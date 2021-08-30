Successfully reported this slideshow.
The majority of barley is produced in Western Australia. Barley is mainly grown for stock feed and the brewing industries.
Food and fibre
Food and fibre
Education
Aug. 30, 2021
Education
Aug. 30, 2021
Food and Fibre

Food and fibre

  1. 1. The majority of barley is produced in Western Australia. Barley is mainly grown for stock feed and the brewing industries. Barley is the second largest grain crop grown in Australia, after wheat. Tasmania has now become a billion dollar salmon farming industry, employing thousands of people in local communities. Around 60% of the Atlantic salmon produced is sold around Australia while the remainder is mainly exported to Japan. Western Australia is the largest producer of canola. Canola is grown for its seed, which is crushed for oil and used to produce cooking and edible oils and margarines. Australia is the second largest exporter of canola seed. The three major production areas for grapes are Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales. Grapes have been growing in Australia since European settlers arrived in 1788. The grape industry is the largest fruit industry in Australia. Different grape varieties are grown to produce different products. There are wine, raisin and table grapes. Wine grapes are the most popular variety for growers in Australia. Almost all Australian rice is produced in New South Wales. Australia has been growing rice for more than 100 years, the majority of which is exported to the Middle East, Japan and the Oceania region. The amount of rice produced each year is dependent on the availability of irrigation water, which varies from year to year. Victoria is the largest producer of Australian dairy. There are more than 8,500 dairy farms in Australia, with a herd of around 1.6 million cows. Around 50% of all dairy products produced are exported. Far North Queensland is the major production area for Australian bananas, with 93% of production. Over five million bananas are eaten in Australia every day. They are Australia’s number one selling supermarket product. Queensland is the largest beef producer in Australia. Beef cattle account for 55% of all agricultural farms in Australia and cover an area of around 200 million hectares. There is approximately 25 million head of cattle in the Australian beef industry. 95% of Australian sugarcane is produced in coastal North Queensland. 80% of all sugar produced in Australia is exported as raw sugar. Sugarcane is mainly used to produce raw sugar but when it is refined, it can be used to make molasses, golden syrup, biofuel and other products. The majority of wheat is produced in Western Australia and New South Wales. Wheat is the largest grain crop produced in Australia. Wheat crops are produced for both human consumption and animal feed. Around 70% of all Australian wheat is produced for export. South Australia has the largest fishing fleet in the Southern Hemisphere with Port Lincoln exporting seafood around the world. Some of the most popular seafood being caught and farmed there include bluefin tuna, rock lobster, oysters and prawns. The fishing town sits on Boston Bay which is the largest natural harbour in Australia. As well as other seafood, South Australia has become well known for its oyster production with many oyster farms in different regions. Due to overfishing in the past there has been a big conservation project in South Australia to restore the oyster population and create shellfish reefs. Oysters have been grown in hatcheries and then introduced to the shellfish reefs. New South Wales is the largest production area, with 36% of all wool produced there. 90% of Australian wool is produced for export. Wool is produced in all Australian states except the Northern Territory. New South Wales is the largest producer of cotton in Australia, making up 66% of production. The cotton industry employs around 10,000 people. Australia is the second-largest producer of lamb in the world. New South Wales is the largest lamb production area in Australia, with approximately 26 million head of lamb.

Food and Fibre

