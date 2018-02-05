Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
z PROCESO INNOVADOR EN LA PEQUE�A EMPRESA Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Ferm�n Toro Escuela de Ingenier�a...
Elementos que componen a la peque�a y mediana empresa Peque�a Empresa Mediana Empresa Capital f�sico Son los elementos f�s...
z Conclusi�n Como conclusi�n, las peque�as y medianas empresas son comunes hoy en d�a debido a lo instruidas que son las p...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Proceso innovador en la pequeña empresa

13 views

Published on

Alumno: Andrés Suárez
C.I: 22.181.233
SAIA F

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proceso innovador en la pequeña empresa

  1. 1. z PROCESO INNOVADOR EN LA PEQUE�A EMPRESA Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Ferm�n Toro Escuela de Ingenier�a Alumno: Andr�s Su�rez C.I: 22.181.233 SAIA F
  2. 2. Elementos que componen a la peque�a y mediana empresa Peque�a Empresa Mediana Empresa Capital f�sico Son los elementos f�sicos que componen la empresa muebles, terreno, aparatos etc. Capital humano Es el personal necesario para realizar las actividades que se realizan en la empresa Capital intelectual Es la formaci�n acad�mica o laboral del personal de la empresa fundamental para el �xito del servicio. Activos intangibles Elementos de la empresa poco perceptibles pero muy importantes como maquinaria especifica para ciertos trabajos, etc. Factores Activos Son todos aquellos factores participes en el desarrollo de la empresa Factores Pasivos Son todos los elementos activos con los que se consiguen los objetivos de la empresa como la materia prima, contratos, finanzas, etc. Organizaci�n Es la jerarqu�a establecida en la empresa y los departamentos de cada �rea que se encuentran dentro de la empresa
  3. 3. z Conclusi�n Como conclusi�n, las peque�as y medianas empresas son comunes hoy en d�a debido a lo instruidas que son las personas, lo f�cil que pueden buscar ayuda para gerenciar su empresas, la poca importancia del espacio f�sico para emprender, a�adido a esto el establecimiento de una jerarqu�a basada en el merito y el esfuerzo genera paso a paso un fuente econ�micamente fuerte, las peque�as y medianas empresas muchas veces son necesarias para empresas mas grandes que dependen de alguna manera de ellas por lo que las empresas peque�as y medianas son una fuente importante de la econom�a de un estados regi�n o pa�s.

×