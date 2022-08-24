RCT Specialist in Noida



The RCT is conducted with exceedingly specialised tools and machinery. Because of the dentists' expertise and modern tools, the treatment is quick and very successful. One of the top root canal doctors in Noida is Dr. Opinder Singh Thind.



Contact Us:-

Office Address:- B- 81 Sector- 50 Noida-201307, India

Phone No. (91) 9818741088

Book Appointment:- opdental@hotmail.com

Website:- http://www.dentalclinicnoida.com/services/root-canals

