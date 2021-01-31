Keychron k2 bluetooth mechanical keyboard

-
Keychron K2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard(Version 2)
Particular
Number of Keys: 84 keys
Switches: Gateron blue/red/earthy colored switches
Number of Multimedia Keys: 12
Fundamental Body Material (A, B Series): ABS
Primary Body Material (C Series): Aluminum bezels and ABS base casing
Keycap Material: ABS/PBT
Design: ANSI
Availability AND POWER
Illuminated Types: 18
Illuminated: Adjustable 4-level RGB illuminated
Framework: Windows/Android/Mac/iOS
Battery: 4000mAh Rechargeable li-polymer battery
BT Working Time (Backlit off): Up to 240 hours (Lab test result may differ by real use)
BT Working Time (Single LED): Up to 68 hours (Lab test result may differ by real use)
BT Working Time (RGB): Up to 72 hours (Lab test result may change by genuine use)
