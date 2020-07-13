Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. JLL Research St. Louis | Q2 2020 Office Outlook An in-depth look at the St. Louis office market. Analysis includes Insight, stats, and leasing.
  2. 2. © 2020 Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. All rights reserved. All information contained herein is from sources deemed reliable; however, no representation or warranty is made to the accuracy thereof. Q2 2020 St. Louis Office Insight The St. Louis office market posted occupancy losses for the first time in over a year amidst the economic turmoil from the COVID-19 global pandemic. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in St. Louis jumped from 3.5 percent to 11.0 percent in April, which marks the region’s highest rate in over 20 years. Unsurprisingly, the leisure and hospitality industry was hit the hardest, which was down almost 50.0 percent year-over-year. As the state continues its reopening efforts, those numbers should start to bounce back. Despite a statewide “stay-at-home” order put in place for a portion of the quarter by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, construction was permitted to continue. As a result, Pace Properties delivered its mixed-use project, The Link in the Loop, which contains 50,000 square feet of office space in the Delmar Loop. Additionally, US Capital Development kicked off construction on Forsyth Pointe (457,000 square feet) in Clayton. The biggest news of the quarter came in June when the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it was relocating from North City and had signed a lease Downtown for 163,604 square feet at 211 N Broadway. Government consulting firm, Accenture Federal Services, also announced plans to open an Advanced Technology Center at 520 Maryville Centre Dr in West County. The center is expected to bring 1,400 new jobs to the region over the next five years. Outlook It will be important to keep an eye on the uptick in available sublease space as the year progresses. Over 100,000 square feet of new sublease space has come available since the end of the first quarter. If large blocks of space continue to hit the market, then expectations for the year will need to be tempered. Fundamentals Forecast YTD net absorption -49,379 s.f. ▶ Under construction 1,431,750 s.f. ▼ Total vacancy 13.5% ▲ Sublease vacancy 364,769 s.f. ▲ Direct asking rent $22.45 p.s.f. ▼ Sublease asking rent $20.51 p.s.f. ▶ Concessions Increasing ▲ -200,000 100,000 400,000 700,000 1,000,000 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD 2020 Supply and demand (s.f.) Net absorption Deliveries Construction carries on in the midst of COVID-19 10% 12% 14% 16% 18% 20% 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 Total vacancy For more information, contact: Andrew Thompson | andrew.thompson@am.jll.com • Development activity remains concentrated in Clayton and Midtown as the two submarkets combine for 75.0 percent of the markets total construction. • Leasing activity in the second quarter was down 45.6 percent year-over- year. • Sublease vacancy increased by almost 20,000 square feet in the second quarter. $15 $17 $19 $21 $23 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 Average asking rent ($ p.s.f.) Direct Sublease The health, policy, economic and financialdisruption stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create a fluid and evolving environment for the office market. Although data from Q2 is providing greater clarity about conditions and the short-term real estate outlook, there remains significant uncertainty surrounding market dynamics and long-term trajectories and, as a result, we will continue to monitor fundamentalsclosely as the situation unfolds. Please feel free to contact us if we can assist.
