презентация Methane eng

The biotechnology, unlike other technologies, is based on use of unique tools – highly productive industrial strains of mi...
"Methane - the most advanced organic gas on Earth with the greatest speed of restoration. Not surprisingly therefore that ...
Science of the project. 5 MMO NADH + 02 CH3OHCH4 02 HCOOH 02 C02 NH3 Biomass Methylococcus capsulatus Appearance and struc...
 Methane of natural gas.  Methane of associated oil gas.  Methane of coal layers and mines.  Biogas methane by process...
*On methane of natural gas Bioprotein production : 7 "Inter Bio Technology" “CentrStroyProekt"
 8 * On methane of associated oil gas. All technological processes are made out in compact highly reliable, comfortable f...
Technological scheme of extraction and use of mine methane: 1 − coal layers; 2 − decontamination system of mine; 3 − prepa...
10 *On methane of biogas "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
 Production of the basic manufacturing equipment of stationary plants (know-how).  Production of mobile technological co...
Biomass can serve as raw materials for production of a number of compounds which are applied in other productions:  nucle...
Bioprotein specifications 11249895-12-09-92 chemical composition : 13  A mass fraction of a crude protein to 79%; mass fr...
Bioprotein. "Manual on application of a bioprotein (gaprin) in compound feeds and the proteinaceous vitamin supplements (P...
 Federal public scientific institution VNIIFBIP "All-Russian research institute of physiology, biochemistry and food of a...
Bioprotein – effect from application. 16  1 kg of natural humidity bioprotein (gaprin) contain 1,1 fodder units, exchange...
Show interest to a subject : RUSSIAN regions Voronezh, Rostov, Kurgan, Smolensk, Irkutsk, Kemerovo, Volgograd Region, Kras...
Works on creation the industrial technology of receiving albumens from natural gas began in the Soviet Union in 1964. On t...
Technology. 19 Technological process of receiving a bioprotein (gaprin) is continuous and consists of the following main s...
The market of a bioprotein in Russia steadily grows, especially against mutual sanctions. Deficiency of fodder protein dur...
Ecological aspects of the project. THE REASONS OF CLOSING PROTEIN MANUFACTURES IN THE USSR  Underestimation of requiremen...
Base of the projects implementation. Academic and technological Divisions of scientific research institute and Higher educ...
Proceeding from the above, considering versatility of a subject, various options the business organization are possible: ...
Thank you for your attention! InterBioTechnology Latvia, Riga Mobile tel.: +371- 29279031; Tel.: +371- 67935859; E-mail: f...
презентация Methane eng

презентация Methane eng

  1. 1. «Inter Bio Technology» Riga, Latvia. Bioprotein of methane Protein vitamin concentrate «CentrStroyProekt» Moscow, Russia. 2015 1
  2. 2. Microorganisms nano - parameters solve macro - tasks of the state importance:  Strengthening of a raw materials base a forage production.  Development of animal husbandry, poultry farming and fish breeding.  Providing the food industry with safe raw materials.  Production of food, forages and raw materials instead of the import.  Increase of level of food security of the country.  Development of a raw materials base for pharmaceutics, medical, perfumery and other branches for account of products of deep processing of protein.  Decrease of ecology load from emissions in the atmosphere of methane and products of torch burning of oil and mine gases.  Diversification of export of natural gas with creation of a product with a bigger value added, including for export. 2 Aims and tasks of the project. "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  3. 3. The biotechnology, unlike other technologies, is based on use of unique tools – highly productive industrial strains of microorganisms. Those are also methane-oxidyzing strains, aerobic, obligate, thermophilic bacteria (methanotroph) which together with methaneproducing bacteria (methanogens), actively created and maintain the world in which we are live. Methanotrophic bacteria represent primary link of a food chain in the ocean. It predetermined an orientation of use of biomass of methanotroph as a forage and ingredient of compound feed in fish breeding, poultry farming and animal husbandry. 3 The biotechnology tool: Production strains of microorganisms genus Methylococcus, Methylocystes, Methylomonas. "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  4. 4. "Methane - the most advanced organic gas on Earth with the greatest speed of restoration. Not surprisingly therefore that methane- oxidyzing bacteria (methanotroph) using methane as a source of carbon and energy, are meeting everywhere in the nature. Possessing specific mechanisms of oxidation of methane and assimilation of carbon, and also ability to an nitrogen fixation, methanotrophs actively participate in a mineralization and biosynthesis of "live" organic substance". Galchenko V. F. "Methanotroph bacteria", GEOS, 2001. 4 Methane in biotechnology. "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  5. 5. Science of the project. 5 MMO NADH + 02 CH3OHCH4 02 HCOOH 02 C02 NH3 Biomass Methylococcus capsulatus Appearance and structure of biosynthesis. "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  6. 6.  Methane of natural gas.  Methane of associated oil gas.  Methane of coal layers and mines.  Biogas methane by processing waste. 6 Source of methane. "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  7. 7. *On methane of natural gas Bioprotein production : 7 "Inter Bio Technology" “CentrStroyProekt"
