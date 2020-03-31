Maquina de Lavado y desinfección

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Baix Medical www.baix.com.cn
  2. 2. PAGINA DE CONTENIDO 02 Gabinete de secado al vacío 1 Limpieza y esterilización de endoscopios 03 Máquina de limpieza por ultrasonidos
  3. 3. 3 LIMPIEZA Y ESTERILIZACION DE ENDOSCOPIOS EWD-60A（ Ranura única ） EWD-60B（Ranuras dobles） Es un equipo especial para endoscopios desarrollado según la norma ISO 15883-4. Ventana visual transparente Módulo de huella digital Área de lectura de tarjetas Pantalla LCD de 7 pulgadas Impresora y USB interface Interruptor de pie
  4. 4. 4 Limpieza y desinfección eficiente Enjuague Limpieza Enjuague Desinfección Ultimo Enjuague Secado Variedad de opciones de desinfección . Visualización en tiempo real del estado de ejecución Vista de registro de desinfección LIMPIEZA Y ESTERILIZACION DE ENDOSCOPIOS Preparación Lavado Enjuague Desinfección Secado 00:00 Tiempo Restante etnatcefniseDravaL Ajuste: Ajuste: Equipamiento actual: Endoscopia Oral Registro de vista larga Numero Consumir tiempo (min) Fecha Programa Operador Resultado Desinfeccion Estandar Zhang San Completa Desinfeccion Estandar Zhang San Completa Desinfeccion Estandar Zhang San Completa Desinfeccion Estandar Zhang San Completa Interfaz Principal Limpieza del endoscopio con un programa estándar Desinfección rápida Use solo desinfectante para eliminar la apariencia Aumente el tiempo de desinfección y mejore el efecto de desinfección Auto Desinfección Autoesterilización de tuberías de equipos Desinfección estándar Desinfección Mejorada
  5. 5. 5 Durante el proceso de limpieza y desinfección del endoscopio, la detección de fugas continúa. Cuando el valor de fuga del endoscopio excede la cantidad de fuga permitida establecida, se emite una señal de alarma y la operación del programa se termina automáticamente. Detección completa de fugas LIMPIEZA Y ESTERILIZACION DE ENDOSCOPIOS
  6. 6. 6 Desinfecta a fondo el tanque de descontaminación y las tuberías, incluido el filtro de 0.1μm para evitar que el dispositivo de limpieza y desinfección se convierta en una fuente de contaminación. LIMPIEZA Y ESTERILIZACION DE ENDOSCOPIOS
  7. 7. 7 La boquilla y el brazo rociador giratorio están dispuestos en el tanque de descontaminación para limpiar y desinfectar completamente la superficie del endoscopio, y el flujo de agua en circulación limpia y desinfecta continuamente todos los lúmenes internos del mismo. Con una bomba de refuerzo de tubo endoscópica, puede des gasificar continuamente la inyección de gas / agua y el tubo de biopsia / succión para prevenir la formación de biopelículas bacterianas. Bomba de refuerzo de tubo endoscópico Después de la desinfección y el enjuague, el agua es filtrada, para evitar que el agua sucia del enjuague contamine el endoscopio desinfectado. Enjuague de agua estéril El dispositivo tiene dos modos de secado: secado al aire y secado con alcohol. Secado Omnidireccional, limpieza y desinfección completa de tuberías LIMPIEZA Y ESTERILIZACION DE ENDOSCOPIOS
  8. 8. 8 Puerta de vidrio automática para fácil observación del proceso de desinfección del endoscopio; el diseño del interruptor de pie es fácil de usar y libera las manos del personal, lo que facilita la apertura de la puerta. Puerta automática, interruptor de pie El tanque de descontaminación del endoscopio adopta una estructura completamente cerrada. Después de cerrar la puerta automática de vidrio, se presiona la tira de sellado para evitar que el olor del desinfectante se escape para maximizar la protección de la salud del operador.. Completamente cerrado Solo es necesario verter el desinfectante en el tanque de descontaminación, iniciar el procedimiento y comenzar el programa de descarga. Adición y descarga automática de desinfectantes. Se proporciona un dispositivo de muestreo automático para facilitar el monitoreo del usuario en cuanto a la concentración de desinfectante y para proteger la seguridad del operador. Desinfección automática de la función de muestreo LIMPIEZA Y ESTERILIZACION DE ENDOSCOPIOS
  9. 9. 9 Impresión de datos de proceso de cada limpieza y desinfección del endoscopio de manera oportuna, lo que es conveniente para que los usuarios archiven sus registros Proceso de impresión de datos La información del endoscopio y la información del operador se pueden almacenar. Los datos del proceso de la limpieza y desinfección del endoscopio se pueden descargar a través de la red. Proceso de gestión de datos LIMPIEZA Y ESTERILIZACION DE ENDOSCOPIOS
  10. 10. 10 Modelo EWD-60A EWD-60B Peso 100 kg 200 kg Consumo de agua 25L 25L Poder AC220V 50Hz AC220V 50Hz Potencia de entrada 1.5 3 Presión del agua 0.2~0.5 0.2~0.5 Pureza del agua Concentración de carbonato de calcio＜ 120mg/L Concentración de carbonato de calcio＜ 120mg/L Agua PH 6.5~9 6.5~9 Drenaje Drenaje de la bomba Drenaje de la bomba EWD-60A（sencillo） EWD-60B（doble） LIMPIEZA Y ESTERILIZACION DE ENDOSCOPIOS PARAMETROS DE LAVADO – DESINFECCION

