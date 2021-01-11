Taller n25 practica phishing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade Actividades Realizar un ataque de...
Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade Probamos conectividad Andrés Pozo...
Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade 1. Dentro de la maquina con la di...
Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade 2. Seleccionamos la opción 1 (Soc...
Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade 4. Seguimos con la opción 3 (Cred...
Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade Pedirá la ip de la máquina desde ...
Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade Observamos que nos recupera las c...
Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade JAVA APPLET ATTACK METHOD 1. Repe...
Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade 2. Elegimos la opción 2 (Site Clo...
Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade Seleccionamos el playload para el...
Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade Andrés Pozo Andrés Pozo
Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade 7. Monitoreamos la consola de SET...
Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade ETTERCAP Codificamos el archivo e...
Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade Abrimos ettercap Andrés Pozo Andr...
Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade Andrés Pozo Andrés Pozo
  1. 1. Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade Actividades Realizar un ataque de phising En esta actividad se deben explicar los pasos para realizar un ataque de phishing con la distribución de Kali desde una máquina virtual a un ordenador con Windows. Se debe efectuar el ataque realizando la clonación de la página web de Facebook, utilizando las herramientas SET y Metasploit para cargar un Java Applet en un ordenador con Windows. Se valorará que se incluyan imágenes (como capturas de pantalla) y se ponga el nombre del alumno en ellas (para confirmar su autoría). Extensión máxima: 15 páginas (Georgia 11 e interlineado 1,5). SET Asignamos una dirección ip al Kali Linux y una dirección ip al Windows 7 Ip Windows: 192.168.1.104 Ip Kali Linux: 192.168.1.105 Andrés Pozo
  2. 2. Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade Probamos conectividad Andrés Pozo Andrés Pozo
  3. 3. Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade 1. Dentro de la maquina con la distribución de Kali, seleccionamos la herramienta de SET Andrés Pozo Andrés Pozo
  4. 4. Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade 2. Seleccionamos la opción 1 (Social-Engineering Attacks) 3. Posterior a esto seleccionamos la opción 2 (Website Attack Vectors) Andrés Pozo Andrés Pozo
  5. 5. Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade 4. Seguimos con la opción 3 (Credential Harvester Attack Method) 5. Elegimos la opción 2 (Site Cloner) Andrés Pozo Andrés Pozo
  6. 6. Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade Pedirá la ip de la máquina desde donde se hará el ataque, por lo que colocamos 192.168.1.105 6. Después colocamos la página del sitio que clonaremos, Facebook (http://esla.facebook.com/login/) 8. Con esto ya tendremos clonado el sitio y podemos acceder a él mediante la ip, a continuación, invocamos desde la victima la página: Andrés Pozo Andrés Pozo
  7. 7. Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade Observamos que nos recupera las credenciales. Andrés Pozo Andrés Pozo
  8. 8. Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade JAVA APPLET ATTACK METHOD 1. Repetimos del paso 1 al 3 del proceso anterior. 2. Seleccionamos la opción 1 (Java Applet Attack Method) Andrés Pozo Andrés Pozo
  9. 9. Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade 2. Elegimos la opción 2 (Site Cloner), a continuación, nos pregunta si estamos utilizando una IP NAT, a lo que ponemos que “no”. Nos pide la ip donde se mostrará el sitio clonado, por lo que ponemos la ip de la maquina atacante: A continuación, seleccionamos el tipo de certificado que utilizaremos para firmar el applet, seleccionamos la opción 2(Use the applet built into SET), y colocamos la liga de la página de Facebook, que es la página que clonaremos. Andrés Pozo Andrés Pozo
  10. 10. Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade Seleccionamos el playload para el applet, así como el puerto donde se expondrá el sitio clonado. Para el playload seleccionamos la opción 1 (Meterpreter Memory Injection) dejamos el puerto por default, y seleccionamos 1 para el tipo de playload que se inyectará para Shell (Windows Meterpreter Reverse TCP) Damos un “ENTER” para que aparezcan las opciones Andrés Pozo Andrés Pozo
  11. 11. Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade Andrés Pozo Andrés Pozo
  12. 12. Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade 7. Monitoreamos la consola de SET y vemos que se inicia la sesión desde la maquina objetivo. Ejecutamos el comando ‘sessions’ para ver las sesiones activas, y el comando session -i [idSesion], para conectarnos. Andrés Pozo Andrés Pozo
  13. 13. Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade ETTERCAP Codificamos el archivo etter.conf Modificamos el archivo etter.dns Andrés Pozo Andrés Pozo
  14. 14. Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade Abrimos ettercap Andrés Pozo Andrés Pozo
  15. 15. Asignatura Datos del alumno Fecha Informática Legal Diego Andrés 01/11/2021 Pozo Andrade Andrés Pozo Andrés Pozo