  8. 8.  8 * On methane of associated oil gas. All technological processes are made out in compact highly reliable, comfortable for operation and the ergonomic processing equipment placed in several standard 40-foot phytic containers for multimodal transportations. One of containers represents the household inhabited block with all conveniences to the operating personnel working on a shift method. "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  9. 9. Technological scheme of extraction and use of mine methane: 1 − coal layers; 2 − decontamination system of mine; 3 − preparation knot of methane-air mix; 4 − fermenter; 5 − knot of preparation a nutrient medium; 6 − station of preparation a suspension; 7 − station of dehydration and drying. 9 * On methane of coal layers and mines. "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  10. 10. 10 *On methane of biogas "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  11. 11.  Production of the basic manufacturing equipment of stationary plants (know-how).  Production of mobile technological complexes of bioconversion an associated petroleum gas and coal layers and mines methane (know-how).  A bundling, installation and running startup.  Current operation and creation the next generation equipment. 11 Machine-building business in structure of production a bioprotein. "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  12. 12. Biomass can serve as raw materials for production of a number of compounds which are applied in other productions:  nucleic acids;  poly-and oligosaccharides;  lipids, with the subsequent purification of phospholipids;  metalpeptides. Also this technology allows to keep protein part without change and to use it as a feed and food additive. 12 Deep processing of a bioprotein. "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  13. 13. Bioprotein specifications 11249895-12-09-92 chemical composition : 13  A mass fraction of a crude protein to 79%; mass fraction of ashes no more than 10%; mass fraction of moisture no more 10%.  The content of amino acids, totally - not less than 55%, including: lysine of 4,0-5,3%; tryptophane of 1,4-1,6%; arginine 2,3-3,5%; serine 1,2-2,3%; proline of 2,3-3,1%; alanine 4,2-4,8%; cystine of 0,3-0,5%; isoleucine of 2,6-3,0%; tyrosine 1,6-2,1%; histidine of 1,7-2,5%; aspartic acid 5,3- 5,8%; threonine 2,4-3,0%; glutamic acid 6,8-7,8%; valine 4,1 - 4,2%; leucine 4,5 - 4,9%; phenylalanine 2,3 - 2,9%; methionine 1,3 - 1,7%; glycine of 3,0 - 3,8%.  A product with the high content of vitamins of group B (especially B12), amino acids and microcells. Being full- fledged substitute of animal protein in difference from phytogenesis forages (including cereals and bean cultures), gaprin provides the balanced amino-acid food for animals. "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  14. 14. Bioprotein. "Manual on application of a bioprotein (gaprin) in compound feeds and the proteinaceous vitamin supplements (PVS) for farm animals, a bird and fish" the Ministry of Agriculture, 1994. 14 Animal species No more, %. protein compound feed Piglet 15 4 Pig 20 Yong Piglet 15 Poultry 15 4 Broilers 20 6 Calf 15 5 Fish weight to 50 g. 30 Fish weight to 200 g. 20 Fish of commodity weight 10 PVS for pigs 30 PVS for calves 25 12 "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  15. 15.  Federal public scientific institution VNIIFBIP "All-Russian research institute of physiology, biochemistry and food of animals", Russian Federation, 249013, Kaluga region, Borovsk.  VNITIP "The All-Russian research institute of technology of poultry farming", Russia, 141311, Moscow Region, Sergiev Posad, Ptitsegradskaya St., 10.  Federal public scientific institution NIIP "Research institute of food", 109240, Moscow, Ustyinsky Drive, house 2/14.  Public scientific institution SKNIIZh of Russian Academy of Agrarian Sciences "North Caucasian research institute of animal husbandry", the Russian Federation, 350055, Krasnodar Krai, Krasnodar, Pervomayskaya, 4.  Federal public scientific institution VIZh "The All-Russian research institute of animal husbandry of a name the academician L.K. Ernst", 142132, Moscow region, Podolsk area, settlement Dubrovitsi.  Public scientific institution of SIBNIIZH "Siberian research institute of animal husbandry of Russian Academy of Agrarian Sciences, 630501 settlement Krasnoobsk-1, p.o. box 470, Novosibirsk area, Novosibirsk Region, Russian Federation.  Public budgetary educational institution VPO RostGMU "The public budgetary educational institution of higher education "Rostov state university" Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Russian Federation", Russia, Rostov-on-Don, Nakhichevansky Lane, 29.  Federal public scientific institution GOSNIORKH "The state research institute of lake and river fishery", Russia, St. Petersburg, Makarov Embankment, 26.  It isn't toxic, doesn't have cancerogenic and cumulative action. The meat products, received with use of a gaprin in animals sterns are harmless to people – it is proved by long-term application of a bioprotein in animals sterns in Europe. EU: The directive 95/33/EU of July 10, 1995 and the Resolution No. 575/2011 of June 16, 2011 approved to use a bioprotein from methane in a forage for fishes and animals. 