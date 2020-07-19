Vectores r2 y r3 trabajo en grupo de 5 ingenieria en sistema

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO "SANTIAGO MARIÑO" AMPLIACIÓN MARACAIBO DIVISIÓN DE ADMISION Y CONTROL DE ESTUDIOS
Los vectores en R2 son aquellos que están ubicados en un plano cartesiano de ejes X e Y. Un vector es aquel que tiene un i...
Los vectores se usan generalmente para caracterizar fenómenos físicos es decir peso, velocidad y fuerza. Son objetos que p...
Ejemplos del proceso utilizado para calcular y graficar vectores en el plano y en el espacio. Cada punto viene determinado...
Operaciones con vectores suma y resta La operación de suma de dos o más vectores da como resultado otro vector. El método ...
Operaciones de multiplicación y producto escalar. La multiplicación es una operación binaria entre dos vectores en un espa...
Actividad de algebra lineal 10%

  1. 1. INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” AMPLIACIÓN MARACAIBO DIVISIÓN DE ADMISION Y CONTROL DE ESTUDIOS Integrantes: Andrés Rodríguez Cedula: 30.268.454 Leobardo Fuenmayor Cedula: 28.488.361 Oscar Zavarce Cedula: 31.103.475 Alejandro Rosario Cedula: 30.550.500 Ingeniería en sistema 47 Sección: A Maracaibo, 18/ 07/ 2020 Unidad III Algebra Lineal Vectores R2 Y R3 Actividad del 10% 2do corte
  2. 2. Los vectores en R2 son aquellos que están ubicados en un plano cartesiano de ejes X e Y. Un vector es aquel que tiene un inicio (X0; Y0) y un fin (X1; Y1), lo cual, que determina su sentido en el plano. ... Un vector fijo es nulo cuando el origen y su extremo coinciden. Vectores en R3. El conjunto de todos los temas ordenados de números reales recibe el nombre de espacio numérico tridimensional, y se denota por R3 Un vector en R3 trabaja con un sistema de coordenadas tridimensionales las cuales se construyen trazando un eje Z. Los vectores en R3 son en el (espacio tridimensional). Tienen tres componentes y son de la forma u = (x, y, z) Andrés Rodríguez Definiciones de Vectores R2 y R3
  3. 3. Los vectores se usan generalmente para caracterizar fenómenos físicos es decir peso, velocidad y fuerza. Son objetos que permiten identificar cualidades como lo es el sentido, dirección o magnitud. En física se acostumbra representar la cantidad de movimiento como vector en la dirección tangencial y radical. Magnitud: Las magnitudes vectoriales son las que determinan un valor numérico. Dirección: La dirección de vector es el ángulo medidos en radianes que forma el vector con el eje positivo. Sentido: El sentido es indicado por la punta de la flecha que va de origen A al extremo B. Leobardo Fuenmayor Características de vectores R2 y R3
  4. 4. Ejemplos del proceso utilizado para calcular y graficar vectores en el plano y en el espacio. Cada punto viene determinado por tres coordenadas P(x, y, z). Los ejes de coordenadas determinan tres planos coordenados: XY, XZ e YZ. Un vector en el espacio es cualquier segmento orientado que tiene su origen en un punto y su extremo en el otro. Gráficamente, un vector se representa como una flecha ubicada en un eje de coordenadas. En esta flecha podemos identificar cada uno de los elementos que lo conforman y que estudiamos en el apartado anterior, además de algunos más. Tienen un punto desde el que nace la flecha llamado origen o punto de aplicación. Oscar Zavarce
  5. 5. Operaciones con vectores suma y resta La operación de suma de dos o más vectores da como resultado otro vector. El método algebraico es conocido como método directo. En el caso de dos vectores, la suma se realiza de la siguiente forma: A + B = C y A – B = C. Para sumar dos vectores A y B se suma A con el vector B, es decir, se suman las componentes de cada vector: A + B = (Ax + Bx, Ay + By, Az + Bz) Ejemplo: Sean A = (3, 2, -4) y B = (-3, 2, 7), calcula el vector A + B. A + B = ( 3 + (-3), 2 + 2, -4 – 7) = (0, 4, 3) A+B+C+D→A+B+C+D→ = (-1+3- 2+5, 4+6-3+5) = (5, 12 La operación de resta de dos o más vectores da como resultado otro vector. El método algebraico es conocido como método directo. Para realizar la resta de dos vectores, lo que se hace es tomar un rector y sumarle su opuesto. Como se puede apreciar, a -3 le sumamos el opuesto de 5 (es decir, -5), mientras que a 4 le sumamos el opuesto de -2 (o sea, 2). u - v = (4, 2) - (1, 3) = (4 - 1, 2 - 3) = (3, -1) v= ( 1,-3) u= ( -2, 5) v-u= ( 1- (-2 ), ( -3) -5 ) v-u= ( 3, -8) Andrés Rodríguez
  6. 6. Operaciones de multiplicación y producto escalar. La multiplicación es una operación binaria entre dos vectores en un espacio tridimensional. El resultado es un vector perpendicular a los vectores que se multiplican, y por lo tanto normal al plano que los contiene. El producto escalar de vectores es un numero real, se obtiene multiplicando las respectivas componentes y sumándolas. Si A=(-1,2,3) y B=(4,5,-2) el producto que se nota con un punto y por esta razón también se lo llama producto punto, A.B=(-1).4+2.5+3.(-2)=0. Calculamos Alejandro Rosario
  7. 7. https://www.superprof.es/apuntes/escolar/matematicas/analitica/vectores /ejercicios-interactivos-de-suma-y-resta-de-vectores.html https://www.geogebra.org/m/tmvZQMwr#:~:text=El%20producto%20escalar%2 0de%20vectores,las%20respectivas%20componentes%20y%20sum%C3%A1 ndolas.&text=Las%20aplicaciones%20geom%C3%A9tricas%20del%20product o,dos%20vectores%20(no%20nulos). Bibliografía