  3. 3. St. Louis | Q2 2020 JLL Research Report Office Statistics Class Inventory (s.f.) Total net absorption (s.f.) YTD total net absorption (s.f.) YTD total net absorption (% of stock) Direct vacancy (%) Total vacancy (%) Average direct asking rent ($ p.s.f.) YTD Completions (s.f.) Under Development (s.f.) Downtown Totals 10,057,348 -3,125 20,971 0.2% 18.1% 19.1% $18.23 0 235,000 CBD Totals 10,057,348 -3,125 20,971 0.2% 18.1% 19.1% $18.23 0 235,000 MidTown Totals 1,918,535 0 4,224 0.2% 6.9% 6.9% $34.87 50,000 617,000 St. Louis City Totals 1,918,535 0 4,224 0.2% 6.9% 6.9% $34.87 50,000 617,000 Clayton Totals 8,345,543 -37,413 -24,184 -0.3% 6.1% 6.6% $27.34 0 457,000 Northwest County Totals 4,294,977 14,893 33,421 0.8% 23.3% 23.5% $18.44 0 0 South County Totals 2,933,485 -6,008 -13,100 -0.4% 7.6% 7.7% $21.67 0 0 St. Charles County Totals 2,181,528 13,443 26,262 1.2% 9.5% 9.5% $21.68 0 0 West County Totals 16,002,440 -63,833 -96,973 -0.6% 12.0% 13.3% $23.26 0 122,750 Suburban Totals 33,757,973 -78,918 -74,574 -0.2% 11.4% 12.2% $22.60 0 579,750 St. Louis Totals 45,733,856 -82,043 -49,379 -0.1% 12.7% 13.5% $22.45 50,000 1,431,750 Downtown A 6,299,496 976 32,529 0.5% 18.1% 18.7% $19.33 0 235,000 CBD A 6,299,496 976 32,529 0.5% 18.1% 18.7% $19.33 0 235,000 MidTown A 1,102,254 0 -1,463 -0.1% 7.1% 7.1% $36.69 50,000 617,000 St. Louis City A 1,102,254 0 -1,463 -0.1% 7.1% 7.1% $36.69 50,000 617,000 Clayton A 5,791,917 -73,349 -43,246 -0.7% 6.2% 6.8% $31.40 0 457,000 Northwest County A 2,012,432 0 19,824 1.0% 23.8% 24.3% $21.19 0 0 South County A 743,349 978 -1,988 -0.3% 12.7% 13.1% $24.99 0 0 St. Charles County A 891,948 2,546 21,197 2.4% 16.1% 16.1% $22.67 0 0 West County A 8,290,129 -34,442 -34,460 -0.4% 10.3% 12.4% $27.41 0 122,750 Suburban A 17,729,775 -104,267 -38,673 -0.2% 10.9% 12.1% $26.26 0 579,750 St. Louis A 25,131,525 -103,291 -7,607 0.0% 12.5% 13.6% $25.49 50,000 1,431,750 Downtown B 3,757,852 -4,101 -11,558 -0.3% 18.1% 19.7% $16.18 0 0 CBD B 3,757,852 -4,101 -11,558 -0.3% 18.1% 19.7% $16.18 0 0 MidTown B 816,281 0 5,687 0.7% 6.6% 6.6% $18.65 0 0 St. Louis City B 816,281 0 5,687 0.7% 6.6% 6.6% $18.65 0 0 Clayton B 2,553,626 35,936 19,062 0.7% 5.8% 6.1% $20.88 0 0 Northwest County B 2,282,545 14,893 13,597 0.6% 22.8% 22.8% $15.85 0 0 South County B 2,190,136 -6,986 -11,112 -0.5% 5.8% 5.8% $21.22 0 0 St. Charles County B 1,289,580 10,897 5,065 0.4% 4.9% 4.9% $17.57 0 0 West County B 7,712,311 -29,391 -62,513 -0.8% 13.9% 14.4% $19.77 0 0 Suburban B 16,028,198 25,349 -35,901 -0.2% 12.0% 12.3% $19.18 0 0 St. Louis B 20,602,331 21,248 -41,772 -0.2% 12.9% 13.4% $18.50 0 0 © 2020 Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. All rights reserved. All information contained herein is from sources deemed reliable; however, no representation or warranty is made to the accuracy thereof.
  4. 4. St. Louis | Q2 2020 Unemployment spikes due to COVID-19 Employment Update 11.0% St. Louis unemployment 9.8% Missouri unemployment 14.7% U.S. unemployment -11.2% St. Louis 12-month job growth -11.6% Missouri 12-month job growth -13.3% U.S. 12-month job growth Total jobs vs. unemployment rate Industrial employment trends (12-month change in thousands) Job growth/loss by sector (12-month change) Office employment trends (12-month change in thousands) Labor force and employment trends Job growth: United States vs. St. Louis (12-month change) Employment 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.6 2014 2016 2018 2020 Millions labor force employment 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 2014 2016 2018 2020 Millions Total Employment Unemployment -30 -20 -10 0 10 Financial Activities PBS Information Government -50 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 10 Mining, Logging & Const Trade, Transp & Util Manufacturing Other Services -15% -10% -5% 0% 5% 2014 2016 2018 2020 St. Louis U.S. -60,000 -16,500 -13,100 -11,900 -11,200 -9,600 -6,000 -5,300 -4,500 -1,200 Leisure & Hospitality Trade, Transportation & Utilities Professional & Business Services Educational & Health Services Manufacturing Government Other Services Mining and Logging Information Financial Activities Number of jobs
  5. 5. © 2020 Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. All rights reserved. All information contained herein is from sources deemed reliable; however, no representation or warranty is made to the accuracy thereof. Andrew Thompson Senior Research Analyst +1 314 202 8628 andrew.thompson@am.jll.com About JLL A JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 86,000 as of June 30, 2018. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com About JLL Research JLL’s industry-leading research group delivers commercial real estate analysis and insights that drive value in real estate decisions and support successful strategies. In the Americas, 210 dedicated research professionals produced more than 2,000 research reports in 2016, educating and influencing readers with industry- leading intelligence on real estate markets, forecasts and trends.