15 Bioprotein The list of the organizations which were carrying out complex tests and confirmed bioprotein harmlessness when developing Application Manual in 1994. "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  16. 16. Bioprotein – effect from application. 16  1 kg of natural humidity bioprotein (gaprin) contain 1,1 fodder units, exchange energy in MJ: for pigs - 12,18, for poultry -12,05, for cattle - 11,63.  One ton of a bioprotein allows to balance 20 tons of compound feeds on protein and in addition to receive to 1,5 tons of bird's meat, 15 thousand eggs and 0,8 tons of pork. "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  17. 17. Show interest to a subject : RUSSIAN regions Voronezh, Rostov, Kurgan, Smolensk, Irkutsk, Kemerovo, Volgograd Region, Krasnodar, Stavropol, Krasnoyarsk Territory, Republics of Sakha-Yakutia, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, Far Eastern Federal District, etc. Countries of the WORLD Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, China, Philippines, India, Trinidad and Tobago, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Mongolia, etc. 17 "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  18. 18. Works on creation the industrial technology of receiving albumens from natural gas began in the Soviet Union in 1964. On the experimental production about 300 tons of a proteinaceous and vitamin concentrate gaprin were developed monthly during 1985 - 1994. In total 40 thousand tons of a gaprin were made, including export. 1983 - 1989: it was planned in the USSR to construct plants on gaprin production in Tomsk, Orenburg and Komi ASSR with a total power up to 10 million tons per year. 18 History and geography of the bioprotein production .  Industrial production at Feed protein vitamin concentrate plant in Svetly Yar. "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  19. 19. Technology. 19 Technological process of receiving a bioprotein (gaprin) is continuous and consists of the following main stages: * Preparation of a nutritious substratum and cultivation of seed pure culture. * Biomass fermentation. * Division of cultural liquid. * Condensation of microbic suspension. * Biomass inactivation. * Drying, packing, packing of a ready product. * Purification of reverse technological water. "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  20. 20. The market of a bioprotein in Russia steadily grows, especially against mutual sanctions. Deficiency of fodder protein during the period before sanctions in Russia was estimated at 2 million tons per year. In the world deficiency of protein is estimated at 30 million tons in a year. The closest competitor of a bioprotein is fish meal the world price on which makes about $1850 for 1 ton. We have cases forged, low-quality and dangerous to application fish flour in the Russian market. 20 Marketing. "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  21. 21. Ecological aspects of the project. THE REASONS OF CLOSING PROTEIN MANUFACTURES IN THE USSR  Underestimation of requirements of maximum concentration limit for the purpose of an exception of hit the protein in air and water at designing of large-capacity factories.  Insufficient technological discipline in the course of manufacture of protein and, as consequence, allergic diseases of the population from a dust in atmosphere.  Competition from manufacturers soya GMO and solvent soya cake.  Political short-sightedness of a management of the USSR in the period of perestroika. OFFERS ON THE BIOPROTEIN (GAPRIN)  To consider earlier errors committed in the USSR by manufacture of protein from hydrocarbonic raw materials.  To use modern achievements of science and technology, the newest equipment and high technologies.  To minimise influence on environment. 21 "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  22. 22. Base of the projects implementation. Academic and technological Divisions of scientific research institute and Higher education institutions of a medical, molecular and biological and biochemical profile, scientific research institute of Genetics, chemistry, scientific research institute of national academies of Sciences, organizations of biotechnological engineering of Russia and Latvia, scientific research institute Russian Academy of Agrarian Sciences. Machine-building Scientific research institute and plants of chemical and biotechnological mechanical engineering, project and design organizations, experimental- industrial enterprises of aerospace and nuclear mechanical engineering, shipbuilding, ROSTEH. 22 "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  23. 23. Proceeding from the above, considering versatility of a subject, various options the business organization are possible: regional, corporate, independent, profile, foreign. Investors can enter in the business on any convenient conditions, with any share, and any coordinated nature of management. 23 Participation of the investors. "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"
  24. 24. Thank you for your attention! InterBioTechnology Latvia, Riga Mobile tel.: +371- 29279031; Tel.: +371- 67935859; E-mail: furex@yandex.ru interbiotehnology@gmail.com Skype: sergey.gluhih www: sergeyglukhikh.jimdo.com CentrStroyProekt Russia, Moscow 1th Frezernaya str., 2/1, building 10. E-mail: c-sp@yandex.ru tel.: +7 (495) 926-36-95 fax: +7 (495) 926-36-95 www: csp-impuls.ru 24 "Inter Bio Technology" "CentrStroyProekt"

