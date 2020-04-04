Successfully reported this slideshow.
Andres Felipe Moreno Salamanca Unidad Dos: Documentos Digitales Ciencias de la Información la Documentación Bibliotecologí...
1. Preservación y conservación de los documentos digitales 2. ¿Porque se debe conservar la información digital? 3. Objetiv...
TÍTULO DIAPOSOTIVA Preservación y conservación de los documentos digitales: Son todo el conjunto de acciones a corto, medi...
¿Porque se debe conservar la información digital?
Objetivos de la preservación y conservación digital • Asegurar la integridad de todo lo digitalizado (que es para conserva...
Estrategias de conservación y preservación de documentos digitales Estrategias a corto plazo 1.Conservar el entorno tecnol...
Proceso de digitalización Identificación de documento Físico Analógico Propósito de la digitalización Preservación Difusión
Problemas que se presentan en la conservación digital Físico Digital 1.Medio ambiente 2.Condiciones de temperatura y humed...
Aspectos en políticas seguridad y normativa Autenticidad Posibilidad de auditoria Protección a la duplicación No repudio L...
Patrimonio Digital • Compuesto por el material informático invaluable este debe de ser conservado y que perdure para las p...
Conclusiones • La conservación y preservación de los documentos digitales asegura y protege la información haciendo que pe...
Bibliografía • Hassani, F. (2015). Documentation of cultural heritage techniques, potentials and constraints. Internationa...
Conservación y preservación de los documentos digitales
  1. 1. Andres Felipe Moreno Salamanca Unidad Dos: Documentos Digitales Ciencias de la Información la Documentación Bibliotecología y Archivística PRESERVACIÓN Y CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS DOCUMENTOS DIGITALES
  2. 2. 1. Preservación y conservación de los documentos digitales 2. ¿Porque se debe conservar la información digital? 3. Objetivos de la preservación y conservación digital 4. Estrategias de conservación y preservación de documentos digitales 5. Proceso de digitalización 6. Problemas que se presentan en la conservación digital 7. Aspectos en políticas seguridad y normativa 8. Patrimonio Digital 9. Conclusiones 10.Bibliografía CONTENIDO
  3. 3. TÍTULO DIAPOSOTIVA Preservación y conservación de los documentos digitales: Son todo el conjunto de acciones a corto, mediano y largo plazo destinadas a mantener, dar acceso ( a la información digital), anticipar, prevenir, detener o retardar de todas las obras digitales.
  4. 4. ¿Porque se debe conservar la información digital?
  5. 5. Objetivos de la preservación y conservación digital • Asegurar la integridad de todo lo digitalizado (que es para conservar) la legibilidad del documento digital sea fácil y se pueda comprender. • Que no sea modificable la información conservada esto quiere decir que se conserve tal cual desde su origen.
  6. 6. Estrategias de conservación y preservación de documentos digitales Estrategias a corto plazo 1.Conservar el entorno tecnológico 2. Conversión 3. Renovación del soporte: refreshing Estrategias a mediano plazo 1. Migración 2. Emulsión Estrategias a largo plazo 1. Impresión en papel 2. Sistema hibrido 3.Conservación de los contenidos de la red
  7. 7. Proceso de digitalización Identificación de documento Físico Analógico Propósito de la digitalización Preservación Difusión
  8. 8. Problemas que se presentan en la conservación digital Físico Digital 1.Medio ambiente 2.Condiciones de temperatura y humedad 3. Desastres naturales 4. El hombre Obsolescencia tecnológica Dependencia de elementos tecnológicos para su consulta Facilidad para modificarlos Virtualidad debido a su independencia del soporte físico
  9. 9. Aspectos en políticas seguridad y normativa Autenticidad Posibilidad de auditoria Protección a la duplicación No repudio Legalidad Confiabilidad de la información ISO 27001 2013 Como gestionar la seguridad de información
  10. 10. Patrimonio Digital • Compuesto por el material informático invaluable este debe de ser conservado y que perdure para las próximas generaciones, todas estas procedentes de diferentes sectores y regiones • La carta de la UNESCO el patrimonio digital son todos los recursos que son productor del saber o la expresión de los seres humanos, estos pueden estar en objetos digitales , bases de datos, imágenes fijas , etc. El cual debe ser protegido, conservado y preservado en beneficio de las generaciones futuras.
  11. 11. Conclusiones • La conservación y preservación de los documentos digitales asegura y protege la información haciendo que perdure para futuras generaciones. • Se le debe dar la importancia a la digitalización de documentos por su gran valor dentro de una institución u organización. • Los documentos digitales facilitan su acceso y consulta. • Se deben tener claras todas las estrategias a corte, mediano y largo plazo para un buen flujo de la información digital. • Se debe conservar tal cual desde su origen los documentos y no pueden ser modificados • Se tiene que implementar mas estrategias para poder minimizar los riesgos o peligros que representa la conservación digital. • Es tarea de todos garantizar y darle la importancia que representa el patrimonio digital, esto para el beneficio de futuras generaciones
  12. 12. Bibliografía • Hassani, F. (2015). Documentation of cultural heritage techniques, potentials and constraints. International Archives of the Photogrammetry, Remote Sensing and Spatial Information Sciences - ISPRS Archives, 40(5W7), 207–214. https://doi.org/10.5194/isprsarchives-XL-5-W7-207-2015 • Más de 1.7 millones de imágenes gratis para descargar - Pixabay. (n.d.). Retrieved April 3, 2020, from https://pixabay.com/es/ • Ciencia, P. (n.d.). DOCUMENTOS DIGITALES UNIDAD 2 – PRESERVACIÓN Y CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS DOCUMENTOS DIGITALES. • Colombia, P. de la R. de. (2016). Guia para la conservación de documentos. 11. • Biblioteca, D. E. L. A. (2020). Contenido. 1–89. • Sastre Natividad, G., Perez, S. de J., & Loyola Vargas, V. M. (2015). Preservación y conservación de documentos digitales. ArchivPost, 15(2), 1–2. • Nacional, A., Jurídica, D. E. D., & Estado, D. E. L. (2016). Plan De Preservacion Digital a Largo Plazo Del Sistema Integrado De Conservacion Documental. 62.

