ма...
Биопротеин «Наставление по применению биопротеина (гаприн) в комбикормах и белково-витаминных добавках (БВД) для сельскохо...
ФГБНУ ВНИИФБиП «Всероссийский научно-исследовательский институт физиологии, биохимии и питания животных», РФ, 249013, Калу...
Биопротеин – эффект от применения. 16  В 1 кг биопротеина (гаприн) натуральной влажности содержится 1,1 кормовых единиц, ...
Интерес к теме проявляют Регионы РОССИИ Воронежская, Ростовская, Курганская, Смоленская, Иркутская, Кемеровская, Волгоград...
История и география производства биопротеина Промышленное производство на заводе БВК в г. Светлый Яр В Советском Союзе в 1...
Технология 19 Технологический процесс получения биопротеина (гаприн) является непрерывным и состоит из следующих основных ...
Рынок биопротеина в России неуклонно растет, особенно на фоне взаимных санкций. Дефицит кормового белка в досанкционный пе...
 Себестоимость 1 тонны Гаприна в среднем составляет 800 Евро/тн., в зависимости от региональных нюансов территории базиро...
Экологические аспекты проекта ПРИЧИНЫЗАКРЫТИЯПРОИЗВОДСТВБЕЛКА ВСССР Недооценка требований ПДК с целью исключения попадания...
База реализации проектов Научно-технологическая Подразделения НИИ и ВУЗов медицинского, молекулярно- биологического и биох...
Исходя из вышеизложенного, учитывая многогранность темы, возможны различные варианты организации бизнеса: • региональные, ...
Спасибо за внимание Научно-Технический Центр «ЭКОПРИН» Россия, г.Москва ул.1-ая Фрезерная, д.2/1, кор. 2 E-mail: ntc.ecorp...
