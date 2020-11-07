Successfully reported this slideshow.
November 2020 Datacom Payroll Overview for UBT
© 2020 Datacom 2 BILLION Group revenue for fiscal year ending 31 March 2019 $1.29 LOCATIONS Across Australia, New Zealand,...
© 2020 Datacom© 2020 Datacom The Datacom Difference • Pay for what you use – consumption based • Flexible delivery models ...
© 2020 Datacom© 2020 Datacom 4 Understanding Your Needs - System Ease of Use The service should be simple to understand. I...
© 2020 Datacom DataPay  True cloud solution – Access from anywhere ⁻ User experience and User interface ⁻ Administrator ⁻...
Datacom API Integration for UBT Datacom currently integrates/interacts with over 100 other systems responding to in excess...
© 2020 Datacom 7 Australian Compliant - ISAE 3402 / ISO 27001 and GDPR Compliant - Jobkeeper and Annualised Salary ready -...
© 2020 Datacom Direct Access Employee Access Level - Employees can submit timesheets, apply for leave and update a range o...
© 2020 Datacom Datacom Managed Service 9
© 2020 Datacom 10 Understanding Your Needs - Service Compliance UBT is always compliant with tax and other relevant legisl...
© 2020 Datacom DataPay Direct Access (including mobile) Employee and Manager Support Desk Datacom Support Desk (for author...
© 2020 Datacom© 2020 Datacom Datacom Service Comparison 12 Services Co-Managed Service Full Managed Service System Support...
© 2020 Datacom© 2020 Datacom Datacom Service Comparison 13 Services Co-Managed Service Full Managed Service Payroll Proces...
© 2020 Datacom Customer, Business and retained Payroll Team sends payroll data to DataPay Datacom’s Operations Team initia...
© 2020 Datacom 15 UBT Support Desk (Sydney) Support Desk Process Flow Type of Enquiry 1. Salary sacrifice request 2. Leave...
© 2020 Datacom 16 Service Level in Detail Service Level Activity UBT Datacom Data Capture Generation of Employee Data Inpu...
© 2020 Datacom Service Level in Detail . 17 Service Level Activity UBT Datacom Establishing a New Employee Provide New Emp...
© 2020 Datacom . 18 Service Level in Detail Service Level Activity UBT Datacom Ongoing Employee Changes • Position Title ...
© 2020 Datacom . 19 Service Level in Detail Service Level Activity UBT Datacom Payroll Processing Run Payroll Processing ...
© 2020 Datacom 20 Service Level in Detail Service Level Activity UBT Datacom Leave Management Notify the Datacom of Leave ...
© 2020 Datacom . 21 Service Level in Detail Service Level Activity UBT Datacom Redundancies Provide Notice of a Redundancy...
© 2020 Datacom 22 Service Level in Detail Service Level Activity UBT Datacom Enquiries Manage and Co-ordinate Employee / S...
© 2020 Datacom© 2020 Datacom Implementation Services 23
© 2020 Datacom© 2020 Datacom Keep it simple 24 Plan & Solution • Sales handover • Staffing plan • Read the contract • Sche...
© 2020 Datacom DataCare DataCare is Datacom’s Client Support Process to ensure that your Company receives optimal value fr...
© 2020 Datacom 26 • “The best thing about Datacom’s Application Management capability is that they don’t stop until the pr...
© 2020 Datacom 27 Datacom works with organisations and communities around the world to solve their biggest challenges, ima...
© 2020 Datacom© 2020 Datacom
