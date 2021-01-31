Keychron k2 bluetooth mechanical keyboard

Keychron K2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard(Version 2)

Particular

Number of Keys: 84 keys

Switches: Gateron blue/red/earthy colored switches

Number of Multimedia Keys: 12

Fundamental Body Material (A, B Series): ABS

Primary Body Material (C Series): Aluminum bezels and ABS base casing

Keycap Material: ABS/PBT

Design: ANSI

Availability AND POWER

Illuminated Types: 18

Illuminated: Adjustable 4-level RGB illuminated

Framework: Windows/Android/Mac/iOS

Battery: 4000mAh Rechargeable li-polymer battery

BT Working Time (Backlit off): Up to 240 hours (Lab test result may differ by real use)

BT Working Time (Single LED): Up to 68 hours (Lab test result may differ by real use)

BT Working Time (RGB): Up to 72 hours (Lab test result may change by genuine use)

